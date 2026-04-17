Aurum Liquid

Trend Continuation System for XAUUSD

Hello traders,

Aurum is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It is based on structured price action and multi-timeframe analysis. The system is designed to participate in directional market phases using predefined rules for entry, position management, and risk control.

Aurum operates only when specific market conditions are met. When conditions are not clear, the system remains inactive.

General approach

The system follows trend continuation logic. It identifies the market direction on a higher timeframe and looks for entries during pullbacks on a lower timeframe.

Trades are placed in the direction of the identified trend

Entries are based on pullbacks within that trend

Additional positions may be opened when new confirmations appear

Risk parameters are applied to each trade

How the system works

Aurum uses a three-step process:

1. Identification

The system evaluates market structure on a higher timeframe to determine direction. If the structure is not consistent, no trades are taken.

2. Correction

After a direction is identified, the system monitors price movement on a lower timeframe. It waits for a retracement within the current trend before considering entries.

3. Continuation

Trades are placed when price action suggests a continuation of the trend. Each trade includes a stop loss and a target based on predefined conditions.

Position management

The system can open more than one trade in the same direction when conditions allow

Position size is calculated based on risk settings and account conditions

Limits are applied to total exposure and individual trade size

Distance between entries is controlled to avoid clustering

Trade management

Stop loss levels are based on market structure

Trailing stop functionality can be applied after price moves in favor of the trade

Break-even logic can be used to reduce risk after a certain level is reached

Partial position closing may be applied depending on settings

Risk control

Aurum includes several safeguards:

Maximum lot size per trade

Maximum total volume per symbol

Margin usage checks before execution

Spread filtering to avoid high-cost conditions

Optional time filters to control trading periods

These controls are part of the system and cannot be bypassed during normal operation.

Important notes

The system may hold multiple trades at the same time

Exposure can increase during active market phases

Temporary drawdowns may occur depending on market conditions and settings

Results depend on broker conditions, execution quality, and chosen risk parameters

What the system does not do

It does not place trades without defined conditions

It does not use grid or martingale methods

It does not rely on high-frequency execution

It does not open trades without stop loss protection

Requirements

Symbol:

XAUUSD

Minimum deposit:

500 USD (high leverage)

Recommended deposit:

1000 USD or higher

Account type:

Netting and hedging accounts supported

Broker:

Low spread account recommended

VPS:

Recommended for stable operation

Final note

Trading involves risk. Market conditions can change at any time. This system should be tested on a demo account before being used on a live account.

Aurum Liquid