Xau Prism Pulse

Xau Prism Pulse AISpectrum Pulse Technology - Separating retail noise from institutional intent like light through a prism.

Xau Prism Pulse AI  is a highly intelligent, self-thinking neural engine built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses advanced "Price-Spectrum Pulse" theory to dissect market behavior, separating the chaotic, noisy trades of retail traders (Red Spectrum) from the deliberate, powerful movements of institutional whales (Purple Spectrum). When retail traders panic, whales accumulate. The AI detects this extreme conflict and automatically aligns your trades with the institutions.

=== WHY Xau Prism Pulse AI? ===
1. Spectrum Pulse Technology:- Separates price action into Retail vs. Institutional spectrums using multi-layered OBV and RSI exhaustion matrices.
2. Aegis Shield (3-Stage DD Protection):- Dynamically protects your account. Stage 1 reduces lot size by 50%, Stage 2 takes only high-probability setups, and Stage 3 halts all trading to preserve capital.
3. Intelligent HUD with Manual Control:- A beautifully designed, left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing real-time Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and Daily Drawdown.
4. One-Click Trading:- Includes on-chart BUY and SELL buttons for seamless manual intervention with automatic SL/TP placement.
5. Ghost Protocol V3:- Virtual SL/TP and Auto Break-even completely hidden from the broker.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Simply select your desired risk appetite from the InpPreset dropdown. The AI will automatically adjust Lot Sizing, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Aegis Shield thresholds.
- SETUP 1 Conservative: (The Fortress) Prioritizes capital preservation. Low risk (0.5%), wider SL to avoid whipsaws. Trades less frequently but with extreme accuracy.
- SETUP 2 Balanced: (The Emperor - RECOMMENDED) The perfect equilibrium of risk and reward. 1.0% risk per trade. Optimal for most standard accounts.
- SETUP 3 Aggressive: (The Conqueror) For high-growth phases. 2.0% risk per trade, tighter SL/TP for rapid compounding. Keep an eye on the Aegis Shield!
- SETUP 4 Micro $100 Capital Mode: (The Vanguard) Specifically optimized for $100 accounts (Cent or Micro). Uses the absolute minimum lot size  with wide SL/TP to allow trades to breathe without hitting margin calls.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (M15) chart.
2. Ensure "Allow WebRequest" is enabled if required by your broker.
3. Select your preferred God-Tier preset from the Inputs tab.
4. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled (Green Play button) in the MT5 terminal.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose from the 4 God-Tier presets.
- InpPurplePeriod: Period for the Whale EMA (Default: 50).
- InpRedPeriod: Period for the Retail RSI (Default: 14).
- InpWhaleVolumeMult: Multiplier for OBV spikes (Default: 1.5).
- InpRiskPercent: Risk per trade if using custom risk (Default: 1.0).
- InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread to open trades (Default: 40).
- InpDD1/DD2/DD3: Aegis Shield drawdown stages (Defaults: 5%, 10%, 20%).
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