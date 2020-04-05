AI Adaptive Grid Pro

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🏆 AI ADAPTIVE GRID PRO (v2.50) - MT5 🏆

Smart Dynamic Grid System with Advanced Risk & Equity Controls

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📌 SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE:

• Strategy: AI Trend Filter + Dynamic ATR Adaptive Grid

• Recommended Symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

• Account Type: Hedging (Raw Spread / ECN Recommended)


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🛡️ KEY HIGHLIGHTS & SAFETY FEATURES

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✔ HIGH WIN RATE PERFORMANCE: Built-in AI filters deliver an exceptionally high win rate (>90% in testing).

✔ SMART DYNAMIC GRID: Grid steps automatically expand/contract based on real-time ATR volatility to absorb spikes.

✔ BASKET PROFIT & LOSS PROTECTION: Closes the entire grid cycle immediately upon hitting target monetary profit ($) or emergency stop-loss limit ($).

✔ DAILY TARGET SAFEGUARD: Built-in daily profit targets ($) or max loss limits ($) to automatically manage exposure and pause trading once limits are reached.

✔ TIME & FRIDAY SESSION FILTER: Avoids high-spread rollover hours and protects your equity from weekend gap risks.

✔ AUTOMATIC MARGIN PROTECTION: Built-in volume calculation ensures lot sizing never exceeds broker margin limits.


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📊 REAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

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• Initial Deposit: $1,000

• Win Rate: > 91% (Long 92.74% / Short 90.32%)

• Max Equity Drawdown: 14.31% (Strict risk control for a Grid system)

• Recovery Factor: 3.60

• Sharpe Ratio: 1.59

• Equity Curve: Smooth linear growth with controlled drawdown exposure.


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💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT GUIDE

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Recommended Golden Rule: Minimum $1,000 per 0.01 Starting Lot


[ Capital (USD) ]  |  [ Start Lot ]  |  [ Recommended Account ]

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  $100 - $500      |     0.01       |  Cent / Micro Account

  $1,000           |     0.01       |  Standard / ECN Account

  $10,000          |     0.10       |  Standard / ECN Account

  $50,000+         |     0.50+      |  VIP / Raw Spread Account


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⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS GUIDE

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[ Grid & Lot Settings ]

• InpStartLot: Initial order lot size (Default: 0.01).

• InpLotMultiplier: Multiplier for grid recovery trades.


[ Auto RR & TP/SL ]

• InpAtrSlMultiplier: ATR multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss distance.

• InpRRRatio: Risk-to-Reward ratio for Take Profit calculation.

• InpUseTrailing: Enable/Disable ATR-based Trailing Stop.


[ Basket Profit/Loss (Per Round) ]

• InpBasketProfit: Target profit ($) to close the entire grid sequence.

• InpBasketLoss: Maximum allowable emergency loss ($) per round.


[ Daily Target Settings ]

• InpDailyProfit: Target daily profit limit ($) to pause trading.

• InpDailyLoss: Maximum allowable daily loss limit ($).


[ Time & Session Filters ]

• InpUseTimeFilter: Enable/Disable active trading hours window.

• InpTradeFriday / InpFridayStopHour: Rules to stop new positions before the weekend.


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🖥️ RECOMMENDED TRADING ENVIRONMENT

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• Broker: Low Spread ECN / Raw Spread

• VPS: Low Latency VPS recommended for 24/5 uptime (ping < 20ms)

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher


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⚠️ DISCLAIMER & RISK WARNING

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• Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

• Always practice proper risk management and test thoroughly on a DEMO account first.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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