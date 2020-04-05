Exclusivissimo FAB4

Ultimate FAB4 Robot - Professional Automation of the Oliver Velez Method

Welcome to the Ultimate FAB4 Robot, a 100% automated Expert Advisor (EA), rigorously developed based on the renowned Price Action and Momentum concepts of master Oliver Velez. This robot was designed to capture the most explosive market movements right in the first hour of trading, eliminating emotion and applying a relentless, mathematical risk management.

⚙️ Operating Principle The FAB4 Robot acts like a sniper during the market open. It does not trade all the time; it waits for the perfect moment of power imbalance.

The Window of Opportunity (FAB4): In the first few minutes after the market opens, the robot analyzes the previous day's highs and lows to automatically draw the Support and Resistance zones. The Elephant Bar: The robot monitors the market looking for an "Elephant Bar" — a wide-range candlestick with strong directional conviction. Trend Filter and Trap Zone: Before entering, the algorithm verifies the alignment of the Moving Averages (8, 20, and 200 periods). It only executes the order if the price breaks through the trap zones and has a clear path to evolve. Aggressive Risk Management (The Secret): As soon as the trade reaches a profit equal to the size of the entry bar, the robot performs a partial profit taking (securing profit) and moves the Stop Loss to Breakeven. From then on, the remaining profit is maximized using a dynamic Trailing Stop along the 8-period Moving Average, allowing it to ride the trend to exhaustion.

🚀 Product Advantages "1 Bar" Risk Management: Your initial maximum risk is always limited to the extremity of the entry candlestick. You never lose more than one bar when you're wrong. Smart Pyramiding: The robot features an optional system to add to positions in favor of the trend whenever a pullback followed by confirmation occurs, exponentially maximizing profits on directional days. Emotion-Free: Faithful to Oliver Velez's original strategy, it does not hesitate to cut losses short and does not exit major trends too early. Automatic Time Zone: No need to configure the broker's server time. The robot mathematically detects the market open and creates the trading window (e.g., the first 60 minutes) automatically.

🎛️ Input Parameters The robot is highly customizable. Here are the parameters you can adjust to suit your trading style and money management:

QtdeEntrada: Defines the initial lot size of the trade (must be a value that allows 50% partial exits). QtdePiramidagem: The lot size that will be added to the position when the market makes a pullback in your favor. GraficoUtilizado: The timeframe in minutes (Recommended: 2 minutes for stocks). BarrasFAB4: Number of bars from the previous trading session used to calculate Support and Resistance zones. MinutosFAB4: Defines the duration of the trading window (E.g., 60 minutes after the open). TicksOffsetStop: Stop Loss safety margin, measured in ticks (cents/points), beyond the high/low of the candlestick. LimiteDP: Maximum Price Distance Filter from the 20-period Moving Average (Avoids entering exhaustions). LimiteDM: Maximum Distance Filter between the 20 and 200-period Moving Averages. LimiteGAP: Maximum acceptable opening GAP limit in percentage (%). PontoManual (True/False): Allows enabling the manual drawing of FAB4 zones. PontoA / PontoB: Price values entered by the user in case PontoManual is enabled.

Transform Oliver Velez's winning theory into a precise execution machine. Experience the Ultimate FAB4 today!