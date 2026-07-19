Lamine Yamal MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 18.1
- Обновлено: 20 июля 2026
The value of this EA ranges from $1,000 to $2,500. However, to celebrate Spain's World Cup victory, the full paid version is being offered free of charge to the first 100 users who download it. In other words, the first 100 downloads will receive the complete version for free.
FLF PRO is a professional and highly flexible Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt to different account sizes, trading styles, and market conditions. It can be configured for both small and large trading accounts through its customizable risk and grid management settings.
Key Features
- Smart Dual Basket Management (Independent Buy & Sell Control)
- Adaptive Grid System with Dynamic Grid Distance
- Automatic Lot Balance Attack
- Dynamic Lot Compensation
- Basket Targets by Percentage or Points
- Automatic Weak Basket Recovery
- Advanced Risk Management System
- Emergency Close Function
- Professional Real-Time Dashboard
- One-Click Trading Actions
- Preset Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Fully Customizable Settings for Any Other Symbol
- High-Speed Execution Engine
- Designed for Hedging Accounts
- Flexible Configuration for Conservative or Aggressive Trading Styles
Optimized Profiles
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- NAS100
- Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Custom Settings
FLF PRO is designed to provide traders with maximum flexibility, allowing them to tailor the EA according to their account balance, leverage, and preferred risk level. Proper money management and adequate account capital are recommended for optimal performance.
Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5
I have tried to you use it for NAS100, XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I can't find the optimal setting. Do you have the setting files?