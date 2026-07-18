FLF Pro Basket Grid
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 17.4
- Активации: 6
FLF17 PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA
FLF PRO is a professional and highly flexible Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt to different account sizes, trading styles, and market conditions. It can be configured for both small and large trading accounts through its customizable risk and grid management settings.
Key Features
- Smart Dual Basket Management (Independent Buy & Sell Control)
- Adaptive Grid System with Dynamic Grid Distance
- Automatic Lot Balance Attack
- Dynamic Lot Compensation
- Basket Targets by Percentage or Points
- Automatic Weak Basket Recovery
- Advanced Risk Management System
- Emergency Close Function
- Professional Real-Time Dashboard
- One-Click Trading Actions
- Preset Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Fully Customizable Settings for Any Other Symbol
- High-Speed Execution Engine
- Designed for Hedging Accounts
- Flexible Configuration for Conservative or Aggressive Trading Styles
Optimized Profiles
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- NAS100
- Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Custom Settings
FLF PRO is designed to provide traders with maximum flexibility, allowing them to tailor the EA according to their account balance, leverage, and preferred risk level. Proper money management and adequate account capital are recommended for optimal performance.
Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5