Aurevyne Session Liquidity

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AUREVYNE Session Liquidity

See where session liquidity is resting — and recognize when it gets swept.

AUREVYNE Session Liquidity is a clean and focused MT5 indicator designed to visualize the most important liquidity levels of the Asia and London sessions.

The indicator automatically displays session highs and lows, monitors their current state and marks confirmed liquidity sweeps directly on the chart. Everything is presented in the distinctive AUREVYNE obsidian, champagne-gold and silver design.

Main Features:

Asia session high and low
London session high and low
Clear session-range visualization
Historical session levels
Compact AUREVYNE status dashboard
On-chart markers at the exact sweep location

Automatic status classification:
-WAITING
-FORMING
-ACTIVE
-SWEPT
-TAKEN
-UNTOUCHED

English and German interface
Adjustable session times for different broker server times
Sweep and break events confirmed after candle close
Sweep or Taken?
SWEPT: Price trades beyond the liquidity level but closes back inside the range.
TAKEN: The candle closes clearly beyond the liquidity level.
This distinction helps traders identify whether liquidity was only collected or whether the level was decisively broken.

Clean by Design:
The Edition intentionally avoids unnecessary signals and overloaded chart elements. It does not provide entries, buy/sell signals or automated trading.
Its purpose is simple:
Show the session liquidity. Track its status. Mark the reaction.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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