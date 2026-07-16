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AUREVYNE Session Liquidity

See where session liquidity is resting — and recognize when it gets swept.





AUREVYNE Session Liquidity is a clean and focused MT5 indicator designed to visualize the most important liquidity levels of the Asia and London sessions.





The indicator automatically displays session highs and lows, monitors their current state and marks confirmed liquidity sweeps directly on the chart. Everything is presented in the distinctive AUREVYNE obsidian, champagne-gold and silver design.





Main Features:





Asia session high and low

London session high and low

Clear session-range visualization

Historical session levels

Compact AUREVYNE status dashboard

On-chart markers at the exact sweep location





Automatic status classification:

-WAITING

-FORMING

-ACTIVE

-SWEPT

-TAKEN

-UNTOUCHED





English and German interface

Adjustable session times for different broker server times

Sweep and break events confirmed after candle close

Sweep or Taken?

SWEPT: Price trades beyond the liquidity level but closes back inside the range.

TAKEN: The candle closes clearly beyond the liquidity level.

This distinction helps traders identify whether liquidity was only collected or whether the level was decisively broken.





Clean by Design:

The Edition intentionally avoids unnecessary signals and overloaded chart elements. It does not provide entries, buy/sell signals or automated trading.

Its purpose is simple:

Show the session liquidity. Track its status. Mark the reaction.