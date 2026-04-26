Indicator Automation XT

5

Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine

Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision.

Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a custom arrow indicator, a complex oscillator, or a standard technical tool, Indicator Automation XT executes the strategy for you while you sleep.

The XT Advantage: How It Works

Simply set the path to your indicator and specify the signal buffers. The EA takes over the heavy lifting:

  • Instant Execution: No delay between signal and market entry.

  • Universal Logic: Compatible with almost all MT5 indicators.

  • Signal Detection: Ultra-fast polling of indicator buffers.

  • Order Execution: Full management of Buy and Sell orders.

Setup and Indicator Path Configuration

For the EA to find your indicator, please follow these rules:

  • Location: Indicators must be placed inside the standard MQL5/Indicators/ folder or any sub-folder within it. They do not need to be in the same folder as the EA.

  • Entering the Path: Use the path relative to the Indicators folder. If your indicator is in MQL5/Indicators/MySignal.ex5, enter MySignal. If your indicator is in a sub-folder MQL5/Indicators/Examples/Trend.ex5, enter Examples\Trend.

  • File Extension: Do not include .ex5 at the end of the name.

Premium Feature Set

Universal Indicator Compatibility

  • Works seamlessly with any .ex5 indicator. If it draws a signal on a chart or a buffer, XT can trade it.

  • Full support for both Buy/Sell arrows and zero-cross/threshold oscillators.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Intelligent Auto-Lot: Automatically calculates the perfect position size based on your account equity and Stop Loss distance.

  • Dynamic SL/TP Modes: Choose between Fixed Points for stability or ATR-Adaptive levels that breathe with market volatility.

Pro-Level Position Protection

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Protects your gains by locking in profit as the price trends.

  • Precision Break-Even: Zero-risk trading by moving your stop to entry at the right moment.

  • Recursive Partial Close: Take profit gradually. Close a portion of the trade and let the rest run risk-free.

Global Session Manager

  • Avoid unfavorable market hours. XT includes fully configurable session timers for Tokyo, London, and New York sessions.

  • Configurable to your specific broker server time.

Institutional Safety Guards

  • Equity Protection: Automatic hard-stop if the daily loss percentage is reached.

  • Trade Cap: Prevent emotional overtrading with a daily trade limit.

  • Spread Shield: Automatically blocks execution if the market spread exceeds your limit.

High-Speed Optimization

  • Engineered for ultimate performance. Unlike basic EAs, the XT engine uses advanced caching for historical data and profit calculations. This ensures fast terminal operation and fast backtesting in the Strategy Tester.

Dashboard Features

  • Live Daily Profit Tracking

  • Real-Time Spread Monitor

  • Active Session Indicator

  • System Status Guard

Why Indicator Automation XT?

  • No More Manual Errors: Eliminate the hesitation and emotions of manual trading.

  • No Black Box Strategies: You choose the indicator you trust. XT provides the professional execution.

  • Full Transparency: Every trade, every stop, and every calculation is under your control.

  • Multi-Asset Performance: Optimized for Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto.

Technical Requirements

  • Compatible with any MT5 indicator with signal buffers

  • VPS recommended for optimal uptime

Automate your strategy. Dominate the market. Get the XT edge. Download Indicator Automation XT today and take your trading to the professional level.

Отзывы 1
Reinhardcs
64
Reinhardcs 2026.07.27 20:10 
 

love this indicator automator its easy to set up and works like advertised, and the customer service is excellent best i have ever delt with , definitely recommend this indicator automator to everyone

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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
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5 (22)
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ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
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Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
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Reinhardcs
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Reinhardcs 2026.07.27 20:10 
 

love this indicator automator its easy to set up and works like advertised, and the customer service is excellent best i have ever delt with , definitely recommend this indicator automator to everyone

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