Rulebook Exporter Journal

RULEBOOK — The Ultimate Trading Dashboard & AI Coach (NEW UPDATE)

Before you read everything below, let me tell you in one sentence what Rulebook is: It's a comprehensive MetaTrader trading dashboard and journal platform, but unlike TradeZella or other journal services, there are absolutely no monthly fees — you pay once and use it for a lifetime.

Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional, data-driven trading cockpit! Rulebook is the bridge between your MetaTrader and a state-of-the-art web dashboard featuring an integrated AI Trading Coach, a Mental Journal, and deep performance analytics.

NEW UPDATE: Seamless Multi-Account Support & No-Key-Login. Forget about complicated license keys! You can now effortlessly connect as many MT5 accounts as you want using a single master login.

KEY FEATURES OF THE RULEBOOK ECOSYSTEM

  1. AI Trading Coach (Powered by Llama 3) Let a highly intelligent AI analyze your trades! The coach understands your pre-defined trader profile (Scalper, Day Trader, Swing Trader, etc.) and provides honest, unfiltered feedback on your recent performance. It detects patterns, warns you about mistakes, and keeps your discipline in check.

  2. Automatic Kill-Switch Protect your capital from yourself! Set your Max Daily Loss limit directly in the dashboard. If your account hits this loss threshold, the EA instantly steps in, closes all open positions, and blocks any further trading for the rest of the day. Say goodbye to uncontrolled blow-ups caused by revenge trading!

  3. High-End Analytics & Heatmaps The web dashboard provides a beautiful, crystal-clear overview of your trading:

  • Profit Heatmap: Which days and times are your most profitable?

  • Tilt-Meter: How often do you execute "revenge trades" (less than 15 minutes after a loss)?

  • Hold Times & Edge Analysis: Analyze your average holding time for winners vs. losers.

  1. Mental Journal & Trade Tags Trading is 80% psychology. Use the integrated Mental Journal to document your emotions before and during your session. Tag your trades directly with custom #tags and notes to analyze exactly which setups work best for you.

HOW TO SETUP (Ready in 2 Minutes)

Thanks to our new Master Account system, setup has never been easier. No license keys required!

Step 1: Create your free Workspace on the Rulebook Web Dashboard. (All you need is an email and a password).

Step 2: Download this "Rulebook Exporter" EA here on the MQL5 Market.

Step 3: Drag the EA onto exactly ONE chart of your choice in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. (The EA automatically tracks the entire account, not just that specific symbol!)

Step 4: In the EA settings, simply enter the Email and Password you used in Step 1. (I will not see your email address, use it for advertising purposes, or forward it to others. It is only for your access.)

Done! Your trades will now sync with the dashboard in real-time.

Want to connect multiple MT5 accounts (Multi-Account)? No problem! Just open your second (or third) MetaTrader 5 terminal, drag the EA onto a chart there, and log in with the exact same credentials (Email & Password). The dashboard automatically detects the new account, adds it to your Workspace, and you can easily switch between your accounts using a dropdown menu in the dashboard!

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Only 1 Chart: Please attach the EA to ONLY ONE chart per MetaTrader account. This is completely sufficient to sync all trades and monitor the Kill-Switch.

  • Allow WebRequests: For the EA to communicate with the dashboard, you must enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" in MT5 under Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add our server URL ( https://rulebook.f-klavun.workers.dev/ ).

  • AutoTrading: The Kill-Switch requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MT5, otherwise, the EA will not have permission to close positions.

Take back control of your trading, eliminate emotional mistakes, and analyze your edge like the pros. Welcome to Rulebook!

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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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