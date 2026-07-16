OmniChart

OmniChart is a lightweight, ultra-smooth Picture-in-Picture (PIP) chart indicator designed for professional traders who need seamless multi-timeframe analysis. Keep a close eye on lower timeframes (like M1 or M2) directly on your higher timeframe chart (like M15 or M30) without cluttering your workspace or switching profiles!

Designed with a focus on pure price action, OmniChart removes all distractions. No grids, no confusing axes, no volumes—just pure, clean candlesticks to help you spot entries, pullbacks, and market structure shifts instantly.

Key Features

  • Ultra-Smooth Native Performance: Built using MetaTrader 5's native  OBJ_CHART  technology. It runs flawlessly in the background with absolutely zero lag and virtually no CPU impact.
  • Fully Draggable (Drag & Drop): Place your OmniChart anywhere on your screen. Just grab it and drag it to the perfect spot.
  • Timeframe-Lock Technology: Unlike standard MT5 objects, OmniChart remembers its position! If you switch the timeframe of your main chart, your OmniChart stays exactly where you left it, completely uninterrupted.
  • Clean "Price Action" Design: Stripped down to the essentials. We removed grids, date scales, period separators, and volumes so you can focus entirely on candlestick formations.
  • Customizable Sizes: Choose from three perfectly proportioned preset sizes (Small, Medium, Large) via the input settings to fit any monitor resolution.
  • Auto-Updating: Always synchronized with real-time ticks.

How to use it

  1. Attach the indicator to your main chart.
  2. In the Inputs, select the Timeframe you want to monitor (e.g.,  M2 ).
  3. Select your preferred Size (Small, Medium, or Large).
  4. Double-click the OmniChart window to enable drag handles, move it to your desired location, and double-click again to lock it in place.

Input Parameters

  • Chart Timeframe: Select the timeframe for the OmniChart (M1, M2, M5, etc.).
  • Chart Size: Choose between Small (250x150), Medium (350x250), and Large (500x350).
  • X-Offset: Set the initial distance from the left border.

Elevate your multi-timeframe analysis and never miss a micro-structure break again. Get OmniChart today!


Рекомендуем также
MTF Trend MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MTF Trend – Простой индикатор направления тренда на 3-х таймфреймах. Вы открываете график и не понимаете, совпадает ли направление рынка на разных таймфреймах. MTF Trend сразу показывает это — 3 стрелки, 3 таймфрейма, одно решение: по тренду вы сейчас или против него. Направление тренда за один взгляд На графике появляется компактная панель со стрелками. Каждая стрелка показывает направление тренда на своём таймфрейме. Направление тренда определяется по структуре рынка: HH + HL → восходящий тре
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
Session Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
Индикатор Session Break Out – лучший инструмент для торговли по сессиям Индикатор Session Break Out – это передовой инструмент, созданный для мониторинга торговых сессий и эффективного использования стратегий, основанных на времени. Профессиональные трейдеры понимают, что время играет решающую роль на рынке Форекс, так как сила валют и их волатильность различаются в зависимости от торговой сессии. С помощью этого мощного индикатора вы сможете: Отслеживать торговые сессии – мгновенно определять,
FREE
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Полезный и удобный инструмент для трейдеров при анализе рынка и принятии решения. Особенность Главная особенность данного индикатора - это  быстрый алгоритм . Выигрыш скорости расчета полинома и его значения среднеквадратического отклонения в сравнении с классическими алгоритмами достигает несколько тысяч раз. Также в данный индикатор  внедрен Тестер стратегий  с наглядной визуализацией сделок,  графиком эквити  и одновременным подсчетом и выводом в виде таблицы следующих данных: прибыль (в п
Market Sentry
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Индикаторы
Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish , Bearish , Range , and Neutral scenarios. Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic referen
FVG Pro MTF
Osama Echchakery
Индикаторы
FVG PRO MTF is a precision-built Smart Money Concepts tool designed to identify, track, and manage Fair Value Gaps across multiple timeframes with institutional-level clarity. It detects high-probability imbalances using a refined three-candle logic enhanced by displacement, impulse strength, and gap validation filters, ensuring that only meaningful zones are displayed. The indicator dynamically maps current timeframe and higher timeframe FVGs in real time, allowing traders to align intraday exe
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Индикаторы
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
ZamanCyclesPOC
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Индикаторы
Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell  this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!! This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site +Market+Product+Page This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to pred
FREE
HA Trend Flow
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Индикаторы
HA Trend Flow is a professional two-stage smoothed Heiken Ashi trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to clearly visualize market trends , reduce noise and reliably identify sideways market phases – without repainting. Ideal for trend traders, scalpers, swing traders and multi-timeframe analysis . Key Benefits Much smoother trends compared to standard Heiken Ashi 2-stage smoothing (OHLC + Heiken Ashi) Automatic sideways / chop detection Clear neutral & doji candle identificat
FREE
Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Neptune Storm Surge: Ride the Tides of Market Momentum Unleash the power of the ocean's force on your charts with the Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this tool captures the raw energy of market volatility and translates it into clear, actionable trading signals. Stop guessing the trend and start trading with the confidence of a tidal wave at your back. For just $30, you can equip your trading arsenal with a sophisticated, yet i
Multi TimeFrame Moving Average
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор основан на классическом индикаторе Moving Average (MA). Индикатор MA позволяет идентифицировать тренд и распознать его изменения. Индикатор MTF-MA показывает данные индикатора Moving Average с четырех таймфреймов, указанных во входных параметрах. Параметры по умолчанию: TF1 = 1; TimeFrame2b = true; TF2 = 5; TimeFrame3b = true; TF3 = 15; TimeFrame4b = true; TF4 = 60; InpPSARStep = 0.02; InpPSARMaximum = 0.2; Значения TF1-TF4 могут находиться в следующих диапазонах: TF1 - от M1 (1)
Market Sessions Times
Nhat Vy Vu
Индикаторы
Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
FREE
Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" для MT5. - Индикатор "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки и задержки. - Индикатор определяет бычий Inverted_Hammer и медвежий Hanging_Man паттерны на графике: - Бычий Inverted_Hammer - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий Hanging_Man - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - PC &  Mobile alerts. - Индикатор "Hanging Ma
Adaptive Trend Finder
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (12)
Индикаторы
Introducing the Adaptive Trend Finder , a cutting-edge Forex indicator that automatically identifies and draws trend lines with pinpoint accuracy. Designed to adapt to changing market conditions, this powerful tool helps traders uncover the most significant trends, enabling them to capitalize on emerging opportunities and confirm the strength of ongoing market movements. The Adaptive Trend Finder uses advanced algorithms to scan the market for pivotal price points, dynamically adjusting trend li
FREE
Range Detector Base
Thi My Phuong Vo
Индикаторы
The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.   USAGE Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range. Detecting ranging markets is a common task performed manually by traders. Price breaking one of the extremities of a range can be indicative of a new tre
Periodic ATR Indicator
Nima Kian
Индикаторы
The Periodic ATR Indicator visually compares the ATR values of each bar to the average ATR values for the same time of day over previous days. By contrasting the current ATR value with the historical average, this tool allows traders to identify exceptionally strong or weak market movements. It also helps to contextualize each market movement within the broader framework of long-term market behavior. This versatile indicator is compatible with all timeframes, including higher ones such as 4-hou
FREE
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Индикаторы
Инструмент для создания индикаторов Билла Вильямса Наш инструмент предоставляет возможность по щелчку мыши установить индикаторы Билла Вильямса на график. - Индикатор Awesome Oscillator (AO) — помогает оценить движущую силу тренда и. - Индикатор Alligator — определяет текущее состояние тренда и возможные точки входа и выхода. - Индикатор Fractals — помогает идентифицировать значимые уровни  - Индикатор Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — показывает изменение ускорения тренда. - Индикатор Market Facil
FREE
Japanese Candlestick Indicator
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Индикаторы
Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
Deep Bollinger Bands
Marat Sultanov
Индикаторы
У каждого индикатора есть свои достоинства и недостатки. Трендовые показывают хорошие сигналы во время тренда, но запаздывают во время флэта. Флэтовые прекрасно себя чувствуют во флэте, но при наступлении тренда сразу же умирают. Все это не было бы проблемой, если было бы просто предсказать, когда тренд сменится флэтом, а флэт сменится трендом, но на практике это крайне серьезная задача. Что если разработать такой алгоритм, который сможет в индикаторе устранить недостатки и усилить его достоинст
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Five Patterns Momentum
Sejro Toussaint Boco
Индикаторы
Five Patterns Momentum – Advanced Wave & Momentum Indicator (MT5) Five Patterns Momentum is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 , based on the M & W wave pattern theory developed by Arthur A. Merrill . It combines market structure , wave analysis , and momentum statistics to help traders identify high-probability continuation and reversal zones with precision. How It Works The indicator uses a dynamic ZigZag algorithm to automatically detect key market structure points ( A, B,
QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator
Husain Haider Zaidi
Индикаторы
QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator — Универсальный информационный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator — чистый, профессиональный многоцелевой индикатор для MetaTrader 5. Превращает ваш терминал в информационную рабочую станцию с рыночными данными, таймингом волатильности и ключевыми институциональными уровнями. Почему трейдеры выбирают QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator Чистый профессиональный интерфейс — Glassmorphism, оптимизирован для светлых графиков Рыночные данные в реальном времени Т
FREE
MWC Ratio 5
Joerg Hamann
2 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Commitments of Traders Ratio относится к разряду таких вещей, о которых вы не задумываетесь, пока не увидите чудеса, на которые они способны. Индикатор показывает соотношение количества длинных/коротких позиций в отчете, публикуемом комиссией CFTC раз в неделю. Если вы посмотрите на скриншот, вы увидите две (три) зоны нашего интереса. Важно: в версии 1.0 недоступны МА. Зона 1: переключения (красный -> зеленый, зеленый -> красный) Зона 2: пересечение скользящей средней Зона 3: при совм
FREE
US Dollar Index MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Индикаторы
Overview: The US Dollar Index (DXY) is a key financial indicator that measures the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of six major world currencies. This index is crucial for traders and investors as it provides a comprehensive view of the overall market sentiment towards the US Dollar and its relative performance. All Products   |   Contact Composition: The DXY's composition is as follows: Euro (EUR): 57.6% Japanese Yen (JPY): 13.6% British Pound (GBP): 11.9% Canadian Dollar (CAD): 9.1%
FREE
DeMarker Speed MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "DeMarker Speed" для MT5, без перерисовки. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на физических уравнениях. DeMarker Speed — это первая производная самого DeMarker. - Кривая осциллятора DeMarker показывает текущее положение цены относительно предыдущих максимумов и минимумов за период расчета индикатора. - Индикатор DeMarker Speed хорош для быстрых скальпинговых входов (как видно на изображениях). - DeMarker Speed показывает, насколько быстро DeMarker меняет свое направление
Least Square MA MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
Индикаторы
Least Square MA Описание: Индикатор Least Square Moving Average позволяет оценить направление движения рынка и его возможные развороты. Индикатор представляет собой линию, которая отображается в ценовом окне. Входные параметры: LSMA_Period - период расчета скользящей средней по методу наименьших квадратов;  Prediction – число свечек, по которому строится прогнозная скользящая средняя по методу наименьших квадратов при условии, что скорость ее (падения или роста сохранится); Display_Bars - количе
Gold Signal Quality Selector
Mathieu Ouellet
Индикаторы
Gold Signal Quality Selector Stop Guessing. Start Trading Gold with Institutional-Grade Clarity. Are you tired of the chaotic nature of the Gold (XAUUSD) market? Frustrated with generic indicators that generate endless false signals and drain your capital? The truth is, Gold doesn't move like other assets. It demands a specialized tool built for its unique volatility and personality. It's time to stop using one-size-fits-all tools and start trading with an intelligent edge. Introducing Gold Sign
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Индикаторы
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
LIME ind
Tatsiana Buinitskaya
Индикаторы
LIME — аналитический индикатор, показывающий достоверную статистику поведения цены при формировании ценовых циклов на шести таймфреймах. Назначение Lime исследует повторяемость свечных серий (циклов одного направления) и показывает, чем статистически заканчивались подобные ситуации в прошлом. Его задача — предоставить трейдеру объективную статистическую картину реакции инструмента на циклы разной длины, а торговое решение остаётся за пользователем. При появлении каждой новой свечи индикатор па
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Другие продукты этого автора
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
Утилиты
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
Swing Points TP Target
Fatih Klavun
5 (4)
Индикаторы
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include: Smart Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis Visual Alerts : Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points Dynamic Lines : Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off) Real-Time Alerts : Sound and popup notifications for new swings Non-Intrusive : Preserves all manual chart drawings Perfe
FREE
OmniZones Supply Demand
Fatih Klavun
Индикаторы
Welcome to OmniZones Pro. Unlike traditional Supply & Demand indicators that simply draw rectangles at swing highs and lows, OmniZones features a State-Aware Algorithmic Pipeline that evaluates, scores, and tracks the lifecycle of every single zone in real-time. Perfect for scalping High-Liquidity Assets (Nasdaq, DAX, Gold, US30) or forex majors. Key Features: Quantitative Scoring Matrix:   Zones are not created equally. OmniZones algorithmically evaluates   Tick Volume Participation ,   Escape
FREE
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Индикаторы
OmniSignal Navigator – Умный скальпинг на ключевых уровнях Торгуйте как профессионал с этим дневным/еженедельным индикатором High-Low-Close, разработанным для скальпинга и точной торговли на пробой. Почему это работает Идеально подходит для скальпинга: Ориентируется на ключевые зоны (PDH/PDL/PDC и PWH/PWL/PWC) на таймфреймах M2, M3, M5 и M15. (Меньшие таймфреймы = больше сигналов, большие таймфреймы = меньше сигналов) Не требуется анализ графика: просто ждите push-уведомлений (телефо
FREE
M30 Power Scalping
Fatih Klavun
Индикаторы
M30 Power: Pullback Analyzer Unlock the precision of multi-timeframe analysis with the   M30 Power: Pullback Analyzer . Designed for serious day traders, this indicator bridges the gap between M30 market structure and M1 execution, helping you identify high-probability pullback entries with surgical accuracy. NOTE: Dont overtrade inside a M30 Period. If you took one or two scalps, wait for the next M30 Candle/Period. Core Functionality The indicator divides the trading day into   30-minute stru
FREE
Quantum Signal Flow
Fatih Klavun
Индикаторы
Quantum Signal Flow   is a professional-grade trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that synchronizes volatility, momentum, and oscillatory filters into a single, high-precision signal engine. By combining the legendary SuperTrend with refined RSI and Stochastic layers, it eliminates "market noise" and identifies high-probability entry points with surgical accuracy. Key Features: Intelligent Trend Core : Based on a robust SuperTrend algorithm that adapts to market volatility using ATR. Dual
FREE
Rulebook Exporter Journal
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
RULEBOOK — The Ultimate Trading Dashboard & AI Coach (NEW UPDATE) Before you read everything below, let me tell you in one sentence what Rulebook is: It's a comprehensive MetaTrader trading dashboard and journal platform, but unlike TradeZella or other journal services, there are absolutely no monthly fees — you pay once and use it for a lifetime. Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional, data-driven trading cockpit! Rulebook is the bridge between your MetaTrader and a state-of-the-art we
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Индикаторы
" Blow It Up!" - The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers: "YOLO BUY!" arrows when you should probably panic Explosive rectangle confetti (because why not?) 200+ soul-crushing quotes like "Your stop loss is imaginary" and "This is n't trading, it's donating to whales" Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is lik e Therapy - Because daytrading shouldn't fe el like watching paint dry! Highlights
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
Индикаторы
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
FREE
Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW: Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end) Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW: Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L) Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before execution Elimination
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Trading Assistant Pro MT5
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly w ith pre-calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot EA
Fatih Klavun
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER To celebrate our launch, OmniSignal Pivot II is 100% FREE until February 11th. Current Price: $0 (Free) Original Price: $170 Don't miss out - download your copy today and secure the lifetime license before the price returns to $170! Overview The OmniSignal Pivot II EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capitalize on institutional price levels. By combining classic Pivot Point theory with modern ATR (Average True Range) volatility filters, this EA ide
Precision Pro Trading Assistant
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly with pre -calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
Flash Sync Local Trade Copier
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
One EA for both sides — copy trades between two local MT5 terminals in milliseconds. No VPS, no server, no subscription!! Flash Sync — One EA. Two Roles. Zero Lag. Most local trade copiers make you install and manage two separate programs — one for the source account, one for the destination. Flash Sync is a single EA. Attach it to both terminals, flip one setting — Role: Master or Role: Slave — and you're done. No mismatched versions, no wondering which file goes where. Flash Sync mirrors open
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв