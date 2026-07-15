TargetGrid FX V4 is a next-generation automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe. Utilizing an advanced Grid Trap algorithm, intelligent market analysis, and enhanced profit management technology, TargetGrid FX V4 is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control and consistent account growth.

The EA incorporates a powerful combination of trend filtering, smart grid execution, daily profit targeting, and profit-lock protection to help traders maximize opportunities in the Gold market while safeguarding accumulated gains.

Platform Information

Platform: MT4 (MetaTrader 4)

Category: Expert Advisor (EA)

Version: V4

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Strategy Type: Advanced Grid Trap System

Key Features

Advanced Grid Trap strategy optimized for Gold trading

Intelligent trend and market condition analysis

Daily Profit Target system for disciplined trading

Automatic Profit Lock technology to secure gains

Dynamic trade recovery and position management

Smart entry and exit execution algorithms

Built-in risk and money management controls

Volatility and spread protection filters

Adaptive market behavior detection

Fully automated operation with stable execution

What's New in V4

Improved trade filtering accuracy

Enhanced profit-lock mechanism

Optimized grid management logic

Faster market response and execution

Reduced unnecessary trade entries

Improved drawdown control system

Better performance during volatile market conditions

Recommended Settings

Recommended minimum balance: $500+

Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

Low-spread ECN broker recommended

VPS recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading

Best performance during London and New York sessions

Proper risk settings recommended for long-term consistency

Important Notes

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold market volatility may significantly impact performance.

Broker execution speed and spread conditions may affect results.

VPS hosting is highly recommended for optimal operation.

Regular monitoring and appropriate risk management are advised.

Why Choose TargetGrid FX V4?

TargetGrid FX V4 is built for traders seeking a powerful combination of automation, profit consistency, and risk control. By integrating advanced Grid Trap technology with Daily Profit Target and Profit Lock systems, the EA is designed to capture quality trading opportunities while protecting account growth. Optimized specifically for Gold on the H1 timeframe, TargetGrid FX V4 delivers a professional and disciplined trading solution suitable for both experienced traders and investors looking for reliable automated trading performance.