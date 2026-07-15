TargetGrid FX V4
- 专家
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Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan我拥有超过10年的编程经验，精通MQL4、MQL5、Python和PHP等多种编程语言。在过去两年里，我专注于开发高性能的外汇智能交易系统（Expert Advisors，EAs），将编程技术与实际交易经验相结合。
我擅长开发各种定制交易机器人，包括剥头皮策略、网格系统、对冲策略以及基于高级指标的交易方案。我的工作注重高质量编程标准、性能优化和灵活性，确保每个EA都能完全符合交易者的风格、风险偏好和目标。
✅ 我的服务包括：
根据您的策略定制专属EA
针对不同货币对和黄金（XAUUSD）优化的机器人
提供全面的历史数据回测以确保稳定性
- 版本: 5.0
- 更新: 16 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
TargetGrid FX V4 is a next-generation automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe. Utilizing an advanced Grid Trap algorithm, intelligent market analysis, and enhanced profit management technology, TargetGrid FX V4 is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control and consistent account growth.
The EA incorporates a powerful combination of trend filtering, smart grid execution, daily profit targeting, and profit-lock protection to help traders maximize opportunities in the Gold market while safeguarding accumulated gains.
Platform Information
- Platform: MT4 (MetaTrader 4)
- Category: Expert Advisor (EA)
- Version: V4
- Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Strategy Type: Advanced Grid Trap System
Key Features
- Advanced Grid Trap strategy optimized for Gold trading
- Intelligent trend and market condition analysis
- Daily Profit Target system for disciplined trading
- Automatic Profit Lock technology to secure gains
- Dynamic trade recovery and position management
- Smart entry and exit execution algorithms
- Built-in risk and money management controls
- Volatility and spread protection filters
- Adaptive market behavior detection
- Fully automated operation with stable execution
What's New in V4
- Improved trade filtering accuracy
- Enhanced profit-lock mechanism
- Optimized grid management logic
- Faster market response and execution
- Reduced unnecessary trade entries
- Improved drawdown control system
- Better performance during volatile market conditions
Recommended Settings
- Recommended minimum balance: $500+
- Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Low-spread ECN broker recommended
- VPS recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading
- Best performance during London and New York sessions
- Proper risk settings recommended for long-term consistency
Important Notes
- Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk.
- Past performance does not guarantee future results.
- Gold market volatility may significantly impact performance.
- Broker execution speed and spread conditions may affect results.
- VPS hosting is highly recommended for optimal operation.
- Regular monitoring and appropriate risk management are advised.
Why Choose TargetGrid FX V4?
TargetGrid FX V4 is built for traders seeking a powerful combination of automation, profit consistency, and risk control. By integrating advanced Grid Trap technology with Daily Profit Target and Profit Lock systems, the EA is designed to capture quality trading opportunities while protecting account growth. Optimized specifically for Gold on the H1 timeframe, TargetGrid FX V4 delivers a professional and disciplined trading solution suitable for both experienced traders and investors looking for reliable automated trading performance.
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