PhantomPivot XAU — Institutional-Grade Price Action Engine for Gold

Gold doesn't move like other instruments. It sweeps liquidity, fakes out breakout traders, and respects key levels with a precision that most retail EAs completely ignore. PhantomPivot XAU was engineered specifically around that behavior — it doesn't chase indicators or trade on lagging signals. It reads structure the way a professional discretionary gold trader does: it finds where smart money is likely to react, waits for price to prove itself at that level, and only then pulls the trigger.

1. Fully Automated Structure Mapping

At every session, PhantomPivot XAU scans the H1 and H4 timeframes using a fractal-swing detection engine to map out genuine, reaction-tested Support and Resistance zones — no manually drawn lines, no static levels that go stale after a week. Alongside this, the EA calculates fresh Daily Pivot Points (Pivot, R1, R2, S1, S2) at the start of every trading day using the prior day's true range, giving it a second layer of institutional reference points that professional desks watch closely.

2. Price-Action Entry Logic, Not Guesswork

Once a key level is mapped, PhantomPivot XAU drops to the M15 chart and watches how price behaves around it. It's looking for the same tells a discretionary trader looks for: pin bars, hammers, and bullish engulfing candles at support; shooting stars and bearish engulfing candles at resistance. Only a confirmed rejection candle — closed, not mid-formation — triggers an entry. This filters out the noise that catches most automated systems off guard.

3. The Liquidity Sweep Engine (Its Signature Feature)

What sets PhantomPivot XAU apart is its false-breakout / liquidity sweep detector. Gold is notorious for briefly piercing a key level to trigger stop-losses and breakout entries before violently reversing. PhantomPivot XAU is built to catch exactly this: when price wicks through a mapped level and immediately closes back inside it with a strong rejection candle, the EA interprets this as a liquidity grab and enters in the opposite direction of the fakeout — the same play professional traders use to fade retail breakout traps.

4. Prop-Firm Compliant Risk Management, By Design

This EA was not adapted for prop trading — it was built for it from the ground up. There is no martingale, no grid, no hedging, and no averaging down, ever. Every trade opens with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit attached at the moment of execution — never added after the fact. Position sizing is fully dynamic: you set your risk percentage per trade (default 0.5%), and the EA calculates exact lot size based on your live account balance and the actual stop-loss distance for that setup. Every trade targets a minimum 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio, and once a position moves 50% of the way to its target, PhantomPivot XAU automatically shifts the Stop Loss to breakeven, locking in a risk-free trade.

5. The Daily Drawdown Kill-Switch

This is the feature prop firm traders will appreciate most. PhantomPivot XAU continuously tracks both floating and realized loss against your day's starting balance. The instant your combined daily loss reaches your configured maximum (default 4%), the EA immediately closes every open position, deletes all pending orders, and completely disables itself until the next daily reset. It is mechanically incapable of blowing through your daily loss limit — a feature most retail EAs simply don't have.

6. Built-In Economic News Filter

PhantomPivot XAU connects directly to MetaTrader 5's native economic calendar — no third-party API keys or subscriptions required. It automatically pauses new entries 30 minutes before high-impact news events (NFP, FOMC rate decisions, ADP, CPI) and stays paused for 30 minutes after release, protecting your account from the violent, unpredictable spread spikes that surround major gold-moving news.

7. A Live Professional Dashboard

Every input is externalized and fully adjustable — risk %, max daily drawdown, reward-to-risk ratio, news filter toggle, and detection timeframes — but you never have to dig through settings to know what the EA is doing. A clean on-chart dashboard shows real-time status (Active / Locked / Blocked), news filter state, balance, equity, daily drawdown used against your limit, current pivot levels, and the nearest support/resistance zones to price — all at a glance.

Who This Is For

Prop firm challenge traders who need airtight risk discipline. Funded traders who can't afford a single reckless day. Gold traders who want an automated system that trades the way they would, not a black-box grid or martingale system waiting to blow up an account. PhantomPivot XAU is one instrument (XAUUSD), one clear methodology, and zero shortcuts on risk control.