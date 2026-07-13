Scipio Velox Quant mt5

*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com*

+ BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF.

This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice.

SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual intervention is required at any stage of trading: simply activate it and monitor the results.

This Expert Advisor (EA) relies on dynamic trend-following logic. Using a proprietary algorithm, it identifies the most probable price direction for an asset and follows the dominant trend (bullish or bearish), with the ability to adapt and rapidly switch direction as market conditions change.

⚙️ Key Features and Benefits Quantitative Trading:

SCIPIO VELOX is designed to remain constantly active in the market, executing a high volume of trades—ranging from 100 to 300 per day—and entering positions only during periods of rapid price movement. Single-Trade Safety: To drastically limit risk, the software strictly opens only one trade at a time, avoiding simultaneous exposure across multiple positions. Immediate Micro Stop Loss: As soon as a position is opened, the EA instantly sets a very tight stop loss (approximately 1 or 2 dollars), immediately cutting losses if the market moves in the opposite direction. Unlimited Profits: Unlike other systems, SCIPIO VELOX does not use fixed Take Profit levels. This approach allows profitable trades to run for as long as possible, aiming to maximize the return on each winning trade. Fixed Lot Size (No Martingale): Once configured, the bot uses the same lot size for every trade. There is no lot size scaling based on account balance or losses, keeping historical backtests stable and free from dangerous drawdown spikes. Macro News Dominator: Thanks to its responsive nature, the EA is perfect for trading market-moving events (such as Central Bank decisions or NFP releases). During these times, it places two pending orders (Buy and Sell) near the current price; once one order is executed, the algorithm immediately closes the other, ensuring minimal risk—just a few dollars—against the potential for significant profit. 100% Customizable Parameters: Traders have full control and can instantly adjust settings such as lot size, timeframe, stop-loss levels, break-even activation, and trailing stops, allowing them to freely determine their acceptable level of risk.

🛠️ Recommended Technical Requirements To fully leverage the high frequency of trades and ensure immediate execution, it is essential to use an account with an ECN broker that offers the lowest possible cost per trade (spreads/commissions). Additionally, installing the system on a VPS is highly recommended to ensure 24/7 operational continuity, although the algorithm can also run smoothly on a standard PC.

SETTINGS AND INPUTS -

It performs best on the market's most volatile assets, particularly Gold.

+ Default settings work well in all cases but can be optimized.

+ You only need to set the trading lot size (default = 0.01); it will always use this value and does not automatically increase it.

+ This EA is a 100% plug-and-play automated trading solution. DISTRIBUTION

+ Works on MT4 and MT5.

+ Completely bug-free.

+ Product support provided (VPS support not included).

- Includes: 5 activations.

- Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message.


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Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
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Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
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Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
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Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP. The GP is the price of the underlying asset's true value, obtained by estimation. The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day. Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time. This provides the trader with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for any price reversal signals to obt
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Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes
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Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Hedge Trading Monitor is my indicator that instantly monitors the difference or ratio between two assets useful for hedge trading. How to use it + Download the indicator + Apply the indicator on an open chart + You can change the assets using the settings. Distribution + It is distributed only on MQL5.vom + Free license (FREE) - Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message
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Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
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Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
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Утилиты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (1)
Утилиты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Утилиты
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Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
TRADEX ай Представьте себе, что вы можете избежать затрат на проскальзывание в каждой СДЕЛКЕ! Это неизбежные издержки, которые применяются практически к каждой сделке, совершаемой по рыночным ценам. Термин «проскальзывание» описывает разницу между ценой ордера и ценой исполнения сделки. В среднем она составляет 1 пипс или 10 базисных пунктов, но иногда бывает и больше. TRADEX AI делает именно это: он избегает проскальзывания по каждому открываемому вами ордеру, сразу же экономя вам стоимость п
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
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