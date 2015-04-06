Scipio Velox Quant

*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com*

+ BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF.

This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice.

SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual intervention is required at any stage of trading: simply activate it and monitor the results.

This Expert Advisor (EA) relies on dynamic trend-following logic. Using a proprietary algorithm, it identifies the most probable price direction for an asset and follows the dominant trend (bullish or bearish), with the ability to adapt and rapidly switch direction as market conditions change.

⚙️ Key Features and Benefits Quantitative Trading:

SCIPIO VELOX is designed to remain constantly active in the market, executing a high volume of trades—ranging from 100 to 300 per day—and entering positions only during periods of rapid price movement. Single-Trade Safety: To drastically limit risk, the software strictly opens only one trade at a time, avoiding simultaneous exposure across multiple positions. Immediate Micro Stop Loss: As soon as a position is opened, the EA instantly sets a very tight stop loss (approximately 1 or 2 dollars), immediately cutting losses if the market moves in the opposite direction. Unlimited Profits: Unlike other systems, SCIPIO VELOX does not use fixed Take Profit levels. This approach allows profitable trades to run for as long as possible, aiming to maximize the return on each winning trade. Fixed Lot Size (No Martingale): Once configured, the bot uses the same lot size for every trade. There is no lot size scaling based on account balance or losses, keeping historical backtests stable and free from dangerous drawdown spikes. Macro News Dominator: Thanks to its responsive nature, the EA is perfect for trading market-moving events (such as Central Bank decisions or NFP releases). During these times, it places two pending orders (Buy and Sell) near the current price; once one order is executed, the algorithm immediately closes the other, ensuring minimal risk—just a few dollars—against the potential for significant profit. 100% Customizable Parameters: Traders have full control and can instantly adjust settings such as lot size, timeframe, stop-loss levels, break-even activation, and trailing stops, allowing them to freely determine their acceptable level of risk.

🛠️ Recommended Technical Requirements To fully leverage the high frequency of trades and ensure immediate execution, it is essential to use an account with an ECN broker that offers the lowest possible cost per trade (spreads/commissions). Additionally, installing the system on a VPS is highly recommended to ensure 24/7 operational continuity, although the algorithm can also run smoothly on a standard PC.

SETTINGS AND INPUTS -

It performs best on the market's most volatile assets, particularly Gold.

+ Default settings work well in all cases but can be optimized.

+ You only need to set the trading lot size (default = 0.01); it will always use this value and does not automatically increase it.

+ This EA is a 100% plug-and-play automated trading solution. DISTRIBUTION

+ Works on MT4 and MT5.

+ Completely bug-free.

+ Product support provided (VPS support not included).

- Includes: 5 activations.

- Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message.


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Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
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Spreadex per TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP. The GP is the price of the underlying asset's true value, obtained by estimation. The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day. Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time. This provides the trader with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for any price reversal signals to obt
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Hedge Trading Monitor
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Hedge Trading Monitor is my indicator that instantly monitors the difference or ratio between two assets useful for hedge trading. How to use it + Download the indicator + Apply the indicator on an open chart + You can change the assets using the settings. Distribution + It is distributed only on MQL5.vom + Free license (FREE) - Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message
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Risk Manager Utility mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes
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Spreadex per TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
SPREADEX is an indicator for MT4 and MT5 that indicates the distance of an asset from the GP. The GP is the price of the true value of the underlying asset, obtained by estimation. The GP is like a magnet; it attracts the asset's price with a high probability and within the same trading day. Therefore, SPREADEX indicates which assets are currently furthest from the GP in real time. This provides traders with a point of view on which assets to focus on and look for price reversal signals to obtai
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Hedge Trading King
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Hedge Trading Monitor is my indicator that instantly monitors the difference or ratio between two assets useful for hedge trading. How to use it + Download the indicator + Apply the indicator on an open chart + You can change the assets using the settings. Distribution + It is distributed only on MQL5.vom + Free license (FREE) - Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message
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Risk Mananger Utility
Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes
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Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
DESCRIPTION The CHAOS INDICATOR has been developed to be used for the TRADING STRATEGY OF CHAOS, as described in the book. The book is in italian language only and can be obtained only on my website indicated below. DATAS COLLECTED AND SHOWN ON GRAPHS The CHAOS INDICATOR apply easily to any graph and any asset, and it is a TRADING FACILITATOR, as it identify immediately the following items on any graph: - The GP (= RIGHT PRICE) i.e. the price to which the asset should be attracted within 24 ho
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Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
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3.67 (3)
Эксперты
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Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
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Tradex no slippage
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Утилиты
TRADEX ай Представьте себе, что вы можете избежать затрат на проскальзывание в каждой СДЕЛКЕ! Это неизбежные издержки, которые применяются практически к каждой сделке, совершаемой по рыночным ценам. Термин «проскальзывание» описывает разницу между ценой ордера и ценой исполнения сделки. В среднем она составляет 1 пипс или 10 базисных пунктов, но иногда бывает и больше. TRADEX AI делает именно это: он избегает проскальзывания по каждому открываемому вами ордеру, сразу же экономя вам стоимость п
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
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Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
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Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
RISK CONTROL MANAGER Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds. Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage.  Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that. When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade expos
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Stefano Frisetti
Утилиты
TRADEX ай Представьте себе, что вы можете избежать затрат на проскальзывание в каждой СДЕЛКЕ! Это неизбежные издержки, которые применяются практически к каждой сделке, совершаемой по рыночным ценам. Термин «проскальзывание» описывает разницу между ценой ордера и ценой исполнения сделки. В среднем она составляет 1 пипс или 10 базисных пунктов, но иногда бывает и больше. TRADEX AI делает именно это: он избегает проскальзывания по каждому открываемому вами ордеру, сразу же экономя вам стоимость п
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
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