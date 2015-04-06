Scipio Velox Quant

*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com*

+ BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF.

This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice.

SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual intervention is required at any stage of trading: simply activate it and monitor the results.

This Expert Advisor (EA) relies on dynamic trend-following logic. Using a proprietary algorithm, it identifies the most probable price direction for an asset and follows the dominant trend (bullish or bearish), with the ability to adapt and rapidly switch direction as market conditions change.

⚙️ Key Features and Benefits Quantitative Trading:

SCIPIO VELOX is designed to remain constantly active in the market, executing a high volume of trades—ranging from 100 to 300 per day—and entering positions only during periods of rapid price movement. Single-Trade Safety: To drastically limit risk, the software strictly opens only one trade at a time, avoiding simultaneous exposure across multiple positions. Immediate Micro Stop Loss: As soon as a position is opened, the EA instantly sets a very tight stop loss (approximately 1 or 2 dollars), immediately cutting losses if the market moves in the opposite direction. Unlimited Profits: Unlike other systems, SCIPIO VELOX does not use fixed Take Profit levels. This approach allows profitable trades to run for as long as possible, aiming to maximize the return on each winning trade. Fixed Lot Size (No Martingale): Once configured, the bot uses the same lot size for every trade. There is no lot size scaling based on account balance or losses, keeping historical backtests stable and free from dangerous drawdown spikes. Macro News Dominator: Thanks to its responsive nature, the EA is perfect for trading market-moving events (such as Central Bank decisions or NFP releases). During these times, it places two pending orders (Buy and Sell) near the current price; once one order is executed, the algorithm immediately closes the other, ensuring minimal risk—just a few dollars—against the potential for significant profit. 100% Customizable Parameters: Traders have full control and can instantly adjust settings such as lot size, timeframe, stop-loss levels, break-even activation, and trailing stops, allowing them to freely determine their acceptable level of risk.

🛠️ Recommended Technical Requirements To fully leverage the high frequency of trades and ensure immediate execution, it is essential to use an account with an ECN broker that offers the lowest possible cost per trade (spreads/commissions). Additionally, installing the system on a VPS is highly recommended to ensure 24/7 operational continuity, although the algorithm can also run smoothly on a standard PC.

SETTINGS AND INPUTS -

It performs best on the market's most volatile assets, particularly Gold.

+ Default settings work well in all cases but can be optimized.

+ You only need to set the trading lot size (default = 0.01); it will always use this value and does not automatically increase it.

+ This EA is a 100% plug-and-play automated trading solution. DISTRIBUTION

+ Works on MT4 and MT5.

+ Completely bug-free.

+ Product support provided (VPS support not included).

- Includes: 5 activations.

- Contact me privately on MQL5.com: send me a message.