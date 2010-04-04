Risk Manager Utility mt5

This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes no responsibility for improper use. The utility allows you to enter certain maximum and minimum values, such as the trading account balance and the number of daily trades, and provides alerts if these limits are exceeded.

