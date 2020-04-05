



👑 DeepQueen – The Most Intelligent Quant EA Ever Released in the MQL Market

DeepQueen is not a typical retail Expert Advisor. It is a full‑scale institutional trading engine, engineered with the same design principles used inside elite quant firms. Built on a hybrid core of deep neural network logic, adaptive mathematical modeling, and multi‑regime market intelligence, DeepQueen is designed to operate with the precision, stability, and resilience required to pass ANY PROP FIRM CHALLENGE and sustain long‑term profitability across Gold (XAUUSD) and all major FX pairs.

This engine does not rely on simple if/else logic. It uses weighted scoring, probabilistic inference, and adaptive thresholds—the same techniques used in institutional quant desks.

Multi‑Regime Quant Architecture

DeepQueen operates in three dynamic regimes:

1. Trend Intelligence Mode

Detects directional conviction using multi‑timeframe MA separation, momentum vectors, and volatility‑adjusted trend strength.

2. Mean‑Reversion Intelligence Mode

Uses Bollinger deviation, MA distance, and volatility normalization to identify statistically optimal reversion points.

3. Breakout & Volatility Expansion Mode

Activates during ATR percentile spikes, range expansion, and microstructure breakout signatures.

The EA automatically transitions between regimes using adaptive quant logic, ensuring it always trades the most profitable behavior for current market conditions.

This is not a simple EA. It is a quantitative trading system with over 500% more intelligence than traditional retail robots.

🛡 Prop‑Firm Safe Risk Engine

DeepQueen includes a fully integrated prop‑firm protection module:

💎 Why Only 33 USD?

🏆 Summary

The bot is currently offered at 33 USD as part of a limited early‑access phase. Once sufficient live‑market data and verified user results are collected, the price will rise substantially to match the EA’s true quant‑grade value. This system is engineered with deep neural adaptive logic and advanced mathematical intelligence—its long‑term pricing will reflect that sophistication.”

DeepQueen is a deep‑intelligence quant EA, might be the strongest EA ever released on Mql market.