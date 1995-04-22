DeepQueen


👑 DeepQueen The Most Intelligent Quant EA Ever Released in the MQL Market

 DeepQueen is not a typical retail Expert Advisor. It is a full‑scale institutional trading engine, engineered with the same design principles used inside elite quant firms. Built on a hybrid core of deep neural network logic, adaptive mathematical modeling, and multi‑regime market intelligence,  DeepQueen is designed to operate with the precision, stability, and resilience required to pass ANY PROP FIRM CHALLENGE and sustain long‑term profitability across Gold (XAUUSD) and all major FX pairs.


This engine does not rely on simple if/else logic. It uses weighted scoring, probabilistic inference, and adaptive thresholds—the same techniques used in institutional quant desks.

 Multi‑Regime Quant Architecture

DeepQueen operates in three dynamic regimes:

1. Trend Intelligence Mode

Detects directional conviction using multi‑timeframe MA separation, momentum vectors, and volatility‑adjusted trend strength.

2. Mean‑Reversion Intelligence Mode

Uses Bollinger deviation, MA distance, and volatility normalization to identify statistically optimal reversion points.

3. Breakout & Volatility Expansion Mode

Activates during ATR percentile spikes, range expansion, and microstructure breakout signatures.

The EA automatically transitions between regimes using adaptive quant logic, ensuring it always trades the most profitable behavior for current market conditions.

This is not a simple EA. It is a quantitative trading system with over 500% more intelligence than traditional retail robots.

🛡 Prop‑Firm Safe Risk Engine

DeepQueen includes a fully integrated prop‑firm protection module:

💎 Why Only 33 USD?

The bot is currently offered at 33 USD as part of a limited early‑access phase. Once sufficient live‑market data and verified user results are collected, the price will rise substantially to match the EA’s true quant‑grade value. This system is engineered with deep neural adaptive logic and advanced mathematical intelligence—its long‑term pricing will reflect that sophistication.”

🏆 Summary

DeepQueen is a deep‑intelligence quant EA, might be the strongest EA ever released on Mql market.


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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
QueenBeta
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
专家
QueenBeta — Free Trial Edition QueenBeta is a powerful swing‑trading algorithm built for precision and adaptability. Designed with advanced neural logic, it identifies high‑probability setups and reacts dynamically to market volatility — making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across major pairs and gold. Execution chart period timeframe must be H4. For a limited period , QueenBeta is available completely free for testing. This is your chance to experience its power, analyze i
FREE
Btc Trailblazer
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Turn chaos into clarity. Trade with precision. Bitcoin’s volatility can be your greatest ally — or your fastest downfall. Btc Trailblazer is your AI‑inspired market scout, designed to decode BTC’s behaviour in real‑time and flag the traps before you step into them . Harnessing an ensemble of advanced, pre‑defined technical algorithms, this indicator goes far beyond basic buy/sell alerts: AI‑inspired analysis engine blending trend, momentum, volatility, market structure, and regime context. Fals
ZeroLag Pro
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Any indicator that’s calculated on past bars inevitably “lags” behind current price. Zerolag Pro c alculates on 0 (current) bar using Bid / Ask or Close[0] and lets you “preview” possible signal shifts without waiting for bar close. Zerolag Pro  trading indicator engineered to capture market shifts as they happen. By blending adaptive moving averages, volatility‑based tuning, and momentum confirmation, it delivers cleaner, faster signals without the drag of traditional tools — helping traders a
GannVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Designed for precision-minded traders, GannVision fuses time-tested geometric forecasting with modern analytics to deliver unparalleled market insights. Harnessing the power of Gann angles, time cycles, and price harmonics, this tool helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit points, forecast trend reversals, and decode the hidden structure of market movements.  Key Features: Gann Angle Mapping for trend strength and direction Time Cycle Forecasting to anticipate turning points
SilverSentinel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
How SilverSentintel indicator   empowers the silver trader: Regime-aware: differentiates trend vs range so you don’t trade breakouts in chop or fade strong trends blindly. Action gating: only prints arrows when confidence is high and false-probability is low. Risk framing: immediate ATR-based SL/TP suggestions for disciplined execution. Mean-reversion context: intraday VWAP tells you when price is stretched. Silver Sentinel indicator (MQL4, XAG-only, 30m focus) This indicator is engineered for
IQ6KPower
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
IQ6kPower — Market Intelligence Redefined IQ6kPower is not just another technical indicator. It’s the distilled essence of adaptive trading logic, refined to operate at what we call an effective market IQ of 6000 . This isn’t a marketing flourish — it’s a statement of precision, adaptability, and insight at a scale few tools can match. Proven Performance: IQ6kPower has been battle‑tested in live market conditions and rigorous simulated environments — including successfully navigating multiple
Bitcoin Manager
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
实用工具
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
BitChoppyVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
IntelligenceAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
The Intelligence Adapter is not just another chart add‑on – it’s a multi‑layered market analysis engine that adapts in real time to changing conditions. Whether you trade forex, indices, or commodities, this tool reads volatility, trend strength, and market “mood” to give you a decisive advantage. Key Features: Adaptive Market Regime Detection – Instantly identifies whether conditions are trending, ranging, breaking out, or reversing. Quantum‑Style Oscillator – Reveals hidden momentum shifts tha
IQ7KSurge
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
IQ6000 Adaptive Edge Plus Harness Adaptive Intelligence for Next‑Level Market Timing The IQ7000 Adaptive Edge Plus is not just another oscillator — it’s a next‑generation, multi‑factor market scoring system engineered for precision, speed, and resilience. Built on an adaptive core and battle‑tested to pass even the most demanding Strategy Tester validations, it delivers a crystal‑clear view of market conditions without the distractions of false signals or unstable performance. Adaptive Kaufman
Reactive Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels — Trade Smarter, React Faster Unlock the power of precision trading without guessing the future. Our Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels indicator is built for traders who value confirmed market action over risky prediction. It identifies tight consolidation zones, waits for a clean breakout on a closed bar , and then marks the chart with clear, visually appealing signals. On top of that, it automatically draws professional Fibonacci retracement and extens
Gas Equity Turbo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Gas Equity Turbo — Fibonacci‑Powered Market Intelligence Gas Equity Turbo is a high‑performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to deliver rapid, actionable market insights by harnessing the precision of Fibonacci mathematics . Designed for traders who demand both speed and depth, it identifies key retracement and extension zones with pinpoint accuracy, helping you anticipate potential turning points before the market shifts. Key Advantages: Fibonacci‑Driven Analysis – Calculates and plots ma
Aurora Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Aurora Fibonacci — Illuminating the Golden Path of Market Structure Aurora Fibonacci is a next‑generation MetaTrader indicator that transforms the timeless elegance of Fibonacci mathematics into a powerful, real‑time trading compass. By mapping natural ratios and price symmetries with exceptional clarity, it helps traders navigate complex market terrain and identify high‑probability trade zones before they emerge. Key Features & Benefits Golden Ratio Precision – Harnesses the proven accuracy
FiboNavigator
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
FiboNavigator  — Adaptive Golden Ratio Intelligence Aurora Fibonacci Advanced is not just another retracement tool — it’s a smart market analysis engine built on the unshakable foundations of Fibonacci mathematics , enhanced with proprietary algorithms that evaluate special market conditions in real time. What sets it apart Context‑Aware Analysis – Goes beyond static levels by factoring in volatility shifts, session timing, and trend strength before signalling critical Fibonacci zones. Dy
FiboAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
FiboAdapter — Intelligent Fibonacci Precision for Modern Markets FiboAdapter  redefines Fibonacci‑based technical analysis with next‑generation adaptability and data‑driven intelligence . Engineered for traders who demand more than static retracement lines, it transforms raw price action into actionable, market‑aware Fibonacci levels that evolve with every tick. Core Advantages Dynamic Volatility Calibration — Anchors Fibonacci grids using adaptive swing windows, fine‑tuned by real‑time ATR
LuxFibo Matrix
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
LuxFibo Matrix Where Golden Geometry Meets Market Mastery LuxFibo Matrix is a cutting‑edge Fibonacci‑driven market intelligence system designed for traders who demand precision, elegance, and an edge. Built on the timeless golden ratio and enhanced with proprietary adaptive algorithms, LuxFibo Matrix goes beyond standard retracements — mapping complex Fibonacci price structures into a seamless matrix of opportunities. Its core technology fuses advanced volatility filters, multi‑timeframe patt
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
FiboNinja
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
FiboNinja — Precision Strikes with the Golden Ratio FiboNinja is a next‑generation trading indicator that blends the stealth and precision of a ninja with the timeless power of Fibonacci mathematics . Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and adaptability, it identifies high‑probability price zones where the market is most likely to react — and does it with surgical clarity. Key Advantages Stealth‑Level Entry Points — Pinpoints Fibonacci retracements and extensions before they’re ob
SmarterTrade Engine
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
专家
EA Important Setup Requirement SmarterTrade Engine: Before running the EA, ensure the following property parameters are configured: Fibonacci Settings: All options must be enabled . Special Function: Use Dynamic Fibonacci Adaptation must be turned ON . With these settings active,  SmarterTrade Engine Fibonacci Pro will operate at full analytical capacity, providing: Automatic detection of swing highs/lows and optimal Fibonacci anchors. Real‑time adjustment of retracement and extension levels.
Paragon Accelerator Prime
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Whether you’re sc alping intraday swings or timing precision entries in trending markets , Paragon Accelerator Prime acts as your real‑time market radar — scanning, filtering, and highlighting opportunities with the discipline and clarity of an institutional trading desk. Key Advantages: Ultra‑fast pattern detection for early market entries. False‑signal filtration using multi‑layer trend and volatility checks. Optimized for small & medium timeframes without sacrificing accuracy. Professional‑
Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
专家
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
实用工具
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
实用工具
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
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