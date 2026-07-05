Prisma MT5 - User Manual





Thank you for choosing Prisma MT5, an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold trading. This guide provides an overview of the main settings and features, helping you configure and operate Prisma with confidence.

The complete manual can be downloaded Here

Installation and Setup

Purchase Prisma MT5 through the MQL5 Market. Launch MetaTrader 5. Open an XAUUSD chart and select the H1 or H4 timeframe. Locate Prisma MT5 in the Navigator window under Expert Advisors. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart. In the setup window, open the Common section and enable Allow Algo Trading . Review the available parameters under the Inputs section and adjust them if necessary. Click OK to load the EA. Verify that AutoTrading is enabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. Monitor the Experts tab for confirmation messages and operational updates.

Support

Should you require assistance, have technical questions, or need additional information about any feature, please feel free to Get In Touch. I will be glad to provide support and answer any questions you may have.