Lot Architect MT4 — Risk-Based Position Sizer & Trade Panel

Stop doing lot-size math in your head. Lot Architect calculates the exact position size for the risk you choose, shows the money and reward-to-risk before you commit, and places the order in one click — all from a clean, modern panel that sits on your chart.

Built for traders who manage risk deliberately: scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm / funded-account traders who must respect a fixed risk-per-trade.

Risk-based position sizer and one-click trade panel for MT4. Drag your Entry/SL/TP, size by risk % or money, and place Market/Limit/Stop orders with built-in spread, margin and stops-level checks. Up to 4 targets, light/dark themes. [MT5 Version]

■ What it does

• Sizes every trade by risk, not by guesswork. Enter your risk as a percentage, a money amount, or trade with a fixed lot — the panel solves for the rest instantly.

• Drag your levels on the chart. Move the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-Profit lines with the mouse; the size, risk, reward and R:R update live. Or type the exact prices.

• See the trade before you take it. Position size, margin required, money at risk (with % of account), potential reward and reward-to-risk ratio — all on one card.

• One-click execution with a safety net. The order button refuses to fire — and tells you why — when the spread is too wide, margin is insufficient, a level is inside the broker's stops level, or a target sits on the wrong side of entry.

• Up to 4 take-profit targets with automatic volume splitting across them.

• Shaded risk / reward zones drawn straight on the chart so the trade reads at a glance.

■ Accurate on every instrument

Money values are computed through the terminal's own contract engine, so Forex, metals, indices, and CFDs with exotic quote currencies are all sized correctly — not just the majors.

■ Feature highlights

• Risk basis: Balance, Equity, Free margin, or a custom amount

• Order types: Market, Limit, Stop — with pending-order expiry

• Commission support: per lot, percent of turnover, or points

• Open-risk monitor: total risk across your live positions, and a flag for positions with no stop

• Instrument info tab: spread, stops level, contract size, point value, swaps

• Auto-TP locked to a chosen multiple of the stop distance

• Close-positions and delete-pending buttons

• Fuses: max spread, max slippage, magic number, order comment

• Light and dark themes, DPI-aware — sharp on 1080p and 4K

• Per-symbol settings are remembered between sessions

■ Hotkeys

Shift+T — place the trade • Tab — flip Long/Short • O — cycle order type • H — hide/show lines • ` — minimize the panel

■ Notes

Works on MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe. Enable Algo Trading to place orders (the calculator works without it). Test on a demo account first to get familiar with the workflow.

This tool assists with order placement and sizing; it does not predict markets or guarantee profit. You are responsible for every trade you place.