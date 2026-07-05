How I Trade Trends With Gann — and Why Knowing When to Stay Out Changed My Results

A simple, rules-based swing system that gives me a direction, an entry, a stop, and three targets — and, just as importantly, tells me when the market isn’t worth trading.
For a long time my charts looked busy and my account looked flat. I had indicators stacked three deep, and every one of them gave me a slightly different opinion. When a clean trend showed up, I hesitated. When the market went sideways, I overtraded. The result was predictable: I gave back my trend profits during the chop.
The turning point wasn’t a new indicator. It was a realization: most of my losses didn’t come from being wrong about direction. They came from trading when there was no direction at all.Why I came back to Gann
W.D. Gann’s work gets mythologized, but one piece of it is refreshingly practical: the Gann HiLo Activator. Strip away the mystique and it’s a clean way to define the active swing. It averages recent highs and recent lows, and it flips a rail from one side of price to the other when momentum genuinely changes. When price is holding above the rail, I’m in an up-swing. When it breaks below, the swing has turned.
What I like is that it’s honest. It doesn’t predict; it reacts to closed prices. That means it can be built to never repaint — the signal you see after a candle closes is the signal that stays there.The core idea, in one paragraph
I trade in the direction of the Gann swing, but only when the market is actually trending, only when a higher timeframe agrees, and always with a pre-defined stop and three scaled targets. If those conditions aren’t met, I do nothing. That last sentence is the strategy as much as the first one.My strategy, step by step
1. Read the swing
The activator line tells me the current swing direction at a glance. Teal rail below price: bullish swing. Red rail above price: bearish swing. I only look for entries in that direction. No counter-trend heroics.
2. Confirm the trend is real (this is the key filter)
This is the rule that fixed my biggest leak. Before I take any signal, I check the ADX — a measure of trend strength, not direction. If ADX is below my threshold, the market is drifting, and I skip the trade no matter how tempting the arrow looks. High ADX means a trend has enough force behind it to carry a position to target. Low ADX means I’m about to feed the spread.
3. Align with the higher timeframe
A signal on my trading timeframe means more when the higher timeframe is leaning the same way. When both agree, I size normally. When they diverge, I either pass or treat it as a faster scalp with tighter management.
4. Take the entry on the close
I wait for the candle to close before acting. It costs me a few points of the move, but it removes the single biggest source of false signals: reacting to a wick that never becomes a close.The trade plan I follow on every signal
Every valid setup gives me the same five-part structure. Having it defined in advance is what lets me act without second-guessing.
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Level
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What it means in my plan
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My action
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Entry
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Where the swing flips and my filters agree
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Enter
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Stop Loss
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Anchored to the recent swing structure, not a random distance
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Protect
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TP1
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First target at 1R — I bank partial and move stop to break-even
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Bank + BE
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TP2
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Second target at 2R — the core of the move
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Trail
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TP3
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Runner at 3R for trending days
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Let it run
Stops sit on structure, not on a fixed pip count. Anchoring the stop to the recent swing high or low is what makes TP1 realistic — a stop parked at the far edge of a range just guarantees a worse reward-to-risk ratio.The one rule that changed everything: don’t trade the range
If I could give a newer trader a single habit, it would be this. A trend system makes its money in trends and gives it back in ranges. So the highest-value thing an indicator can do for me is not another entry — it’s permission to sit on my hands.
When the ADX filter says “range”, the chart goes quiet. No arrows, no noise. Empty space on the chart is a feature, not a bug.Reading the dashboard at a glance
I don’t want to calculate anything mid-session. A compact panel keeps the context in front of me:
• Trend — the current swing direction.
• ADX — the live trend-strength reading, flagged as trend or range.
• HTF — whether the higher timeframe agrees or diverges.
• Signal — the latest confirmed entry.
• Win-rate + edge — a rolling read on how the recent setups have behaved, so I trade the current regime, not last month’s.My pre-trade checklist
Thirty seconds, every time, before I risk anything:
• Is the ADX above my threshold? (Is there a trend at all?)
• Is the signal in the direction of the activator swing?
• Does the higher timeframe agree?
• Is my stop on structure, and does TP1 give me at least 1R?
• Am I sizing this by risk, not by gut feeling?
If every box is ticked, I take it and manage it mechanically. If one isn’t, I wait. The waiting is where the edge lives.The psychology: a plan beats a prediction
The reason a system like this works isn’t that it predicts the future. It doesn’t. It works because it converts a chaotic decision into a repeatable one. When the entry, stop, and targets are drawn before I click, I’m no longer negotiating with myself in real time. I’m just following a plan I already agreed to when I was calm.
That is the quiet benefit most traders underrate: a good tool doesn’t just tell you where to enter. It protects you from yourself on the days when your discipline is thin.How I apply it across markets
The logic is symbol-agnostic. I use it most on XAUUSD and the major FX pairs, typically from M15 to H4. Lower timeframes give more signals and need a stricter ADX threshold; higher timeframes give fewer, cleaner setups. The parameters — Gann period, ADX threshold, EMA filter, higher-timeframe selection, and the R multiples for TP1/TP2/TP3 — are all adjustable, so the same framework adapts to a scalper or a swing trader.Managing risk like it matters
No indicator removes risk; it only helps you structure it. I risk a fixed, small percentage per trade, I let the structure-based stop do its job, and I bank partials at TP1 so a winner can’t turn into a loser. The system’s job is to keep me in good trends and out of bad conditions. Position sizing is still mine to own.
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Trade this system without the manual work
Gann Trend Navigator draws every one of these steps for you — the swing direction, the ADX regime check, the higher-timeframe agreement, and a full Entry / SL / TP1 / TP2 / TP3 plan on each confirmed, closed-bar signal. A gridded dashboard shows the live trend, ADX state, and a rolling win-rate so you always know the context before you act.
Get Gann Trend Navigator on the MQL5 Market — search “Gann Trend Navigator” by TachiTeam, or visit the seller profile linked below.
Risk disclaimer. Trading foreign exchange and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. The strategy and tool described here are analytical aids to support your own decisions; they do not guarantee any particular result, and past signal behaviour does not guarantee future performance. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.
© TachiTeam • Seller profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tachiteam/seller