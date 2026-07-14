Trend Precision

— Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP

TrendPrecision turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint.

It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-chart Entry / SL / TP levels is enough to act with confidence.

What it does

Detects trend direction with an adaptive ATR Trend engine.

Prints a Buy/Sell arrow (with a bright glow outline) the moment the trend flips.

Buy/Sell arrow (with a bright glow outline) the moment the trend flips. Confirms every signal against a higher timeframe, so you only trade with the bigger trend.

higher timeframe, so you only trade with the bigger trend. Suggests a pullback entry for a better price instead of chasing the candle.

pullback entry for a better price instead of chasing the candle. Draws Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1 and TP2 automatically from ATR and your risk:reward settings.

Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1 and TP2 automatically from ATR and your risk:reward settings. Shows a compact dark info panel and sends multi-channel alerts (popup, push, email, sound).

Non-repaint by design

All signals, arrows and levels are evaluated on fully closed bars only. The higher-timeframe check uses the last closed HTF bar relative to the signal time — no future data, so what you see in the tester matches live trading.





[Read more about this strategy on the Blog.]





Important settings to understand

These are the parameters that shape how the tool behaves — please read before use:

HTF (Higher-Timeframe Filter)

A second Trend Precision runs on a higher timeframe (default H4). Arrows and alerts appear only when the entry direction agrees with the HTF trend. Turn UseMTF off to see every raw signal, or raise the HTF (e.g. H4→D1) to trade only with the dominant trend.

A second Trend Precision runs on a higher timeframe (default H4). Arrows and alerts appear only when the entry direction agrees with the HTF trend. Turn UseMTF off to see every raw signal, or raise the HTF (e.g. H4→D1) to trade only with the dominant trend. Pullback Entry — (default 2.0).

The Entry is not placed at the signal candle. It is set a distance of PullbackATR × ATR back into the move, so you can enter on the retracement at a better price with a limit order. Set PullbackATR = 0 to enter immediately at the signal. The Entry label shows (wait) until price returns to the level, then (filled).

— (default 2.0). The Entry is not placed at the signal candle. It is set a distance of PullbackATR × ATR back into the move, so you can enter on the retracement at a better price with a limit order. Set PullbackATR = 0 to enter immediately at the signal. The Entry label shows (wait) until price returns to the level, then (filled). Auto SL / TP .

Stop-Loss sits SL_ATR × ATR from the Entry; TP1 and TP2 are projected by your chosen risk:reward ratios (default 1.0 and 2.0). Risk is always measured from the actual pullback entry, so the R:R stays accurate.

. Stop-Loss sits SL_ATR × ATR from the Entry; TP1 and TP2 are projected by your chosen risk:reward ratios (default 1.0 and 2.0). Risk is always measured from the actual pullback entry, so the R:R stays accurate. Sensitivity .

Lower Multiplier (1.5–2.0) = more signals, tighter stops, good for scalping; higher (3.0–4.0) = fewer, stronger trend signals for swing trading.

. Lower Multiplier (1.5–2.0) = more signals, tighter stops, good for scalping; higher (3.0–4.0) = fewer, stronger trend signals for swing trading. Customization — arrow offset ( ArrowGapATR ), full alert channels on/off, and a movable info panel ( PanelX , PanelY ). Trend line, arrow and level colours can be changed in the indicator's Colors tab.

Recommended use

Markets: trending instruments — XAUUSD (Gold), major FX pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD), and indices (US30, NAS100).

trending instruments — XAUUSD (Gold), major FX pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD), and indices (US30, NAS100). Timeframes: entry on M30–H4, HTF filter one or two steps higher (e.g. H1 entry + H4 filter). For scalping: M15 entry + H1 filter.

entry on M30–H4, HTF filter one or two steps higher (e.g. H1 entry + H4 filter). For scalping: M15 entry + H1 filter. Workflow: wait for the arrow → place a limit order at the white Entry line → stop at the SL line → scale out at TP1, move stop to breakeven, let the rest run to TP2 or trail with the TrendPrecision line.

Alerts

Popup, mobile push, email and sound — each fired once per confirmed signal, including the Entry, SL and TP prices in the message.

Risk note: No indicator can predict the market. Trend Precision is a technical analysis tool to support your own decisions. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account first.

Additional details:

Detail Value Product type Indicator — Trend / Signals Platform MetaTrader 5 Signal timing Closed bar, non-repaint Higher-timeframe filter Yes — fully configurable Entry style Pullback (ATR) or at-signal Risk levels Auto Stop-Loss + TP1 / TP2 (ATR & R:R) Alerts Popup, Push, Email, Sound Recommended timeframes M15 – H4



