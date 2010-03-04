Phoenix Cerberus

  • PHOENIX CERBERUS

Three strategies, one guardian. Multi-strategy EA for NASDAQ with account-level risk control.


Phoenix Cerberus runs three independent NASDAQ strategies inside a single Expert Advisor — each one a head of the guardian — governed by a single account-level risk manager.

Most "portfolio" EAs are one idea stretched thin. Cerberus is the opposite: three genuinely different, individually back-tested engines that trade the same instrument from different angles, so their equity curves don't rise and fall together.

The three heads

  • NY Open — Opening-range breakout at the New York cash open, filtered by EMA200 and ADX, with a range-based stop and a trailing exit.
  • miniRange — A short opening-range continuation that places a limit order in the direction of the break, with an optional fast take-profit and a large-candle filter.
  • NQBlade — A trend engine (EMA + ADX/DI cross) that scales into a basket of positions with staggered take-profits and an EMA trailing stop.

Why merge them — the real reason

Three separate EAs on one prop account means three separate risk clocks that don't talk to each other. Cerberus adds a portfolio risk governor that watches the whole account:

  • Combined daily-loss halt — flattens all three heads and stops for the day.
  • Combined trailing max-drawdown halt — protects the peak of the whole account.
  • Optional combined equity target — locks the result and stops.
  • Unified end-of-day close for all three.

That is the difference between three bots sharing an account by accident and a portfolio with one set of rules — the way a funded/prop account actually needs to be managed.

Built for transparency

  • Each head has its own magic number — positions never collide, and P&L is attributed per strategy.
  • Each head can be switched on/off independently, so you can verify each against its own settings before running the trio.
  • A built-in HUD (brass/vintage style) shows live account state, drawdown vs limit, target progress, and per-strategy win-rate and status.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade carries a defined stop-loss.

Features

  • 3 independent NASDAQ strategies in a single EA (ORB, range continuation, trend)
  • Portfolio risk governor: daily loss, maximum trailing drawdown, and equity target, at the account level
  • Unique magic number per strategy → isolated positions and attributed P&L
  • Unified EOD closure
  • Independent activation/deactivation of each strategy
  • Live HUD (win rate, status, drawdown, target, floating P&L)
  • Fixed or dynamic lot size by risk percentage
  • No martingale/grid/averaging — stop-loss on each trade
  • All parameters configurable; presets included

Recommended settings


  • Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NQ (depending on your broker; instrument NASDAQ-100).
  • Chart: M1. The logic is independent of the chart's timeframe (each strategy reads its own), but M1 is the most precise and is the one used natively by miniRange.

  • Signal timeframes: NYO_TF and NQB_TF = M15 (the validated ones). miniRange uses M1 internally.
  • Default risk: NY Open 1%, miniRange 1%, NQBlade 0.5% per basket. Governor: Daily loss 4%, total drawdown 8%.
  • For proprietary firms: lower the risks (e.g., 0.5% / 0.5% / 0.25%) and adjust InpPF_MaxDailyLossPct / InpPF_MaxTotalDDPct to the challenge rules (FTMO 5%/10%, etc.).
  • Tester: base period M1, "every tick on real ticks" model.
  • Verification: activate one strategy at a time (Enable flags) and confirm it before running all three together.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Hedging account required (the EA maintains multiple positions per symbol with different magic numbers, and NQBlade opens a basket; it does not function correctly on a netting account)
  • Broker with NASDAQ-100 and, preferably, low spreads and real tick data
  • Recommended: VPS for continuous trading during trading sessions

What it DOESN'T do

  • Does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
  • Does not promise guaranteed profits or operate "risk-free".
  • It is not a HFT or latency arbitrage platform.

Risk Warning

Trading CFDs and indices carries a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Backtest results are historical simulations based on a broker's data and do not guarantee future returns. Trade on a demo account first and adjust your risk to your tolerance and the rules of your broker or proprietary trading firm.

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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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