Phoenix Cerberus
- 专家
-
Alvaro Albillos GutierrezMQL5 Developer · Forex & Indices · Prop Firm-Aware
I build robust Expert Advisors and indicators for MetaTrader 5,
focused on Forex majors and index CFDs .
What I deliver:
- Custom EAs from your trading idea — entry/exit logic, risk
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
- PHOENIX CERBERUS
Three strategies, one guardian. Multi-strategy EA for NASDAQ with account-level risk control.
Phoenix Cerberus runs three independent NASDAQ strategies inside a single Expert Advisor — each one a head of the guardian — governed by a single account-level risk manager.
Most "portfolio" EAs are one idea stretched thin. Cerberus is the opposite: three genuinely different, individually back-tested engines that trade the same instrument from different angles, so their equity curves don't rise and fall together.
The three heads
- NY Open — Opening-range breakout at the New York cash open, filtered by EMA200 and ADX, with a range-based stop and a trailing exit.
- miniRange — A short opening-range continuation that places a limit order in the direction of the break, with an optional fast take-profit and a large-candle filter.
- NQBlade — A trend engine (EMA + ADX/DI cross) that scales into a basket of positions with staggered take-profits and an EMA trailing stop.
Why merge them — the real reason
Three separate EAs on one prop account means three separate risk clocks that don't talk to each other. Cerberus adds a portfolio risk governor that watches the whole account:
- Combined daily-loss halt — flattens all three heads and stops for the day.
- Combined trailing max-drawdown halt — protects the peak of the whole account.
- Optional combined equity target — locks the result and stops.
- Unified end-of-day close for all three.
That is the difference between three bots sharing an account by accident and a portfolio with one set of rules — the way a funded/prop account actually needs to be managed.
Built for transparency
- Each head has its own magic number — positions never collide, and P&L is attributed per strategy.
- Each head can be switched on/off independently, so you can verify each against its own settings before running the trio.
- A built-in HUD (brass/vintage style) shows live account state, drawdown vs limit, target progress, and per-strategy win-rate and status.
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade carries a defined stop-loss.
Features
- 3 independent NASDAQ strategies in a single EA (ORB, range continuation, trend)
- Portfolio risk governor: daily loss, maximum trailing drawdown, and equity target, at the account level
- Unique magic number per strategy → isolated positions and attributed P&L
- Unified EOD closure
- Independent activation/deactivation of each strategy
- Live HUD (win rate, status, drawdown, target, floating P&L)
- Fixed or dynamic lot size by risk percentage
- No martingale/grid/averaging — stop-loss on each trade
- All parameters configurable; presets included
Recommended settings
- Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NQ (depending on your broker; instrument NASDAQ-100).
- Chart: M1. The logic is independent of the chart's timeframe (each strategy reads its own), but M1 is the most precise and is the one used natively by miniRange.
- Signal timeframes: NYO_TF and NQB_TF = M15 (the validated ones). miniRange uses M1 internally.
- Default risk: NY Open 1%, miniRange 1%, NQBlade 0.5% per basket. Governor: Daily loss 4%, total drawdown 8%.
- For proprietary firms: lower the risks (e.g., 0.5% / 0.5% / 0.25%) and adjust InpPF_MaxDailyLossPct / InpPF_MaxTotalDDPct to the challenge rules (FTMO 5%/10%, etc.).
- Tester: base period M1, "every tick on real ticks" model.
- Verification: activate one strategy at a time (Enable flags) and confirm it before running all three together.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Hedging account required (the EA maintains multiple positions per symbol with different magic numbers, and NQBlade opens a basket; it does not function correctly on a netting account)
- Broker with NASDAQ-100 and, preferably, low spreads and real tick data
- Recommended: VPS for continuous trading during trading sessions
What it DOESN'T do
- Does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
- Does not promise guaranteed profits or operate "risk-free".
- It is not a HFT or latency arbitrage platform.