Gold Session Liquidity Map

5

Gold Session Liquidity Map

Gold Session Liquidity Map is a specialized intraday session-mapping indicator designed for Gold/XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner way to read session structure, liquidity zones, retest areas, wick-source zones, reaction gates, and Fibonacci extension targets.

Most session indicators focus mainly on the major Asia, UK, and US sessions. Gold Session Liquidity Map goes deeper by focusing on two powerful but often-overlooked intraday structures:

Sydney session range
German session range
Yesterday Asia liquidity zone

These smaller session structures can often reveal important preparation areas before the larger session move becomes obvious. Sydney can help expose the early trap map before and during Asia, while Germany can help expose the preparation zone before and during the UK session.

Instead of showing every possible session high, session low, previous-day level, and dashboard reading, Gold Session Liquidity Map keeps the chart focused on the active session engine: where price may return, react, break, retest, target liquidity, or complete an intraday extension move.

Why This Indicator Is Different

Gold can move aggressively during the trading day, but many important intraday levels are created before the main move happens.

A trader watching only the larger sessions may miss the smaller session ranges that helped prepare the move. Gold Session Liquidity Map is built to highlight those hidden session structures clearly.

Many traders focus only on obvious levels such as Asia high, Asia low, yesterday high, yesterday low, daily open, or major session highs and lows. While those levels can be useful, they can also distract from the active intraday structure.

Gold Session Liquidity Map is designed to highlight the less obvious session zones that many traders overlook.

Sydney and Germany can create important 38.2 / 61.8 retest zones before the larger session move becomes clear. These areas are not traditional support and resistance levels. They come from the session structure itself.

The goal is to help traders see the active session map clearly before price reaches the next important reaction zone.

Focused Chart Design

Gold Session Liquidity Map is intentionally designed to avoid unnecessary distractions.

Many traders overload their charts with every session high, session low, previous-day high, previous-day low, daily level, weekly level, and dashboard reading. This can make it harder to focus on the specific structure driving the current intraday move.

This indicator keeps the focus on the levels that matter for this approach:

Sydney structure
German structure
Yesterday Asia liquidity
38.2 / 61.8 retest zones
Extreme wick-source zones
Reaction gate zones
161.8 and 261.8 extension targets

With this tool on the chart, the trader is not forced to constantly focus on the Asia high, Asia low, yesterday high, or yesterday low. The focus shifts to the active session engine: where Sydney prepared the Asia move, where Germany prepared the UK move, and where price may return, react, continue, or complete.

By removing unnecessary clutter, traders can focus on the active session map instead of reacting to every high or low on the chart.

Core Trading Approach

Gold Session Liquidity Map is built around a focused session-structure approach.

After a Sydney or German range forms, price may break away from that range, return into an important 38.2 / 61.8 retest zone, and then continue toward liquidity or extension targets.

These 38.2 / 61.8 areas can act like reaction gates.

Price may reject from the zone, break through it, retest it from the opposite side, and then continue toward the next session target. This makes the zone useful not only as a possible reaction area, but also as a structure for studying continuation, rejection, and retest behavior.

The indicator helps traders identify these areas directly on the chart:

Sydney session structure
German session structure
Yesterday Asia liquidity
38.2 / 61.8 retest zones
Extreme wick-source zones
Reaction gate areas
161.8 and 261.8 extension targets
Possible session confluence areas

This makes it easier to study the relationship between early session traps, breakout direction, retest zones, continuation targets, and session completion areas.

Key Features

Today-Focused Session Mapping

Gold Session Liquidity Map focuses on the current trading day. It does not overload the chart with old historical boxes or unnecessary previous-day clutter.

This keeps the chart clean and focused on the session levels that matter now.

Sydney Session Box

The indicator displays the current Sydney session range and its important 38.2 / 61.8 retest zone.

Sydney can be an important early session structure because it may help define the first trap map before or during the Asia session.

German Session Box

The indicator displays the current German session range and its important 38.2 / 61.8 retest zone.

Germany can be an important preparation structure before the UK session fully develops. The German range may help identify where price could retest before continuing into the next move.

Yesterday Asia Liquidity Zone

The indicator shows yesterday’s Asia 38.2 / 61.8 liquidity area.

This area may act as a reaction zone, target area, retest area, or completion area during the next trading day.

Reaction Gate Zones

The Sydney and German 38.2 / 61.8 zones can help traders study how price reacts after a session range has formed.

A zone may act as resistance from below, support from above, a retest area after breakout, or a reaction point before continuation.

This helps traders focus on the structure created by the session itself instead of relying only on common highs and lows.

161.8 and 261.8 Extension Targets

After a confirmed breakout, the indicator projects 161.8 and 261.8 session extension targets.

These levels can help traders identify possible continuation targets after price leaves the session range.

If price later breaks the opposite side of the session range, the active target direction can flip automatically.

Session Confluence Awareness

When Sydney and German extension levels align near the same price area, traders can identify a stronger confluence zone where separate session structures may be pointing toward the same target or completion area.

This can help traders recognize when two different session maps are highlighting the same important price zone.

Extreme Wick-Source Zones

The indicator can identify the important session extreme wick and draw a separate 38.2 / 61.8 wick-source zone.

This feature helps highlight more precise retest areas inside the session structure.

Automatic Wick-Zone Deletion

If price breaks a wick-source zone with an M15 body close, the wick zone is removed automatically.

This helps keep the chart clean and prevents broken zones from staying active after price has already invalidated them.

Built-In Alerts

Gold Session Liquidity Map includes built-in alerts for important session events, including:

Sydney 38.2 / 61.8 zone hit
German 38.2 / 61.8 zone hit
Yesterday Asia liquidity hit
Sydney 161.8 / 261.8 target hit
German 161.8 / 261.8 target hit

These alerts help traders monitor important levels without needing to stare at the chart every second.

Simple Session Labels

Clear chart labels identify Sydney, German, and Yesterday Asia zones directly on the chart.

The layout is designed to be easy to read, even on active intraday charts.

Quick Setup Presets

The indicator includes session-time presets to make setup easier.

Custom session times are also available for traders using different broker server times.

How Traders Can Use Gold Session Liquidity Map

Let Sydney form, then watch how price reacts after Asia opens.

If price breaks away from the Sydney range and later returns into the Sydney 38.2 / 61.8 zone or wick-source zone, that area may become an important retest location.

The Sydney zone may also act as a reaction gate. Price may reject from it, break through it, retest it from the opposite side, and then continue toward the next extension level.

Let Germany form, then watch how price reacts after the UK session opens.

If price breaks away from the German range and later returns into the German 38.2 / 61.8 zone, that area may become an important UK-session retest location.

Use yesterday’s Asia liquidity zone as an additional reference area.

This zone may act as a reaction point, target area, or completion area during the next trading day.

Watch for Sydney and German extension confluence.

When Sydney and German 161.8 or 261.8 targets align near the same price, that area may become an important session confluence level.

Recommended For

Gold/XAUUSD intraday traders
Asia session traders
UK session traders
Price-action traders
Liquidity-zone traders
Fibonacci extension traders
Session high/low traders
Traders who prefer clean charts without heavy dashboards
Traders who want to study Sydney and German session influence
Traders who want to focus on hidden session retest zones

Why Traders May Find It Useful

Gold Session Liquidity Map is designed for traders who want more than a basic session box.

It helps reveal the smaller session structures that can prepare the larger intraday move.

By focusing on Sydney, Germany, and yesterday’s Asia liquidity, the indicator gives traders a cleaner way to track where price may react, retest, target liquidity, or complete an extension move.

The chart stays focused. The structure stays clear. The trader can concentrate on the active session map instead of being distracted by every historical level on the screen.

If you trade Gold intraday and want a focused session-mapping tool without unnecessary clutter, Gold Session Liquidity Map gives you a clear visual structure for reading the current trading day.

Important Notes

This indicator does not place trades automatically.
This indicator does not guarantee future price movement.
This indicator is a technical mapping tool designed to help traders identify session-based liquidity zones, retest areas, wick-source zones, reaction areas, confluence areas, and extension targets.
Session times may need to be adjusted depending on your broker server time.
Always use proper risk management and your own trading judgment.


Отзывы 1
jjjb
2182
jjjb 2026.07.11 11:47 
 

Excellent indicator! It clearly identifies key liquidity zones and has helped me improve my Gold trading decisions. Easy to use, reliable, and a great addition to my trading setup. Highly recommended!

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker – Advanced Gold & Forex Cluster Indicator “See Where Big Players Move — Trade Gold & Forex Like an Insider!” Liquidity Zones instantly reveals hidden liquidity clusters, swing reversals, and breakout points, giving you the edge most traders only dream of. Key Features  Liquidity Zone Detection: Automatically identifies unbalanced bullish & bearish candles , marking zones where price is likely to reverse or accelerate. Cluster Analysis: Groups consecutive candles
Gold Weekly Trap Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Weekly High Trap Zones Weekly High Trap Zones   is a clean MT4 weekly range-mapping indicator designed to help traders identify the key trap zone created around the current week’s high. The indicator finds the current weekly high, identifies the session range connected to that high, and then projects a structured trap-zone ladder from that range. It displays the important weekly high origin level, trap zone top and bottom, 100 level, 161.8 target, 261.8 target, and optional higher extensio
Gold Smart ADR Multizones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
SmartADR v2.80 SmartADR v2.80   is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets. Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete it
Gold Regime Divergence
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Regime Divergence Panel GC Regime Divergence Panel   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition dashboard for MT4. It is designed to help traders quickly read trend regime, pullback conditions, and RSI divergence across multiple timeframes without switching charts. The indicator displays a clean on-chart panel showing each timeframe, the current market regime, and any detected RSI divergence. It combines moving average structure, MA gap behavior, RSI pressure, RSI 34SMA comparison, and s
Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
RSI 34 Last Range Tracker RSI 34 Last Range Tracker   is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle. The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 mi
Gold Volume Profile Levels
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
Gold Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Fuel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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jjjb
2182
jjjb 2026.07.11 11:47 
 

Excellent indicator! It clearly identifies key liquidity zones and has helped me improve my Gold trading decisions. Easy to use, reliable, and a great addition to my trading setup. Highly recommended!

Martin Dennis Coman
1323
Ответ разработчика Martin Dennis Coman 2026.07.26 01:16
Thank you very much for the vote of confidence. Will continue to update this with new features. Very glad to hear that it is helping you trade.
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