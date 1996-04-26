CrossMap MTF MA Zones

Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart.


CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking.

The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the timeframes selected by the user.

It is suitable for fast combinations such as 5/13, medium-term combinations such as 9/50, or long-term combinations such as 50/200.

Multi-timeframe information panel

The clear InfoBox displays:

  • TF — monitored timeframe
  • CROSS — current bullish or bearish MA relationship
  • X AGE — number of bars since the latest crossover
  • LIVE GAP — current distance between the fast and slow averages
  • GAP STATE — whether the MA gap is expanding or shrinking

Bullish information is displayed in lime, bearish information in red, and averages close to crossing can be highlighted in yellow using an adjustable threshold.

Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently, allowing the user to create a compact panel containing only the timeframes relevant to their trading.

Crossover lines and price zones

For every enabled timeframe, the indicator can display:

  • The vertical line where the latest crossover occurred
  • A clear bullish or bearish crossover label
  • Horizontal rays from the high and low of the crossover candle
  • Independent controls for crossover lines and rays

The vertical crossover line remains visible as a historical reference.

To avoid misleading support and resistance areas, the optional ray filter displays:

  • Bullish crossover zones only when they are below current price
  • Bearish crossover zones only when they are above current price

This keeps bullish zones functioning as potential support and bearish zones functioning as potential resistance.

Fully adjustable moving averages

Users can configure:

  • Fast MA period
  • Slow MA period
  • SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA method
  • Applied price
  • Color, width, and line style for each average
  • Crossover confirmation settings
  • Optional minimum crossover-gap buffer

Flexible gap analysis

The indicator measures the live distance between the two moving averages and classifies it as:

  • EXP — the gap is expanding
  • SHR — the gap is shrinking

The user can choose how many bars are used for this comparison.

An adjustable near-cross threshold can highlight small gaps in yellow, making developing crossover conditions easier to identify.

Typical use

A trader can use a higher timeframe for structure and a lower timeframe for execution.

For example:

Use the M5 crossover direction and cross-candle zone to identify the larger setup, then use M1 to time the entry.

The same approach can be applied to any selected combination of timeframes and moving-average periods.

Main features

  • Works from M1 through MN1
  • Fully adjustable fast and slow moving averages
  • Multi-timeframe bullish and bearish crossover direction
  • Bars elapsed since each crossover
  • Live MA-gap measurement
  • Adjustable EXP/SHR lookback
  • Adjustable yellow near-cross threshold
  • Latest crossover vertical lines
  • Optional crossover-candle high/low rays
  • Bullish support and bearish resistance ray filtering
  • Independent timeframe controls
  • Adjustable InfoBox size, location, colors, and columns
  • Works with Forex, metals, indices, oil, and cryptocurrencies
  • No trading, order management, or automated entry logic
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Regime Divergence Panel GC Regime Divergence Panel   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition dashboard for MT4. It is designed to help traders quickly read trend regime, pullback conditions, and RSI divergence across multiple timeframes without switching charts. The indicator displays a clean on-chart panel showing each timeframe, the current market regime, and any detected RSI divergence. It combines moving average structure, MA gap behavior, RSI pressure, RSI 34SMA comparison, and s
Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
RSI 34 Last Range Tracker RSI 34 Last Range Tracker   is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle. The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 mi
Gold Volume Profile Levels
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
Gold Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Fuel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
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