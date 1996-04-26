Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker

RSI 34 Last Range Tracker




RSI 34 Last Range Tracker is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle.

The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 middle band.

This gives traders a clean way to see where the most recent momentum shift started and where price may react if it returns to that zone.

Main Features

 RSI vs 34SMA Cross Detection
The indicator detects when RSI crosses above or below its 34-period RSI SMA.

 Upper and Lower Dot Signals
A bearish RSI cross is marked with an upper dot above the candle.
A bullish RSI cross is marked with a lower dot below the candle.

 Automatic Last Cross Mode
The indicator can automatically show the latest valid RSI cross setup without needing manual selection.

 Buy and Sell Range Zones
For each detected cross candle, the indicator can draw the full candle high and low range forward on the chart.

 38.2 / 61.8 Inner Band
The indicator calculates the 38.2 and 61.8 levels inside the cross candle range. This creates a clean middle reaction zone where price may reject, pause, or continue.

 Sell Setup Zones
Upper-dot bearish crosses can create sell-side tracker zones, including top line, bottom line, 38.2 band, and 61.8 band.

 Buy Setup Zones
Lower-dot bullish crosses can create buy-side tracker zones, including top line, bottom line, 38.2 band, and 61.8 band.

 Show Buy, Sell, Both, or Automatic Mode
The display mode allows traders to show only sell setups, only buy setups, both setups, or the automatic latest cross.

 Latest Cross Both Sides Option
The indicator can show the latest buy-side and latest sell-side cross zones at the same time.

 Automatic Zone Lock Mode
Automatic mode can keep the current active buy or sell zone locked until a closed candle body breaks the full cross-candle range.

 Body Break Logic
Sell zones can remain active until a closed candle body breaks above the original cross candle high.
Buy zones can remain active until a closed candle body breaks below the original cross candle low.

 Next Zone After Break Option
When a zone is broken, the indicator can automatically move to the next valid buy or sell zone.

 Overlap Protection
The indicator can block crowded opposite zones when buy and sell cross candles overlap or when their middle bands touch.

 Panel-Safe Drawing
Tracker zones and lines can be drawn behind other chart panels or info boxes, helping keep the chart readable.

 Touch and Cross Alerts
The indicator can alert when price touches or crosses selected zone lines.

 Timeframe Alert Controls
Alerts can be enabled or disabled separately for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1.

How Traders Can Use It

RSI 34 Last Range Tracker can help traders:

  • Identify the candle where RSI momentum shifted

  • Track the most recent bullish or bearish RSI cross

  • Watch the 38.2 / 61.8 reaction band from the cross candle

  • Use the cross candle high and low as important breakout or invalidation levels

  • Monitor whether price respects or breaks the active buy or sell zone

  • Avoid jumping between opposite signals too quickly by using active zone lock mode

  • Receive alerts when price returns to important tracker levels

  • Combine RSI momentum structure with price action and support/resistance analysis

This makes the indicator useful for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, pullback planning, reversal watching, and momentum-based trade filtering.

Best Used For

This indicator can be used on:

  • Gold

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Oil and commodities

  • Any MT4 symbol with active price movement

It works across multiple timeframes and is especially useful for traders who use RSI momentum, moving-average confirmation, candle ranges, and 38.2 / 61.8 reaction zones in their analysis.

Important Note

RSI 34 Last Range Tracker is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades.

The indicator is designed to help traders visualize RSI momentum shifts and the price zones connected to those shifts. It should be used together with your own trading plan, confirmation rules, and risk management.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
Gold Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Fuel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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