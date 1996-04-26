Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker

RSI 34 Last Range Tracker









RSI 34 Last Range Tracker is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle.

The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 middle band.

This gives traders a clean way to see where the most recent momentum shift started and where price may react if it returns to that zone.

Main Features

✅ RSI vs 34SMA Cross Detection

The indicator detects when RSI crosses above or below its 34-period RSI SMA.

✅ Upper and Lower Dot Signals

A bearish RSI cross is marked with an upper dot above the candle.

A bullish RSI cross is marked with a lower dot below the candle.

✅ Automatic Last Cross Mode

The indicator can automatically show the latest valid RSI cross setup without needing manual selection.

✅ Buy and Sell Range Zones

For each detected cross candle, the indicator can draw the full candle high and low range forward on the chart.

✅ 38.2 / 61.8 Inner Band

The indicator calculates the 38.2 and 61.8 levels inside the cross candle range. This creates a clean middle reaction zone where price may reject, pause, or continue.

✅ Sell Setup Zones

Upper-dot bearish crosses can create sell-side tracker zones, including top line, bottom line, 38.2 band, and 61.8 band.

✅ Buy Setup Zones

Lower-dot bullish crosses can create buy-side tracker zones, including top line, bottom line, 38.2 band, and 61.8 band.

✅ Show Buy, Sell, Both, or Automatic Mode

The display mode allows traders to show only sell setups, only buy setups, both setups, or the automatic latest cross.

✅ Latest Cross Both Sides Option

The indicator can show the latest buy-side and latest sell-side cross zones at the same time.

✅ Automatic Zone Lock Mode

Automatic mode can keep the current active buy or sell zone locked until a closed candle body breaks the full cross-candle range.

✅ Body Break Logic

Sell zones can remain active until a closed candle body breaks above the original cross candle high.

Buy zones can remain active until a closed candle body breaks below the original cross candle low.

✅ Next Zone After Break Option

When a zone is broken, the indicator can automatically move to the next valid buy or sell zone.

✅ Overlap Protection

The indicator can block crowded opposite zones when buy and sell cross candles overlap or when their middle bands touch.

✅ Panel-Safe Drawing

Tracker zones and lines can be drawn behind other chart panels or info boxes, helping keep the chart readable.

✅ Touch and Cross Alerts

The indicator can alert when price touches or crosses selected zone lines.

✅ Timeframe Alert Controls

Alerts can be enabled or disabled separately for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1.

How Traders Can Use It

RSI 34 Last Range Tracker can help traders:

Identify the candle where RSI momentum shifted

Track the most recent bullish or bearish RSI cross

Watch the 38.2 / 61.8 reaction band from the cross candle

Use the cross candle high and low as important breakout or invalidation levels

Monitor whether price respects or breaks the active buy or sell zone

Avoid jumping between opposite signals too quickly by using active zone lock mode

Receive alerts when price returns to important tracker levels

Combine RSI momentum structure with price action and support/resistance analysis

This makes the indicator useful for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, pullback planning, reversal watching, and momentum-based trade filtering.

Best Used For

This indicator can be used on:

Gold

Forex pairs

Indices

Crypto

Oil and commodities

Any MT4 symbol with active price movement

It works across multiple timeframes and is especially useful for traders who use RSI momentum, moving-average confirmation, candle ranges, and 38.2 / 61.8 reaction zones in their analysis.

Important Note

RSI 34 Last Range Tracker is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades.

The indicator is designed to help traders visualize RSI momentum shifts and the price zones connected to those shifts. It should be used together with your own trading plan, confirmation rules, and risk management.