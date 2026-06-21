Renko Perfection

Renko Perfection Indicator

Introduction

Renko Perfection Indicator is an advanced MT5 (MetaTrader 5) Renko-based indicator designed to filter market noise and focus purely on price movement. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that depend on both price and time, this indicator builds Renko bricks only when price moves by a predefined amount.

The indicator provides a cleaner view of market structure, trend direction, momentum, and potential reversal zones. It includes Triple Box Modes (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking.

It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency trading.

Overview

Renko Perfection transforms price movement into Renko bricks. A new brick forms only when price moves enough to meet the selected box size.

Time is ignored, which helps:

  • Reduce market noise

  • Identify trends clearly

  • Eliminate minor fluctuations

  • Improve entry and exit timing

  • Reduce false trading signals

The indicator includes:

  • Renko Candle Visualization

  • Triple Box Size Modes

  • EMA on Renko Bricks

  • Buy/Sell Reversal Arrows

  • Ghost (Forming) Box

  • Live Price Line

  • Multi-Market Compatibility

Key Features

1. Triple Box Size Modes

PIPS Mode

Uses a fixed pip value to create Renko bricks.

Examples:

  • 10 Pips

  • 20 Pips

  • 50 Pips

Best For:

  • Forex pairs

  • Stable market conditions

  • Trend-following strategies

ATR Mode

Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate box size dynamically according to market volatility.

Example:

  • ATR(14)

Benefits:

  • Automatically adapts to volatility

  • Suitable for changing market conditions

  • Provides balanced signal quality

Best For:

  • Volatile markets

  • Indices

  • Stocks

  • Crypto

Currency Mode

Uses an absolute price movement value.

Examples:

  • Gold = $10

  • Bitcoin = $100

  • Index = 50 Points

Best For:

  • XAUUSD

  • Cryptocurrency

  • Indices

  • Commodities

2. Renko Brick Colors

The indicator uses four color types:

Color Meaning
Green Bullish Completed Brick
Red Bearish Completed Brick
Pale Green Bullish Ghost Brick
Pink Bearish Ghost Brick

These colors make trend recognition quick and easy.

3. Ghost Box System

A Ghost Box represents an unfinished Renko brick.

Benefits:

  • Shows potential next brick

  • Helps identify breakouts early

  • Gives advance trend clues

  • Improves trade preparation

Ghost Boxes update in real-time as price moves.

4. EMA on Renko Bricks

The indicator can calculate an Exponential Moving Average directly on Renko bricks.

Default EMA:

  • EMA Period = 9

Benefits:

  • Smoother trend identification

  • Dynamic support and resistance

  • Noise reduction

  • Better entry filtering

EMA Formula:

EMA = (Current Brick × Alpha) + (Previous EMA × (1 − Alpha))

Where:

Alpha = 2 ÷ (Period + 1)

5. Buy & Sell Reversal Arrows

The indicator automatically places arrows on the main chart whenever a Renko trend reversal occurs.

Buy Arrow

Conditions:

  • Previous brick = Red

  • Current brick = Green

Meaning:

  • Bullish reversal detected

  • Potential Buy Opportunity

Sell Arrow

Conditions:

  • Previous brick = Green

  • Current brick = Red

Meaning:

  • Bearish reversal detected

  • Potential Sell Opportunity

Arrows are displayed directly on the main chart for easy visualization.

6. Live Price Line

A real-time horizontal line displays the current market price.

Benefits:

  • Easy price tracking

  • Real-time monitoring

  • Better trade management

7. Separate Indicator Window

The Renko chart is displayed in a dedicated indicator window.

Advantages:

  • Keeps main chart clean

  • Better visual analysis

  • Works alongside other indicators

  • Suitable for multi-strategy trading

Input Parameters

Renko Settings

Parameter Description
Box_Size_Mode Select PIPS, ATR, or CURRENCY
Pips_Box_Size Fixed box size in pips
ATR_Period ATR calculation period
Currency_Target_Amount Price movement amount
Mode Renko calculation method

EMA Settings

Parameter Description
Use_Ema Enable/Disable EMA
Ema_Period EMA Period
Ema_Line_Color EMA Line Color

Arrow Settings

Parameter Description
Buy_Arrow_Color Buy Arrow Color
Sell_Arrow_Color Sell Arrow Color
Arrow_Offset_Points Distance from candle

Display Settings

Parameter Description
Live_Price_Color Live Price Line Color
Trading Signals

Buy Signal

Signal Conditions:

  • Green Renko Brick

  • Bullish Trend Reversal

  • Buy Arrow Appears

  • Price Above EMA

Higher Probability When:

  • EMA is rising

  • Multiple green bricks form consecutively

Sell Signal

Signal Conditions:

  • Red Renko Brick

  • Bearish Trend Reversal

  • Sell Arrow Appears

  • Price Below EMA

Higher Probability When:

  • EMA is falling

  • Multiple red bricks form consecutively

Advantages

Noise Reduction

Removes insignificant market fluctuations.

Trend Clarity

Makes trend direction easier to identify.

Better Entries

Signals occur after meaningful price movement.

Multi-Market Support

Works across all major financial markets.

Beginner Friendly

Easy to understand and visually appealing.

Fully Customizable

Supports multiple box sizes, EMA settings, and arrow customization.

Limitations

Signal Delay

Renko bricks require price movement before confirmation.

Fast Reversals

Very sharp reversals may occur before a new brick forms.

Box Size Selection

Improper box sizes may generate:

  • Excessive signals

  • Missed opportunities

Proper box size selection is important.

Symbol Compatibility

Forex Pairs

Compatible With:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • NZDUSD

  • Major Pairs

  • Minor Pairs

  • Exotic Pairs

Recommended:

  • PIPS Mode

  • ATR Mode

Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended:

  • Currency Mode

  • ATR Mode

Suggested Box Sizes:

  • $5

  • $10

  • $20

Silver (XAGUSD)

Recommended:

  • Currency Mode

  • ATR Mode

Suggested Box Sizes:

  • $0.20

  • $0.50

Cryptocurrency

Compatible With:

  • Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

  • Ethereum (ETHUSD)

  • Solana

  • All Crypto Pairs

Recommended:

  • ATR Mode

  • Currency Mode

Stock Indices

Compatible With:

  • US30

  • NAS100

  • SPX500

  • GER40

Recommended:

  • ATR Mode

  • Currency Mode

Stocks

Compatible With:

  • Apple

  • Tesla

  • NVIDIA

  • Any Stock CFD

Recommended:

  • ATR Mode

Recommended Settings
Market Mode Suggested Box Size
EURUSD PIPS 10–20 Pips
GBPUSD PIPS 15–25 Pips
USDJPY PIPS 10–20 Pips
XAUUSD Currency $10
XAGUSD Currency $0.20–0.50
BTCUSD Currency $100–500
ETHUSD Currency $20–100
NAS100 ATR ATR(14)
US30 ATR ATR(14)
Conclusion

Renko Perfection Indicator is a professional MT5 Renko trading solution that combines Triple Mode Renko calculation (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA trend filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking in one complete package.

The indicator helps traders reduce market noise, identify trends faster, improve signal quality, and make more informed trading decisions across Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets.

Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, trend follower, or position trader, Renko Perfection provides a cleaner and more efficient way to analyze market structure and trading opportunities.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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