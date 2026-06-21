Renko Perfection Indicator



Introduction

Renko Perfection Indicator is an advanced MT5 (MetaTrader 5) Renko-based indicator designed to filter market noise and focus purely on price movement. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that depend on both price and time, this indicator builds Renko bricks only when price moves by a predefined amount.

The indicator provides a cleaner view of market structure, trend direction, momentum, and potential reversal zones. It includes Triple Box Modes (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking.

It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency trading.

Overview

Renko Perfection transforms price movement into Renko bricks. A new brick forms only when price moves enough to meet the selected box size.

Time is ignored, which helps:

Reduce market noise

Identify trends clearly

Eliminate minor fluctuations

Improve entry and exit timing

Reduce false trading signals

The indicator includes:

Renko Candle Visualization

Triple Box Size Modes

EMA on Renko Bricks

Buy/Sell Reversal Arrows

Ghost (Forming) Box

Live Price Line

Multi-Market Compatibility

1. Triple Box Size Modes

PIPS Mode

Key Features

Uses a fixed pip value to create Renko bricks.

Examples:

10 Pips

20 Pips

50 Pips

Best For:

Forex pairs

Stable market conditions

Trend-following strategies

ATR Mode

Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate box size dynamically according to market volatility.

Example:

ATR(14)

Benefits:

Automatically adapts to volatility

Suitable for changing market conditions

Provides balanced signal quality

Best For:

Volatile markets

Indices

Stocks

Crypto

Currency Mode

Uses an absolute price movement value.

Examples:

Gold = $10

Bitcoin = $100

Index = 50 Points

Best For:

XAUUSD

Cryptocurrency

Indices

Commodities

2. Renko Brick Colors

The indicator uses four color types:

Color Meaning Green Bullish Completed Brick Red Bearish Completed Brick Pale Green Bullish Ghost Brick Pink Bearish Ghost Brick

These colors make trend recognition quick and easy.

3. Ghost Box System

A Ghost Box represents an unfinished Renko brick.

Benefits:

Shows potential next brick

Helps identify breakouts early

Gives advance trend clues

Improves trade preparation

Ghost Boxes update in real-time as price moves.

4. EMA on Renko Bricks

The indicator can calculate an Exponential Moving Average directly on Renko bricks.

Default EMA:

EMA Period = 9

Benefits:

Smoother trend identification

Dynamic support and resistance

Noise reduction

Better entry filtering

EMA Formula:

EMA = (Current Brick × Alpha) + (Previous EMA × (1 − Alpha))

Where:

Alpha = 2 ÷ (Period + 1)

5. Buy & Sell Reversal Arrows

The indicator automatically places arrows on the main chart whenever a Renko trend reversal occurs.

Buy Arrow

Conditions:

Previous brick = Red

Current brick = Green

Meaning:

Bullish reversal detected

Potential Buy Opportunity

Sell Arrow

Conditions:

Previous brick = Green

Current brick = Red

Meaning:

Bearish reversal detected

Potential Sell Opportunity

Arrows are displayed directly on the main chart for easy visualization.

6. Live Price Line

A real-time horizontal line displays the current market price.

Benefits:

Easy price tracking

Real-time monitoring

Better trade management

7. Separate Indicator Window

The Renko chart is displayed in a dedicated indicator window.

Advantages:

Keeps main chart clean

Better visual analysis

Works alongside other indicators

Suitable for multi-strategy trading

Renko Settings

Parameter Description Box_Size_Mode Select PIPS, ATR, or CURRENCY Pips_Box_Size Fixed box size in pips ATR_Period ATR calculation period Currency_Target_Amount Price movement amount Mode Renko calculation method

EMA Settings

Parameter Description Use_Ema Enable/Disable EMA Ema_Period EMA Period Ema_Line_Color EMA Line Color

Arrow Settings

Parameter Description Buy_Arrow_Color Buy Arrow Color Sell_Arrow_Color Sell Arrow Color Arrow_Offset_Points Distance from candle

Display Settings

Parameter Description Live_Price_Color Live Price Line Color

Buy Signal

Input ParametersTrading Signals

Signal Conditions:

Green Renko Brick

Bullish Trend Reversal

Buy Arrow Appears

Price Above EMA

Higher Probability When:

EMA is rising

Multiple green bricks form consecutively

Sell Signal

Signal Conditions:

Red Renko Brick

Bearish Trend Reversal

Sell Arrow Appears

Price Below EMA

Higher Probability When:

EMA is falling

Multiple red bricks form consecutively

Noise Reduction

Advantages

Removes insignificant market fluctuations.

Trend Clarity

Makes trend direction easier to identify.

Better Entries

Signals occur after meaningful price movement.

Multi-Market Support

Works across all major financial markets.

Beginner Friendly

Easy to understand and visually appealing.

Fully Customizable

Supports multiple box sizes, EMA settings, and arrow customization.

Signal Delay

Limitations

Renko bricks require price movement before confirmation.

Fast Reversals

Very sharp reversals may occur before a new brick forms.

Box Size Selection

Improper box sizes may generate:

Excessive signals

Missed opportunities

Proper box size selection is important.

Forex Pairs

Symbol Compatibility

Compatible With:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

AUDUSD

USDCAD

NZDUSD

Major Pairs

Minor Pairs

Exotic Pairs

Recommended:

PIPS Mode

ATR Mode

Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended:

Currency Mode

ATR Mode

Suggested Box Sizes:

$5

$10

$20

Silver (XAGUSD)

Recommended:

Currency Mode

ATR Mode

Suggested Box Sizes:

$0.20

$0.50

Cryptocurrency

Compatible With:

Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Ethereum (ETHUSD)

Solana

All Crypto Pairs

Recommended:

ATR Mode

Currency Mode

Stock Indices

Compatible With:

US30

NAS100

SPX500

GER40

Recommended:

ATR Mode

Currency Mode

Stocks

Compatible With:

Apple

Tesla

NVIDIA

Any Stock CFD

Recommended:

ATR Mode

Market Mode Suggested Box Size EURUSD PIPS 10–20 Pips GBPUSD PIPS 15–25 Pips USDJPY PIPS 10–20 Pips XAUUSD Currency $10 XAGUSD Currency $0.20–0.50 BTCUSD Currency $100–500 ETHUSD Currency $20–100 NAS100 ATR ATR(14) US30 ATR ATR(14)

Recommended SettingsConclusion

Renko Perfection Indicator is a professional MT5 Renko trading solution that combines Triple Mode Renko calculation (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA trend filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking in one complete package.

The indicator helps traders reduce market noise, identify trends faster, improve signal quality, and make more informed trading decisions across Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets.

Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, trend follower, or position trader, Renko Perfection provides a cleaner and more efficient way to analyze market structure and trading opportunities.