VWAP Wave

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator
              Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                         KEY FEATURES
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 SMART VWAP CALCULATION 】
• Multiple anchor periods: Session, Week, Month, Quarter, Year
• Automatic period reset detection
• Standard deviation bands (2 levels with customizable multipliers)
• Dynamic trend coloring (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)
• Works with any price source (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, Median, Weighted)

【 8-TYPE DIVERGENCE DETECTION 】
The indicator detects all major divergence types:

► REGULAR DIVERGENCES (Reversal Signals)
  • Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, VWAP makes higher low
  • Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, VWAP makes lower high

► HIDDEN DIVERGENCES (Continuation Signals)
  • Hidden Bullish: Price makes higher low, VWAP makes lower low
  • Hidden Bearish: Price makes lower high, VWAP makes higher high

► HTF DIVERGENCES (Higher Timeframe Confirmation)
  • HTF Bullish & Bearish (Regular)
  • HTF Hidden Bullish & Hidden Bearish

【 INTELLIGENT SIGNAL FILTERING 】
• ATR-based threshold filtering eliminates weak signals
• Gap detection prevents false signals during price gaps
• Cooldown periods prevent signal clustering
• Strength classification: WEAK / MEDIUM / STRONG

【 MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS 】
• Current timeframe VWAP with bands
• Higher timeframe VWAP overlay
• HTF divergence detection
• Automatic timeframe validation

【 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD 】
• Real-time divergence counters
• Current TF and HTF statistics
• VWAP trend status display
• Clean, non-intrusive design (positioned on left)

【 VISUAL ELEMENTS 】
• Color-coded VWAP line (trend direction)
• Standard deviation bands with fill
• Divergence markers (circles for regular, crosses for hidden)
• On-chart labels with strength indicators
• Optional background coloring for trend zones

【 COMPREHENSIVE ALERTS 】
• Bullish divergence alerts
• Bearish divergence alerts
• Hidden bullish alerts
• Hidden bearish alerts
• HTF divergence alerts

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                       HOW TO USE
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 REVERSAL TRADING 】
1. Wait for Regular Bullish/Bearish divergence signal
2. Confirm with STRONG or MEDIUM strength label
3. Look for price action confirmation at VWAP bands
4. Enter on band rejection with stop beyond recent swing

【 TREND CONTINUATION 】
1. Identify the current trend using VWAP color
2. Wait for Hidden divergence in trend direction
3. Hidden Bullish in uptrend = Buy opportunity
4. Hidden Bearish in downtrend = Sell opportunity

【 MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION 】
1. Enable HTF VWAP and HTF Divergences
2. Current TF signal + HTF signal = Higher probability
3. Use HTF divergence for swing trade entries
4. Use current TF for precise entry timing

【 BAND TRADING 】
• Band 2 touch + Divergence = Strong reversal zone
• Price between bands = Trend continuation likely
• VWAP cross = Potential trend change

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    INPUT PARAMETERS
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 VWAP SETTINGS 】
• Hide VWAP on D1 or Above: Hide indicator on daily+ charts
• Anchor Period: Session/Week/Month/Quarter/Year
• Source Price: Price type for VWAP calculation

【 DIVERGENCE SETTINGS 】
• Lookback Period: Bars to analyze for divergence (default: 5)
• ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity threshold (default: 3.0)
• Show Hidden Divergences: Enable/disable hidden divergences

【 VISUAL SETTINGS 】
• VWAP Colors: Customize bullish/bearish colors
• Hidden Divergence Colors: Separate colors for hidden signals
• Trend Coloring: Enable/disable dynamic VWAP coloring
• Divergence Plot Size: Small/Normal/Large markers

【 HTF SETTINGS 】
• Show HTF VWAP: Enable higher timeframe VWAP
• HTF Timeframe: Select higher timeframe
• Show HTF Bands: Display HTF standard deviation bands
• Show HTF Divergences: Enable HTF divergence detection

【 VWAP BANDS 】
• Show VWAP Bands: Enable/disable bands
• Band 1 Multiplier: First band distance (default: 1.0 StdDev)
• Band 2 Multiplier: Second band distance (default: 2.0 StdDev)
• Band Colors: Customize band colors

【 LABELS & DASHBOARD 】
• Show Divergence Labels: On-chart text labels
• Label Size: Tiny/Small/Normal/Large
• Show Dashboard: Statistics panel
• Dashboard Position: X/Y coordinates (Left side)

【 BACKGROUND 】
• Show Background Coloring: Trend zone highlighting
• Bullish/Bearish BG Colors: Customize zone colors

【 ALERTS 】
• Individual toggles for each alert type
• Alerts trigger on bar close for confirmed signals

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 SCALPING (M1-M5) 】
• Anchor Period: Session
• Lookback: 5
• ATR Multiplier: 2.5
• Show Hidden Div: Yes

【 INTRADAY (M15-H1) 】
• Anchor Period: Session
• Lookback: 5
• ATR Multiplier: 3.0
• HTF: H4 or D1

【 SWING TRADING (H4-D1) 】
• Anchor Period: Week or Month
• Lookback: 5
• ATR Multiplier: 3.5
• Show Hidden Div: Yes

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    BEST PRACTICES
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✓ Always wait for bar close before acting on signals
✓ Use STRONG signals for higher probability trades
✓ Combine with support/resistance levels
✓ HTF divergence + Current TF divergence = Best setups
✓ Avoid trading during high-impact news events
✓ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                   TECHNICAL NOTES
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Works on all symbols with volume data
• Uses tick volume if real volume unavailable
• Optimized for performance with large datasets
• No repainting - signals confirmed on bar close
• Compatible with MT5 Build 2500+

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                      CHANGELOG
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Version 1.00
• Initial release
• Full VWAP calculation with multiple anchors
• 8-type divergence detection system
• HTF support with validation
• Professional dashboard
• Comprehensive alert system

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

For support or feature requests, please leave a comment.

Trade Smart. Trade with VWAP Wave.

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Рекомендуем также
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Сканер направления движения дня (Day Direction Scanner) — это индикатор, который использует направление текущей свечи на дневном, 4-часовом, 1-часовом, 15-минутном и 5-минутном графиках для определения направления рынка. Когда все свечи сходятся в одном направлении, индикатор показывает, является ли день бычьим или медвежьим, или же если четкого направления нет. Он полезен для быстрого определения направления движения рынка в течение дня. Особенности: - Работает со всеми валютными парами, инд
FREE
Divergence Force
Alessandro Riggi
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Divergence Force 1.0 Индикатор Дивергенции Описание Divergence Force  - это индикатор, предназначенный для идентификации дивергенций между ценой актива и MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). Этот индикатор автоматически рисует линии тренда на максимумах и минимумах цены и MACD, выделяя потенциальные торговые возможности. Основные функции Автоматическая идентификация дивергенций : Индикатор автоматически обнаруживает бычьи и медвежьи дивергенции между ценой и MACD. Отслеживание линий тр
FREE
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Renko Chart позволяет отображать графики "ренко" в окне индикатора. Тип графиков "ренко" показывает лишь движения цены, большие заданного (box size). Он помогает устранить шум и сосредоточиться на основных трендах. При построении графика время не учитывается, используются лишь ценовые движения. По этой причине графики "Ренко" не похожи на графики цены. Индикатор работает в 2 режимах: CLOSE - при построении графика "ренко" используются только цены Close; HIGH_LOW - при построении график
FREE
Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Индикаторы
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Профессиональный инструмент для торговли  - индикатор дивергенции между RSI и ценой, позволяющий своевременно получать сигнал о развороте тренда или ловить движения откатов цены (в зависимости от настроек). Настройки индикатора позволяют регулировать силу дивергенции за счет угла наклона пиков RSI и процентного изменения цены, что даёт возможность тонко настроить силу сигнала. Код индикатора оптимизирован и в составе советника очень быстро тестируется.  Индикатор не перерисовывает, стрелки для н
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Индикаторы
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Five Minute Drive
Kenan Ozkarakas
5 (2)
Индикаторы
"Five Minute Drive" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe only. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geo
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
ChartPan
Leandro Rodrigo Giron
Утилиты
Hey Trader! Boring with the Meta chart? Do you want to move it as you do in Profit? Your problems are over! Now available   Chart Panoramic   or   ChartPan   for closer friends, a utility that allows you to move the chart to better visualize the most relevant points for your trade. Recommend you to add a keyboard shortcut for quick access (Ctrl + Q - for example), because you will need to run   ChartPan   after symbol changing to "release" the chart again. To add a hotkey: after downloading
FREE
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее Описание Индикатор Fair Gap Value выявляет и подсвечивает «пробелы справедливой стоимости» на графике MetaTrader 5. Fair gap возникает, когда между минимумом одной свечи и максимумом другой свечи, разделённых одной промежуточной, образуется ценовой разрыв. Индикатор рисует цветные прямоугольники (бычьи и медвежьи), чтобы выделить эти зоны и обеспечить наглядную поддержку стратегий, основанных на ценовом действии. Ключевые Особенности Обнаружение бычьих gap : выделяет разрывы между минимумо
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
Essential Renko
Adrian Hodianto
Утилиты
This utility EA will display simple renko, hence the name essential renko. The renko will be shown in a new tab and using custom symbol. Please do note (especially for those who new to Renko), that Renko does not follow timeline as it will follow price movement. That's why it has a lot of potential where you can attach any EA that you want and use any custom indicator in this new custom symbol for renko. Always use M1 timeframe. Most of the time you don't need to change anything. But if you d
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Эта версия предназначен
FREE
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Индикаторы
Friend of the Trend: Ваш Трекер Трендов Освойте рынок с помощью Friend of the Trend — индикатора, который упрощает анализ трендов и помогает определить лучшие моменты для покупки, продажи или ожидания. С интуитивно понятным и визуально привлекательным дизайном, Friend of the Trend анализирует движения цен и предоставляет четкие сигналы через цветной гистограмму: Зеленые полосы : Указывают на восходящий тренд, сигнализируя о возможностях для покупки. Красные полосы : Предупреждают о нисходящем тр
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Эксперты
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Advanced Economic Calendar
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Расширенный Индикатор Экономического Календаря Этот индикатор отображает все предстоящие экономические события прямо на графике, показывая наиболее важные новости для выбранной валютной пары или инструмента. Он позволяет заранее прогнозировать периоды высокой волатильности и более точно планировать торговые стратегии. Основные функции Отображение будущих событий на срок до 5 дней вперед (настраивается). Фильтрация по уровню важности новостей (высокая, средняя, низкая). Возможность включать верти
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Handy Renko Chart
Handy Ban
Утилиты
This indicator creates a Renko-based custom symbol in MetaTrader 5. Renko charts are built using price movement only, not time, making them useful for analyzing trends and filtering noise. Features Customizable brick size in points. Option to calculate brick size using ATR (adaptive). Ability to show or hide wicks. Creates and updates a custom Renko chart symbol. Automatically opens the chart window (optional). Maintains a limited bar history for performance. Inputs BrickSizePoints – brick size
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Haven FVG   — это инструмент для анализа рынков, который позволяет выделять области неэффективности (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) на графике, предоставляя трейдерам ключевые уровни для анализа цены и принятия торговых решений. Другие продукты ->  ЗДЕСЬ Основные особенности: Индивидуальные настройки цветов: Цвет для бычьего FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Цвет для медвежьего FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Гибкая визуализация FVG: Максимальное количество свечей для поиска FVG. Дополнительное удлинени
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)   – полностью автоматизированная торговая система, использующая два индикатора   MACD (Схождение/Расхождение скользящих средних)   в сочетании с   Стохастическим осциллятором   для поиска высокоточных торговых сигналов. Этот советник сочетает трендовый анализ MACD с импульсным анализом Stochastic, что обеспечивает точные точки входа и выхода. Основные особенности: •   Двойная стратегия MACD   – использует два MACD с разными настройками для подтвержден
FREE
Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT Turtle Soup
Rizwan Akram
5 (2)
Индикаторы
ICT Turtle Soup Complete System - MT5 Indicator Overview The ICT Turtle Soup Complete System is an advanced MT5 indicator that combines Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts with the classic Turtle Soup trading pattern. This sophisticated tool identifies liquidity sweep reversals at key levels, providing high-probability trade setups with complete risk management calculations. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection Tracks Daily, 4H, 1H, and Yesterday's High/Low levels Identifies
FREE
Volumized Order Blocks
Rizwan Akram
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VOLUMIZED ORDER BLOCKS [Riz] - MT5 Indicator             Smart Money Order Block Detection with Volume Analysis Volumized Order Blocks is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that automatically detects institutional order blocks with integrated volume analysis. It identifies high-probability supply and demand zones where banks and institutions
FREE
Liquidity Sweeps
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5                           Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool OVERVIEW The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed  to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based  on ICT (Inne
FREE
Hull Suite by Riz
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
Hull Suite by Riz | MT5 Indicator Overview: Hull Suite is a premium trend-following indicator that combines three powerful Hull Moving Average variations (HMA, EHMA, THMA) into one versatile tool. Designed for traders who demand clarity and precision, this indicator helps identify trend direction with minimal lag while filtering out market noise. Key Features: Three Hull Variations – Switch between HMA (classic), EHMA (exponential smoothing), and THMA (triple weighted) to match your trading styl
FREE
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
PipVenom
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
PipVenom - Advanced ATR Trailing Stop Signal Indicator for MT5 Professional Visual Trading System with Real-Time Dashboard OVERVIEW PipVenom is a sophisticated visual trading indicator designed for MT5 that combines ATR Trailing Stop methodology with EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability trade entries. Built with precision and clarity in mind, this indicator provides crystal-clear visual signals with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on your chart. P
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF - Multi-Timeframe Volumetric Order Block Indicator OVERVIEW Volumized OrderBlocks MTF is an advanced Multi-Timeframe Order Block indicator that automatically detects, displays, and merges Order Blocks from up to 3 different timeframes on a single chart. Built with institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв