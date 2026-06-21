Renko Perfection

Renko Perfection Indicator

Introduction

Renko Perfection Indicator is an advanced MT5 (MetaTrader 5) Renko-based indicator designed to filter market noise and focus purely on price movement. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that depend on both price and time, this indicator builds Renko bricks only when price moves by a predefined amount.

The indicator provides a cleaner view of market structure, trend direction, momentum, and potential reversal zones. It includes Triple Box Modes (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking.

It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency trading.

Overview

Renko Perfection transforms price movement into Renko bricks. A new brick forms only when price moves enough to meet the selected box size.

Time is ignored, which helps:

  • Reduce market noise

  • Identify trends clearly

  • Eliminate minor fluctuations

  • Improve entry and exit timing

  • Reduce false trading signals

The indicator includes:

  • Renko Candle Visualization

  • Triple Box Size Modes

  • EMA on Renko Bricks

  • Buy/Sell Reversal Arrows

  • Ghost (Forming) Box

  • Live Price Line

  • Multi-Market Compatibility

Key Features

1. Triple Box Size Modes

PIPS Mode

Uses a fixed pip value to create Renko bricks.

Examples:

  • 10 Pips

  • 20 Pips

  • 50 Pips

Best For:

  • Forex pairs

  • Stable market conditions

  • Trend-following strategies

ATR Mode

Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate box size dynamically according to market volatility.

Example:

  • ATR(14)

Benefits:

  • Automatically adapts to volatility

  • Suitable for changing market conditions

  • Provides balanced signal quality

Best For:

  • Volatile markets

  • Indices

  • Stocks

  • Crypto

Currency Mode

Uses an absolute price movement value.

Examples:

  • Gold = $10

  • Bitcoin = $100

  • Index = 50 Points

Best For:

  • XAUUSD

  • Cryptocurrency

  • Indices

  • Commodities

2. Renko Brick Colors

The indicator uses four color types:

Color Meaning
Green Bullish Completed Brick
Red Bearish Completed Brick
Pale Green Bullish Ghost Brick
Pink Bearish Ghost Brick

These colors make trend recognition quick and easy.

3. Ghost Box System

A Ghost Box represents an unfinished Renko brick.

Benefits:

  • Shows potential next brick

  • Helps identify breakouts early

  • Gives advance trend clues

  • Improves trade preparation

Ghost Boxes update in real-time as price moves.

4. EMA on Renko Bricks

The indicator can calculate an Exponential Moving Average directly on Renko bricks.

Default EMA:

  • EMA Period = 9

Benefits:

  • Smoother trend identification

  • Dynamic support and resistance

  • Noise reduction

  • Better entry filtering

EMA Formula:

EMA = (Current Brick × Alpha) + (Previous EMA × (1 − Alpha))

Where:

Alpha = 2 ÷ (Period + 1)

5. Buy & Sell Reversal Arrows

The indicator automatically places arrows on the main chart whenever a Renko trend reversal occurs.

Buy Arrow

Conditions:

  • Previous brick = Red

  • Current brick = Green

Meaning:

  • Bullish reversal detected

  • Potential Buy Opportunity

Sell Arrow

Conditions:

  • Previous brick = Green

  • Current brick = Red

Meaning:

  • Bearish reversal detected

  • Potential Sell Opportunity

Arrows are displayed directly on the main chart for easy visualization.

6. Live Price Line

A real-time horizontal line displays the current market price.

Benefits:

  • Easy price tracking

  • Real-time monitoring

  • Better trade management

7. Separate Indicator Window

The Renko chart is displayed in a dedicated indicator window.

Advantages:

  • Keeps main chart clean

  • Better visual analysis

  • Works alongside other indicators

  • Suitable for multi-strategy trading

Input Parameters

Renko Settings

Parameter Description
Box_Size_Mode Select PIPS, ATR, or CURRENCY
Pips_Box_Size Fixed box size in pips
ATR_Period ATR calculation period
Currency_Target_Amount Price movement amount
Mode Renko calculation method

EMA Settings

Parameter Description
Use_Ema Enable/Disable EMA
Ema_Period EMA Period
Ema_Line_Color EMA Line Color

Arrow Settings

Parameter Description
Buy_Arrow_Color Buy Arrow Color
Sell_Arrow_Color Sell Arrow Color
Arrow_Offset_Points Distance from candle

Display Settings

Parameter Description
Live_Price_Color Live Price Line Color
Trading Signals

Buy Signal

Signal Conditions:

  • Green Renko Brick

  • Bullish Trend Reversal

  • Buy Arrow Appears

  • Price Above EMA

Higher Probability When:

  • EMA is rising

  • Multiple green bricks form consecutively

Sell Signal

Signal Conditions:

  • Red Renko Brick

  • Bearish Trend Reversal

  • Sell Arrow Appears

  • Price Below EMA

Higher Probability When:

  • EMA is falling

  • Multiple red bricks form consecutively

Advantages

Noise Reduction

Removes insignificant market fluctuations.

Trend Clarity

Makes trend direction easier to identify.

Better Entries

Signals occur after meaningful price movement.

Multi-Market Support

Works across all major financial markets.

Beginner Friendly

Easy to understand and visually appealing.

Fully Customizable

Supports multiple box sizes, EMA settings, and arrow customization.

Limitations

Signal Delay

Renko bricks require price movement before confirmation.

Fast Reversals

Very sharp reversals may occur before a new brick forms.

Box Size Selection

Improper box sizes may generate:

  • Excessive signals

  • Missed opportunities

Proper box size selection is important.

Symbol Compatibility

Forex Pairs

Compatible With:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • NZDUSD

  • Major Pairs

  • Minor Pairs

  • Exotic Pairs

Recommended:

  • PIPS Mode

  • ATR Mode

Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended:

  • Currency Mode

  • ATR Mode

Suggested Box Sizes:

  • $5

  • $10

  • $20

Silver (XAGUSD)

Recommended:

  • Currency Mode

  • ATR Mode

Suggested Box Sizes:

  • $0.20

  • $0.50

Cryptocurrency

Compatible With:

  • Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

  • Ethereum (ETHUSD)

  • Solana

  • All Crypto Pairs

Recommended:

  • ATR Mode

  • Currency Mode

Stock Indices

Compatible With:

  • US30

  • NAS100

  • SPX500

  • GER40

Recommended:

  • ATR Mode

  • Currency Mode

Stocks

Compatible With:

  • Apple

  • Tesla

  • NVIDIA

  • Any Stock CFD

Recommended:

  • ATR Mode

Recommended Settings
Market Mode Suggested Box Size
EURUSD PIPS 10–20 Pips
GBPUSD PIPS 15–25 Pips
USDJPY PIPS 10–20 Pips
XAUUSD Currency $10
XAGUSD Currency $0.20–0.50
BTCUSD Currency $100–500
ETHUSD Currency $20–100
NAS100 ATR ATR(14)
US30 ATR ATR(14)
Conclusion

Renko Perfection Indicator is a professional MT5 Renko trading solution that combines Triple Mode Renko calculation (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA trend filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking in one complete package.

The indicator helps traders reduce market noise, identify trends faster, improve signal quality, and make more informed trading decisions across Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets.

Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, trend follower, or position trader, Renko Perfection provides a cleaner and more efficient way to analyze market structure and trading opportunities.


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5 (1)
指标
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
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指标
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5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Trend Candles Lifeline
Deepak
指标
Trend Candles Lifeline is an advanced momentum-based trend visualization indicator designed to help traders instantly identify market direction without cluttering the chart. The indicator analyzes price momentum, moving average divergence, and trend acceleration to determine whether the market is bullish, bearish, or neutral. Instead of displaying additional lines or oscillators, it colors the price candles directly on the chart, making trend recognition fast, simple, and intuitive. Green candl
FREE
HMR Detector MT5
Deepak
实用工具
HMR Detector EA  ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ SHORT DISCLAIMER This EA does not work in Strategy Tester because backtesting cannot generate real HMR events, abnormal margin increases, or broker-side margin changes. HMR Detector can only detect and react to live margin conditions from the broker's server. Therefore, its main protection f
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