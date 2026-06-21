Renko Perfection
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
Renko Perfection Indicator
Introduction
Renko Perfection Indicator is an advanced MT5 (MetaTrader 5) Renko-based indicator designed to filter market noise and focus purely on price movement. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that depend on both price and time, this indicator builds Renko bricks only when price moves by a predefined amount.
The indicator provides a cleaner view of market structure, trend direction, momentum, and potential reversal zones. It includes Triple Box Modes (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking.
It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency trading.Overview
Renko Perfection transforms price movement into Renko bricks. A new brick forms only when price moves enough to meet the selected box size.
Time is ignored, which helps:
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Reduce market noise
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Identify trends clearly
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Eliminate minor fluctuations
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Improve entry and exit timing
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Reduce false trading signals
The indicator includes:
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Renko Candle Visualization
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Triple Box Size Modes
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EMA on Renko Bricks
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Buy/Sell Reversal Arrows
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Ghost (Forming) Box
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Live Price Line
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Multi-Market Compatibility
1. Triple Box Size Modes
PIPS Mode
Uses a fixed pip value to create Renko bricks.
Examples:
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10 Pips
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20 Pips
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50 Pips
Best For:
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Forex pairs
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Stable market conditions
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Trend-following strategies
ATR Mode
Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate box size dynamically according to market volatility.
Example:
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ATR(14)
Benefits:
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Automatically adapts to volatility
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Suitable for changing market conditions
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Provides balanced signal quality
Best For:
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Volatile markets
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Indices
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Stocks
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Crypto
Currency Mode
Uses an absolute price movement value.
Examples:
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Gold = $10
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Bitcoin = $100
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Index = 50 Points
Best For:
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XAUUSD
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Cryptocurrency
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Indices
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Commodities
2. Renko Brick Colors
The indicator uses four color types:
|Color
|Meaning
|Green
|Bullish Completed Brick
|Red
|Bearish Completed Brick
|Pale Green
|Bullish Ghost Brick
|Pink
|Bearish Ghost Brick
These colors make trend recognition quick and easy.
3. Ghost Box System
A Ghost Box represents an unfinished Renko brick.
Benefits:
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Shows potential next brick
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Helps identify breakouts early
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Gives advance trend clues
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Improves trade preparation
Ghost Boxes update in real-time as price moves.
4. EMA on Renko Bricks
The indicator can calculate an Exponential Moving Average directly on Renko bricks.
Default EMA:
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EMA Period = 9
Benefits:
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Smoother trend identification
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Dynamic support and resistance
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Noise reduction
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Better entry filtering
EMA Formula:
EMA = (Current Brick × Alpha) + (Previous EMA × (1 − Alpha))
Where:
Alpha = 2 ÷ (Period + 1)
5. Buy & Sell Reversal Arrows
The indicator automatically places arrows on the main chart whenever a Renko trend reversal occurs.
Buy Arrow
Conditions:
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Previous brick = Red
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Current brick = Green
Meaning:
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Bullish reversal detected
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Potential Buy Opportunity
Sell Arrow
Conditions:
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Previous brick = Green
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Current brick = Red
Meaning:
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Bearish reversal detected
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Potential Sell Opportunity
Arrows are displayed directly on the main chart for easy visualization.
6. Live Price Line
A real-time horizontal line displays the current market price.
Benefits:
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Easy price tracking
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Real-time monitoring
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Better trade management
7. Separate Indicator Window
The Renko chart is displayed in a dedicated indicator window.
Advantages:
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Keeps main chart clean
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Better visual analysis
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Works alongside other indicators
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Suitable for multi-strategy trading
Renko Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|Box_Size_Mode
|Select PIPS, ATR, or CURRENCY
|Pips_Box_Size
|Fixed box size in pips
|ATR_Period
|ATR calculation period
|Currency_Target_Amount
|Price movement amount
|Mode
|Renko calculation method
EMA Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|Use_Ema
|Enable/Disable EMA
|Ema_Period
|EMA Period
|Ema_Line_Color
|EMA Line Color
Arrow Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|Buy_Arrow_Color
|Buy Arrow Color
|Sell_Arrow_Color
|Sell Arrow Color
|Arrow_Offset_Points
|Distance from candle
Display Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|Live_Price_Color
|Live Price Line Color
Buy Signal
Signal Conditions:
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Green Renko Brick
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Bullish Trend Reversal
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Buy Arrow Appears
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Price Above EMA
Higher Probability When:
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EMA is rising
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Multiple green bricks form consecutively
Sell Signal
Signal Conditions:
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Red Renko Brick
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Bearish Trend Reversal
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Sell Arrow Appears
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Price Below EMA
Higher Probability When:
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EMA is falling
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Multiple red bricks form consecutively
Noise Reduction
Removes insignificant market fluctuations.
Trend Clarity
Makes trend direction easier to identify.
Better Entries
Signals occur after meaningful price movement.
Multi-Market Support
Works across all major financial markets.
Beginner Friendly
Easy to understand and visually appealing.
Fully Customizable
Supports multiple box sizes, EMA settings, and arrow customization.Limitations
Signal Delay
Renko bricks require price movement before confirmation.
Fast Reversals
Very sharp reversals may occur before a new brick forms.
Box Size Selection
Improper box sizes may generate:
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Excessive signals
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Missed opportunities
Proper box size selection is important.Symbol Compatibility
Forex Pairs
Compatible With:
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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USDJPY
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AUDUSD
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USDCAD
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NZDUSD
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Major Pairs
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Minor Pairs
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Exotic Pairs
Recommended:
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PIPS Mode
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ATR Mode
Gold (XAUUSD)
Recommended:
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Currency Mode
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ATR Mode
Suggested Box Sizes:
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$5
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$10
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$20
Silver (XAGUSD)
Recommended:
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Currency Mode
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ATR Mode
Suggested Box Sizes:
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$0.20
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$0.50
Cryptocurrency
Compatible With:
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Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
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Ethereum (ETHUSD)
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Solana
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All Crypto Pairs
Recommended:
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ATR Mode
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Currency Mode
Stock Indices
Compatible With:
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US30
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NAS100
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SPX500
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GER40
Recommended:
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ATR Mode
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Currency Mode
Stocks
Compatible With:
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Apple
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Tesla
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NVIDIA
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Any Stock CFD
Recommended:
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ATR Mode
|Market
|Mode
|Suggested Box Size
|EURUSD
|PIPS
|10–20 Pips
|GBPUSD
|PIPS
|15–25 Pips
|USDJPY
|PIPS
|10–20 Pips
|XAUUSD
|Currency
|$10
|XAGUSD
|Currency
|$0.20–0.50
|BTCUSD
|Currency
|$100–500
|ETHUSD
|Currency
|$20–100
|NAS100
|ATR
|ATR(14)
|US30
|ATR
|ATR(14)
Renko Perfection Indicator is a professional MT5 Renko trading solution that combines Triple Mode Renko calculation (PIPS, ATR, Currency), EMA trend filtering, Ghost Boxes, Buy/Sell reversal arrows, and Live Price tracking in one complete package.
The indicator helps traders reduce market noise, identify trends faster, improve signal quality, and make more informed trading decisions across Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets.
Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, trend follower, or position trader, Renko Perfection provides a cleaner and more efficient way to analyze market structure and trading opportunities.