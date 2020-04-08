Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5

Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5

This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator. 
Main features:
- Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic.
- Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings.
- Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength.
- Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero.
- Fully customizable and completely non-repainting.
- Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes.

How it differs from the built-in MetaTrader Momentum:
- The built-in Momentum uses raw price differences and can be very noisy.
- Momentum Ninja Advanced applies EMA smoothing and zero-cross detection.
- It provides clearer direction changes and fewer false fluctuations.

Precision Momentum Detection for Professional Traders.

For support or any assistance after purchase, 

please contact me through my official MQL5 profile page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mohamedmaher2024



