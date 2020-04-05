Gold Daily Eagle MT5

Gold Daily Eagle is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on GOLD (XAUUSD).

The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through:

  • Strict Risk Control: Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %.

  • Integrated News Filter: Automatically suspends trading during high-impact USD news.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Trailing Stop, Break-Even, and Friday safety close.

  • Real-time Monitoring: On-chart graphical panel for profit stats and news schedules.

Ideal for ECN accounts, it offers a structured, scalable, and fully customizable trading experience.

In this system, there is only a single gold strategy, also check out our other multi-strategy experts provided with 10 strategies that work simultaneously.


CHECK LIVE PERFORMANCE

All Live Signal Performance: Financial Freedom Signals

Our Shop: Financial Freedom Shop.

  • Installation: Load on XAUUSD or GOLD chart ONLY on any timeframe. 
  • Currency pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: All but better H1 to view order levels.
  • Minimum account balance: 100$ with 0,01 lots.
  • Broker: Is preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Breakout, Trend Following


----------Settings---------

  • Show Panel: Enable/disable the view of the expert's panel on the chart.

  • Money Management Method: Select the lot calculation method:

    • Fixed Lot: Uses the fixed lot size set in "Base / Fixed Lot".

    • Capital Step: Increases the lot size based on the capital step (e.g., 0.01 per 1000$).

    • Risk %: Calculates the lot based on the risk percentage set on the Stop Loss.

  • Risk % per trade: Percentage of capital to risk per single trade (only for the Risk % method).

  • Base / Fixed Lot: Starting lot size or fixed lot size.

  • Capital step: Capital step value for lot increment (only for the Capital Step method).

  • Open Trade Mode: Pending Order or Market Execution.

  • Hide Take Profit and Stop Loss : To hide orders to the broker.

  • Stop Mode: Normal / Tight if you want a normal stop or a smaller one.

  • Minutes After Market Open: minutes after the market opens in which the orders are placed

  • Friday closing hour: Hour to close all open positions on Friday night (set to 24 or more to disable).

  • Enable News Filter: Enable or disable trading suspension during High Impact USD news.

  • Mins Before News: Minutes to pause trading BEFORE the news release.

  • Mins After News: Minutes to pause trading AFTER the news release.


FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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