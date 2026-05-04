Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4

CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4

Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals

See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence.

The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation.

WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS?

Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders and algorithmic systems, this indicator delivers crystal-clear trend analysis paired with precise entry signals through visual circles and arrows.

This is not just another Heikin Ashi indicator. This is a complete signal framework with real-time multi-channel notifications and direct EA integration support via accessible buffers.

Pure Heikin Ashi. Zero Noise. Real Signals.

WHY HEIKIN ASHI?

Standard Japanese candlesticks show every tick of price action - including market noise, false breakouts, and choppy periods that confuse traders.

Heikin Ashi smooths price data using averaged values, making trends instantly visible. When you see consecutive bullish Heikin Ashi candles - the trend is up. When candles flip color - momentum is shifting. No more guessing. No more fighting the trend.

Standard Candles Heikin Ashi (Crystal Edition)
Show every tick of noise Smooth, averaged values
Hard to spot real trend Trend instantly visible
Many false signals Filtered momentum shifts
Hard for beginners Easy to read for everyone

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pure Heikin Ashi engine - native calculation, no overlay artifacts
  • 3 candle styles - Standard, Trend-Based, Momentum-Based
  • Dual-color momentum circles - Dodger Blue for BUY, Orange for SELL
  • Confirmed entry arrows - Green UP for BUY, Red DOWN for SELL
  • 2-stage signal system - Early warning circles + confirmed entry arrows
  • 4 notification channels - Popup, Sound, Push, Email
  • EA integration ready - 12 dedicated buffers via iCustom
  • Auto chart theme - Dark or Light with one click
  • Built for MT4 - twin-buffer histogram architecture

THE 2-STAGE SIGNAL SYSTEM

Most indicators give you one signal type and expect you to figure out timing. Crystal HA Signals gives you two stages of clarity.

Stage 1: Momentum Shift (Circles)

The moment a Heikin Ashi candle changes direction, a circle appears:

  • Dodger Blue circle below candle - bullish momentum has just shifted (potential BUY forming)
  • Orange circle above candle - bearish momentum has just shifted (potential SELL forming)

This is your early warning system. The market is telling you something is changing. Pay attention.

Stage 2: Confirmed Entry (Arrows)

After a momentum shift, the indicator monitors price action for confirmation:

  • Green UP arrow - price closed above the reference high - BUY NOW
  • Red DOWN arrow - price closed below the reference low - SELL NOW

This is your execution signal. The trend has confirmed itself. Take the trade.

Circle forms - get ready. Arrow appears - take the trade. Simple. Clear. Powerful.

BEST USE CASES (Proven Trading Strategies)

Strategy 1: Multi-Timeframe Trend Following (RECOMMENDED)

This is the most profitable way to use Crystal HA Signals.

Step Action
1 Open H1 chart - check the dominant trend direction
2 If H1 candles are BLUE (bullish trend) - take only BUY signals on M1 or M5
3 If H1 candles are ORANGE (bearish trend) - take only SELL signals on M1 or M5
4 Wait for circle on M5 - then arrow confirmation - enter trade
5 Hold until H1 trend changes color

Why this works: You are trading WITH the higher-timeframe trend, not against it. Counter-trend trades are the #1 reason traders lose money. By filtering signals through H1 trend direction, you eliminate 90 percent of bad trades.

The trend is your friend. Trade with it - never against it.

Strategy 2: Pure Scalping (M1 / M5)

For active scalpers who want fast entries:

  • Use Aggressive Mode (Circle alerts) for early entries
  • Set tight stop-loss above/below the shift candle
  • Take profit at 2x risk or next swing point
  • Best on liquid pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD

Strategy 3: Swing Trading (H1 / H4 / D1)

For position traders who hold trades for days:

  • Use Confirmed Mode (Arrow alerts) only
  • Set wide stop-loss below the shift candle
  • Trail stop using each new H4 Heikin Ashi candle
  • Exit only when candles change color

Strategy 4: Volume Confirmation Setup

For traders who use volume analysis:

  • Wait for Crystal HA confirmed arrow
  • Check if volume is rising at the same time
  • If yes - high probability setup, enter trade
  • If no - skip this signal, wait for next

Strategy 5: Automated Trading with Universal Buffer Copy EA

For hands-off automated traders:

  • Pair with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA
  • Set indicator name to HA Signals
  • BUY Buffer = 10, SELL Buffer = 11
  • EA reads confirmed arrows automatically
  • Plug-and-play - no coding required

TIMEFRAME SELECTION GUIDE

Timeframe Trader Type Recommended Use
M1 Scalper Trade only WITH H1 trend - quick scalps
M5 Day Trader Trade only WITH H1 trend - 10-30 pip moves
M15 Day Trader Trade with H4 trend - 20-50 pip targets
M30 Day / Swing Trade with H4 / D1 trend - 30-80 pip targets
H1 Swing Trader Master trend chart - hold for hours / days
H4 Position Trader Major trend chart - hold for days
D1 Position Trader Long-term direction - hold for weeks

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Crystal HA Signals works on any tradeable instrument in MetaTrader 4:

  • Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.
  • Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), Platinum
  • Crypto - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and other crypto CFDs
  • Indices - US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX, FTSE
  • Commodities - Oil, Natural Gas, etc.
  • Stocks - any tradeable stock CFD

CANDLE STYLES EXPLAINED

Style What You See Best For
Standard Classic green / red Heikin Ashi candles Traditional traders, simple visual
Trend-Based Lime/Red on first shift, Blue/Orange on continuation Required for signal detection - shows trend strength
Momentum-Based Strong candles in dark colors, weak candles in light Volatility-aware traders

Important: Signal detection (circles and arrows) only works in Trend-Based style. This is the recommended default.

NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

Never miss a setup again. Get notified through 4 channels simultaneously:

Channel What You Get
Popup Alert Instant attention inside MetaTrader with signal price
Sound Alert Different sounds for momentum shift vs confirmation
Push Notification Mobile alert via MetaQuotes ID - trade from anywhere
Email Alert Full trade details with timestamp delivered to inbox

Smart Notification Features

  • 2-minute cooldown - prevents notification spam during fast markets
  • Real-time only - historical bars never trigger alerts
  • Choose your trigger - Aggressive (circles) or Confirmed (arrows)
  • Price included - every alert shows the entry price

Signal hits your phone before your coffee cools.

EA INTEGRATION READY

This indicator was built from day one with EA developers in mind. Every visual element exposes a dedicated buffer for direct iCustom access.

Buffer Index Signal Type Use For
8 BUY Circle (Aggressive) Early entry strategies
9 SELL Circle (Aggressive) Early entry strategies
10 BUY Arrow (Confirmed) Recommended for trading EAs
11 SELL Arrow (Confirmed) Recommended for trading EAs

Buffer Integration Guide is built right into the indicator settings panel - no documentation hunting required.

Sample iCustom Code

For your EA developers, the integration is straightforward. Read confirmed BUY arrow buffer:

  • Buffer value not equal to EMPTY - signal is active at that bar
  • Buffer value equals EMPTY - no signal at that bar

The indicator pairs perfectly with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA for plug-and-play automation - no coding required.

SIGNAL LOGIC EXPLAINED

Bullish Momentum Shift (Stage 1 - Circle)

Condition Action
Previous HA candle was BEARISH Trend was down
Current HA candle becomes BULLISH Momentum shifted up
Result Dodger Blue circle below candle - BUY pressure forming

Bullish Confirmation (Stage 2 - Arrow)

Condition Action
After bullish circle System tracks reference high
Price closes ABOVE reference high Trend confirmed
Result Green UP arrow below candle - BUY NOW

Bearish Momentum Shift (Stage 1 - Circle)

Condition Action
Previous HA candle was BULLISH Trend was up
Current HA candle becomes BEARISH Momentum shifted down
Result Orange circle above candle - SELL pressure forming

Bearish Confirmation (Stage 2 - Arrow)

Condition Action
After bearish circle System tracks reference low
Price closes BELOW reference low Trend confirmed
Result Red DOWN arrow above candle - SELL NOW

Smart Cancellation Logic

The indicator includes built-in invalid-signal protection. If a momentum shift forms but the next candle reverses direction before confirmation, the system automatically cancels tracking. No more chasing fake setups.

SETTINGS OVERVIEW

Crystal HA Settings

  • Chart Background Theme - Dark Mode or Light Mode
  • Candle Color Style - Standard, Trend-Based, Momentum-Based
  • Bull and Bear candle colors - fully customizable
  • Trend Up and Trend Down colors - fully customizable

Signal Detection Settings

  • Enable Signals - turn signals on or off
  • Max Bars to Confirm - how long the system waits for confirmation

Notification Settings

  • Notification Trigger - Aggressive (circles) or Confirmed (arrows)
  • Popup, Sound, Push, Email - independently toggleable

EA Buffer Integration Guide

  • Built-in reference inside settings panel
  • Shows all 4 signal buffers and their indexes
  • No external documentation needed

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

Trader Type How They Use It
Beginner Traders Easy-to-read candles + clear arrow signals = simple decision making
Day Traders H1 trend filter + M5 entries = high-probability setups
Scalpers Aggressive circle mode for early M1 entries
Swing Traders Confirmed arrows on H4 / D1 for multi-day positions
Algo Traders Direct buffer access for fully automated EA strategies
Multi-Pair Traders Apply on multiple charts - each with mobile alerts

BEST PRACTICES

  • Always check higher timeframe first - never trade against H1 or H4 trend
  • Use Confirmed mode for actual entries - Aggressive mode is for early monitoring only
  • Combine with risk management - always use stop-loss orders
  • Test on demo first - find your best timeframes and pairs
  • Trade liquid pairs - EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD give cleanest signals
  • Avoid news events - signals work best in normal market conditions
  • Trust the system - take every confirmed arrow that aligns with trend

WHAT YOU GET

  • Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4 (compiled .ex4 file)
  • 3 candle styles included
  • 2-stage signal system - circles plus arrows
  • 4 notification channels
  • EA buffer integration guide built into settings
  • Compatibility with all MT4 brokers
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lifetime free updates

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this indicator repaint?

The momentum shift circles appear once a candle closes - they do not repaint. The confirmation arrows appear after price breaks the reference level - also non-repainting after the bar closes.

Q: Which timeframe is best?

Best results: trade M5 or M15 entries while using H1 as your trend filter. Take only signals that align with H1 trend direction.

Q: Do I need any other indicators?

No - Crystal HA Signals is complete on its own. Some traders combine with volume indicators for extra confirmation, but it is not required.

Q: Can I use this with my EA?

Yes. The indicator exposes 12 buffers including 4 signal buffers (Buy Circle = 8, Sell Circle = 9, Buy Arrow = 10, Sell Arrow = 11). Use iCustom to read them in any EA.

Q: Will my notifications work on mobile?

Yes - enable Push notifications and configure your MetaQuotes ID in Tools menu - Options - Notifications. You will receive alerts on the MetaTrader mobile app.

Q: How do I avoid false signals?

Use the multi-timeframe approach: check H1 trend first, only take signals on M5 that match. This single rule eliminates most false signals.

Q: Does it work in Strategy Tester?

Yes, fully compatible with MT4 Strategy Tester. You can backtest signals on any historical data.

RECOMMENDED PAIRINGS

Volume-Based Traders

Combine with volume indicators to confirm signals with volume strength. Strong volume on confirmed arrow equals high-probability trade.

Auto-Trading with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA

For complete automation: pair this indicator with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA. The EA reads confirmed arrow buffers and trades them automatically with full risk management. Plug-and-play setup, no coding required.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a technical analysis tool designed to assist trading decisions. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance shown in screenshots or backtests does not predict future results.

Trading forex, CFDs, and leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial deposit. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Seek independent financial advice if necessary.

The developer is not responsible for trading losses incurred using this indicator. Always practice proper risk management, use stop-loss orders, and test strategies on demo accounts before live deployment.

FINAL WORD

You are tired of staring at noisy candle charts trying to spot trends.

You want clear signals you can trust.

You want notifications that reach you instantly - on every device.

You want a tool that works for you - whether you trade manually or with EAs.

You need Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4.

CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4

Where Trend Meets Timing.

Trade what you see. See the trend. Trust the signal.

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Alpha Trend - это трендовый индикатор для платформы MT4, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Индикатор Alpha Trend находит наиболее вероятные точки разворота тенденции, что позволяет совершать сделки в самом начале тренда. Данный индикатор оснащён уведомлениями при появлении нового сигнала (алерт, почта, телефон), что поможет вам своевременно открыть позицию. Alpha Trend не перерисовывается, что дает возможность оценить его эффектность на истории. Версия  Alpha Trend для терминала
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Индикаторы
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Индикаторы
Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
SFT Full MACD
Artem Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Классический индикатор с расширенными возможностями для более точного отображения ситуации на рынке. Полностью доступны все настройки скользящих средних, такие как тип средней и цены по которым она строится. Также имеется возможность изменить вид отображения индикатора - линия или гистограмма. Благодаря дополнительным параметрам появилась возможность более тонкой настройки. Отличительные особенности Не перерисовывается; Дополнительные параметры для точной настройки; Отображение в виде линии или
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Индикаторы
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Расширенный MT4 инструмент для управления рисками и сделками Обзор Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) — это профессиональная утилита для MetaTrader 4 , созданная для управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и быстрого контроля исполнения. Она помогает трейдерам защищать капитал, контролировать дневную просадку, управлять размером лотов и автоматизировать ключевые функции управления сделками (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). Инструмент идеально подходит для ручных трейдеро
FREE
Live Price With PNL MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
ИНДИКАТОР ОТОБРАЖЕНИЯ ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЫ И ОБЩЕЙ ПРИБЫЛИ Идеальный спутник для реального времени торговли для профессиональных трейдеров, дейтрейдеров и стримеров Преобразите свой торговый опыт с этим мощным индикатором, который отображает текущие цены бид и комплексное отслеживание прибыли прямо на вашем графике. Разработан специально для высокочастотной торговой среды и прямых торговых трансляций. ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ ОТОБРАЖЕНИЕ ЦЕНЫ В РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ Обновления цены бид каждую секунду с профессионал
FREE
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Ba Hưng
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Ba Hưng 2026.05.23 15:27 
 

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