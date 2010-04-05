Crystal Trade Manager Pro

Overview
Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control.
It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop.

The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge participants, and professional money managers who require precision, consistency, and discipline in trading.

Free Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133370


Key Features

1. Risk and Drawdown Protection

  • Daily maximum drawdown limits adjustable from 1% to 70%.

  • Automatic closure of all trades when breached.

  • Optional deletion of pending orders after breach.

  • Daily lockout mode to block further trading until the next session (prop-firm compatible).

2. Profit and Loss Target Control

  • Define daily profit and loss targets in account currency (USD).

  • Automatic closure of all open positions once the target is reached.

  • Helps traders comply with prop-firm consistency rules.

3. Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Instantly applies SL and TP to all new trades.

  • Adjustable in pips and compatible with all broker digit settings.

  • Eliminates the need to set SL/TP manually for each position.

4. Break-Even Protection

  • Automatically moves SL to break-even + user-defined buffer.

  • Activates once the trade reaches a specified profit level.

  • Prevents profitable trades from turning into losses.

5. Intelligent Trailing Stop

  • Activates after reaching a configurable profit threshold.

  • Trails price dynamically at a defined distance.

  • Can also be triggered manually via the built-in quick panel.

6. Lot Size Control

  • Define maximum lot size per symbol.

  • Automatically closes or partially closes trades exceeding the limit.

  • Prevents accidental over-leveraging and ensures consistency.

7. Magic Keys Style Quick-Action Panel

Six built-in action buttons, available on-chart or via keyboard shortcuts (1–6):

  1. Close 50% of all open positions.

  2. Move SL to break-even + buffer.

  3. Close all positions for the current symbol.

  4. Delete all pending orders for the current symbol.

  5. Double the size of the current open position.

  6. Activate Profit Shield (advanced risk lock mode).

Additional features:

  • Visual click confirmation.

  • Sound alerts for success/failure.

  • Minimalistic and draggable interface.

8. Real-Time Account Information Panel

  • Displays balance, equity, floating P/L, and daily P/L %.

  • Shows lot exposure, drawdown percentage, and lockout status.

  • Color-coded profit/loss and alert indicators.

  • Fully responsive panel that adapts to chart scaling.

9. Notifications and Feedback

  • On-screen banners for every operation.

  • Optional push notifications to mobile devices.

  • Sound alerts for actions and errors.

10. Smart Safety Logic

  • Automatically handles trades opened during lockout by closing them instantly.

  • Detects broker digit precision for accurate pip-based calculations.

  • Recovers settings automatically after terminal restarts.

Input Parameters

  • Daily Drawdown Limit (%): 1–70

  • Daily Profit Target: in USD

  • Daily Loss Limit: in USD

  • Auto SL/TP: enabled/disabled, size in pips

  • Break-Even Trigger: profit threshold in pips, buffer in pips

  • Trailing Stop: activation level and distance in pips

  • Max Lot Size: per symbol hard cap

  • Magic Keys Shortcuts: keyboard keys 1–6

  • Notifications: on/off for push, sound, banners

  • Theme: light/dark chart compatibility

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Accounts: All broker account types, including hedging

  • Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks

  • Environment: Local PC, VPS, multi-account setups

Who Should Use It?

  • Prop firm traders (FTMO, MFF, True Forex Funds, etc.) who must follow strict daily rules.

  • Scalpers and day traders requiring precision and speed.

  • Swing traders needing discipline and automated risk control.

  • Algorithmic traders who want a utility for account safety and manual execution management.

Disclaimer

This is a  trade management utility.
It does not provide financial advice or guarantee profits.
Trading involves risk. Users are advised to test on a demo account before applying the tool to live trading and always use responsible risk management.

