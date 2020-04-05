Bulls Power Grid EA
- Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 30 мая 2026
- Активации: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Momentum-Driven Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control
Most grid systems fail because they execute trades blindly — often buying directly into strong bearish momentum.
The Bulls Power Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve that problem by measuring the underlying strength of market buyers before entering a trade.
Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes Dr. Alexander Elder’s Bulls Power indicator to identify moments when bullish momentum strengthens or collapses. Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the EA is designed to maximize trading efficiency while aggressively controlling drawdown exposure.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Momentum-Validated Entries
The EA continuously analyzes buyer strength using the Bulls Power indicator.
Bullish Momentum Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when Bulls Power crosses above the zero line, confirming that buyers are gaining market control and bullish momentum is strengthening.
Bullish Exhaustion Detection
A SELL sequence is initiated when Bulls Power crosses below the zero line, signaling that bullish momentum has weakened and sellers are beginning to dominate.
This approach allows the EA to trade confirmed momentum transitions instead of relying on blind market entries.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If price retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a carefully structured mathematical recovery grid.
You maintain full control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive grid structure is designed to respond more safely to changing market volatility and prolonged price movement.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable position
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With the oldest losing position
Once their combined profit reaches your specified target value, both trades close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall exposure
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Locks in realized profits continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:
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Equity drawdown guards
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )
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Emergency circuit-breaker safeguards during extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors live broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can scale automatically based on:
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Current account equity
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Maximum risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This enables smoother and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full netting-account compatibility
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant order handling while respecting:
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Broker volume limits
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Spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live insight into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The Bulls Power Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine buyer momentum instead of blindly fighting market direction.
By combining momentum-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk protection, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.
Trade with stronger momentum confirmation, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution built for long-term account stability.