Monei Flow Index Grid EA
- Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 30 мая 2026
- Активации: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Volume-Weighted Reversals with Advanced Drawdown Control
Most grid systems fail because they rely entirely on price action while ignoring the underlying flow of buying and selling pressure.
The Money Flow Index (MFI) Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by combining price movement with volume-based market participation.
Often referred to as a volume-weighted RSI, the Money Flow Index measures the actual flow of capital into and out of the market. This allows the EA to identify statistically significant reversal conditions supported by genuine buying or selling activity.
Combined with advanced recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is built to trade exhaustion reversals with greater precision and controlled exposure.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Volume-Validated Entries
The EA continuously monitors the Money Flow Index (MFI) to detect overbought and oversold market conditions backed by volume pressure.
Bullish Reversal Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when the MFI exits oversold territory and crosses back above the oversold threshold, confirming that buying pressure is returning and institutional capital is stepping into the market.
Bearish Reversal Confirmation
A SELL sequence is initiated when the MFI exits overbought territory and crosses back below the overbought threshold, confirming increasing selling pressure and market distribution.
This approach allows the EA to trade volume-confirmed reversals instead of relying solely on price movement.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.
You maintain complete control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable position
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With the oldest losing position
Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall exposure
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Locks in realized profits continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:
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Equity drawdown guards
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )
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Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:
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Current account equity
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Maximum allowed risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full compatibility with netting accounts
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:
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Broker volume limitations
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Spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The Money Flow Index Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine volume-backed reversal conditions instead of blindly reacting to price fluctuations alone.
By combining capital-flow confirmation with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.
Trade with volume-confirmed reversals, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.