Am Gold Master MT5

Am Gold Master EA MT5

Professional Gold Automation for MetaTrader 5

Am Gold Master EA MT5 is a premium gold-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured automation, disciplined execution, smart risk control, and clean trading logic on MetaTrader 5.

This Expert Advisor is designed mainly for XAUUSD / GOLD trading. It is built to work with different broker gold symbol names, including common gold suffix and prefix variations used by international brokers.

The purpose of Am Gold Master EA is not gambling, over-risking, martingale, or grid exposure. The focus is professional automated gold trading with controlled entries, protected exits, capital-based lot sizing, and stable long-term trading behavior.

Limited Launch Offer

Current Launch Price: $279 Am Gold Master EA is released with a staged premium launch model. The early-access price is limited, and the price increases as more copies are sold. Starting Price: $279

$279 Price Step: After every 9 copies sold, the price increases by $50

After every 9 copies sold, the price increases by $50 Final Planned Price: $5079

$5079 Best Entry: Early buyers receive the lowest available launch price Once each 9-copy block is sold, the next buyers enter at the new higher price. This launch structure is designed for serious users who want to join early before the product reaches its final premium value.

Early Access Notice: If you are planning to use Am Gold Master EA, joining early gives you the best available price before the next launch step.

Why Am Gold Master EA?

Many traders struggle with emotional entries, late exits, wrong lot size, poor risk control, and inconsistent manual decisions. Am Gold Master EA was created to help solve these problems with automated structure, internal signal logic, and strict trade management.

The EA can be attached to a gold chart and it will manage its own trading logic internally. It is designed to help traders approach gold trading with better discipline, better consistency, and less emotional pressure.

Main Features

Gold-focused trading logic for XAUUSD / GOLD

for XAUUSD / GOLD Five independent trading engines working with controlled execution

working with controlled execution Auto lot size system based on account capital

based on account capital Smart capital protection for small and medium accounts

for small and medium accounts Real-time trade management with active exit control

with active exit control Breakeven and trailing protection for open positions

for open positions Slippage protection for cleaner execution

for cleaner execution Spread control to avoid poor market conditions

to avoid poor market conditions Worldwide gold symbol compatibility for GOLD / XAUUSD broker variations

for GOLD / XAUUSD broker variations No martingale

No grid

No dangerous recovery stacking

Premium dashboard with clear trading information

with clear trading information Suitable for demo testing, live trading, and disciplined gold automation

Capital-Based Lot Control

Am Gold Master EA includes an automatic lot-size logic designed to help protect users from oversized risk.

Example capital logic:

$100 to $500: controlled 0.01 lot direction

controlled 0.01 lot direction $500 to $1000: balanced lot control

balanced lot control $1000 and above: stronger capital-based scaling

The EA is designed to respect account size and avoid unnecessary overexposure. This helps users start with more discipline instead of using aggressive manual lot sizes.

Independent Engine Control

Am Gold Master EA uses multiple internal trading engines designed to read gold market opportunities from different execution perspectives.

Each engine is managed with controlled logic, protected entry behavior, and trade-management rules. This structure helps the EA look for trading opportunities while keeping the account protected by capital, spread, slippage, and margin controls.

Premium Dashboard

Am Gold Master EA includes a premium on-chart dashboard that displays important trading information clearly.

EA status

Account condition

Symbol condition

Auto lot control

Spread condition

Trade-management status

Engine activity

Risk-control state

The dashboard helps users understand what the EA is doing without guessing.

Recommended Use

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Main Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

XAUUSD / GOLD Recommended Chart: Gold chart

Gold chart Recommended VPS: Yes, for stable 24/5 execution

Yes, for stable 24/5 execution Recommended Start: Demo first, then live only after testing

Demo first, then live only after testing Minimum Suggested Capital: $100+

$100+ Better Capital Range: $300 to $1000+

For best results, attach the EA to your broker gold symbol and allow it to manage trades automatically. Broker spread, slippage, leverage, execution quality, and VPS stability can affect performance.

Auto Signal Planned This Week

An auto signal service is planned to start this coming week for traders who prefer to follow automated trading from a monitored account.

This gives users another way to follow the same professional gold automation approach without needing to manage every setup manually.

More details about the auto signal will be announced through my MQL5 profile and updates.

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who want automated gold trading

Beginners who do not want to trade emotionally

Gold traders who want disciplined execution

Users who prefer risk-controlled automation

Traders who want a professional EA with support guidance

Small account users who want controlled lot sizing

Experienced traders who want structured gold automation

Important Setup Guidance

After buying the EA, please test it first on demo or a small live account. For better support, you can send me:

Your broker name

Your gold symbol name

Your account size

Your leverage

Your preferred risk level

Your backtest or trading history

I can guide you with the best setup direction based on your broker and account conditions.

Professional Support

Professional support is available through MQL5 messages. If you are new to Expert Advisors, I can guide you step by step on how to install, attach, test, and use the EA correctly.

Please contact me through my MQL5 profile after purchase if you need setup help.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and gold involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit, fixed income, or zero loss. Past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test first, use proper risk management, avoid over-leveraging, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Am Gold Master EA MT5

Built for Gold. Built for Discipline. Built for Smart Automation.