Am Gold Master MT5
- 专家
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Andrei MikheevProfessional MT4/MT5 Trading Automation
Professional MT4/MT5 trading automation profile focused on Expert Advisors, Gold/XAUUSD tools, Forex robots, AI trading signals, and risk-controlled trading systems.
Our Focus:
• Gold/XAUUSD, All Forex Pairs & Crypto automation
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 20 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Automated Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5
Am Gold Master EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It combines structured trade execution, integrated risk management, and automatic position handling to assist traders who prefer a disciplined and systematic trading approach.
The EA is designed to operate with many broker environments and automatically recognizes common Gold symbol variations such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.c, and other broker-specific names.
Main Features
- Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Automatic lot sizing based on account balance
- Break-even and trailing stop management
- Spread and slippage protection
- Automatic trade management
- Broker-adaptive symbol detection
- Support for common Gold symbol suffixes and prefixes
- Built-in market condition filters
- Integrated trading dashboard
- No Martingale strategy
- No Grid strategy
Trading Logic
The EA continuously monitors market conditions using its internal trading logic before opening positions. Trade management is handled automatically, including entry validation, position monitoring, break-even handling, trailing stop management, and exit control.
The internal strategy operates without requiring complex user configuration, allowing traders to install the EA and begin testing with minimal setup.
Risk Management
Risk management is integrated into the trading process through automatic lot calculation, spread filtering, slippage protection, and position management features. Users can adjust trading parameters according to their own risk preferences.
Recommended Configuration
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Primary Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
- Chart: Gold Chart
- Timeframe: Any timeframe
- Recommended VPS: Yes
- Minimum Suggested Balance: $100
- Recommended Balance: $1,000 or higher
- Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread or Zero
Trading performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spread, leverage, slippage, market volatility, VPS stability, and account configuration.
Installation & Support
After purchase, support is available through the built-in MQL5 messaging system. Assistance is provided for installation, initial configuration, and optimization based on your broker's trading conditions.
Risk Warning
Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.
Version: Am Gold Master EA MT5 v1.01```
Slow respond, asked to test for 2 weeks and then nothing else, no follow up. Lousy support. DO NOT BUY and DO NOT trust and engage their TELEGRAM Account Management, blown my account less than 1 day with zero risks management at all. And still have the decency to ask me to top up my account for recovery!