Mean Reversion Strategy

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Limited Price



Check out my Website: https://tlfx.netlify.app Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller The price of $1999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.



How to use the Chronos Forex EA:



Forex Pairs are the best trading instrument for trading Mean Reversion. The Chronos Forex EA captures these overbought and oversold moments with high precision and profits from the Priceexhaustion. The strategy to find optimal Entries is Proprietary.

Step 1: Attach the Chronoes Forex EA to a Forex Chart of your choice (Recommended Timeframe: 1h)

Attach the Chronoes Forex EA to a Forex Chart of your choice (Recommended Timeframe: 1h) Step 2: Load in one my optimized SET-Files or choose Settings of your own

Step 3: Choose your Risk

Step 4: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings





Minimum Requirements:

Account type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Minimum deposit: 1000 USD/EUR

Recommended initial deposit: 3000 USD/EUR

Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

My VPS recommendation: FXVM





Warning! This strategy trades freqently and is therefore highly sensitive to Spread, Swap and Commission! It is important to use a broker that meets these requirements!





Recommendation:







Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.