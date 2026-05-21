Seasonality Trading Strategy

Many Instruments have yearly recurring Seasonal Patterns. The Demeter Seasonality EA is perfect for effectively trading those Seasonal Patterns. In Combination with a Seasonality-Tool like Seasonax, the Demeter Seasonality EA becomes a true Powerhouse!

No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price



Check out my Website: https://tlfx.netlify.app Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller The price of $499 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.



How to use the Demeter Seasonality EA:



Step 1: Use Seasonax to search for a Seasonal Pattern of your choice

Step 2: Put the EA on the correct Chart (Timeframe doesnt matter) and adjust the Parameters

Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings

That’s it. Let the Seasonal Pattern do all the work!

Minimum Requirements:

Account type: Hedging

Leverage: -

Minimum deposit: -

Recommended initial deposit: 500 USD/EUR

Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

My VPS recommendation: FXVM

Recommendations:



Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.