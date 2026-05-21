Demeter Seasonality EA

Seasonality Trading Strategy

Many Instruments have yearly recurring Seasonal Patterns. The Demeter Seasonality EA is perfect for effectively trading those Seasonal Patterns. In Combination with a Seasonality-Tool like Seasonax, the Demeter Seasonality EA becomes a true Powerhouse!

No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price

The price of $499 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.

Check out my Website: https://tlfx.netlify.app

Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller


How to use the Demeter Seasonality EA:

  • Step 1: Use Seasonax to search for a Seasonal Pattern of your choice
  • Step 2: Put the EA on the correct Chart (Timeframe doesnt matter) and adjust the Parameters
  • Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings

That’s it. Let the Seasonal Pattern do all the work!

Minimum Requirements:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: -
  • Minimum deposit: -
  • Recommended initial deposit: 500 USD/EUR
  • Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

  • My VPS recommendation: FXVM

Recommendations:

Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
Mean Machine
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5 (1)
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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3.56 (9)
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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