CycleFlux Pro is an advanced cycle-based momentum oscillator designed to reveal hidden rhythm and timing within price action. It transforms raw market movement into a normalized phase curve, allowing traders to identify transitions between accumulation, expansion, and exhaustion phases with greater clarity.

At its core, the indicator plots a primary CycleFlux Phase line, which reflects the current position of price within its recent range. This is complemented by adaptive Signal High and Signal Low bands that create a dynamic envelope around the underlying phase. These bands act as context zones rather than fixed overbought/oversold levels, helping traders interpret strength, weakness, and potential turning points in a more fluid way.

Unlike traditional oscillators, CycleFlux Pro adapts to changing market conditions, making it effective in both trending and ranging environments. The internal smoothing ensures stable signals while still remaining responsive to shifts in momentum.

How to Use:

Trend Bias: When the phase closes above the signal high, market conditions favor bullish pressure; vice versa for bearish pressure.

When the phase closes above the signal high, market conditions favor bullish pressure; vice versa for bearish pressure. Momentum Shifts: Sharp directional changes in the phase line often precede price acceleration.

Sharp directional changes in the phase line often precede price acceleration. Confirmation Tool: Use alongside structure, support/resistance, or other filters to refine entries.

CycleFlux Pro is best used as a timing and confirmation layer, helping traders align entries with the natural flow of the market rather than relying on static signals.