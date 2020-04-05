Oracle Stone
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.20
- Обновлено: 21 апреля 2026
- Активации: 5
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========== MASTER EA SETTINGS ==========
Main Deposit Balance ($): 10000.0
Enable Strategy 1: true
Enable Strategy 2: true
Enable Strategy 3: true
Enable Strategy 4: true
Enable Strategy 5: true
Enable Strategy 6: true
Base Magic Number for Master EA: 1000
Log detailed strategy info: true
========== DISPLAY SETTINGS ==========
Enable on-chart strategy stats: true
X offset for display panel: 10
Y offset for display panel: 30
Background color: clrBlack
Text color: clrWhite
Font size: 8
========== STRATEGY 1 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy 1 Max Balance % (0-100): 100
Strategy 1 Max Loss %: 100
Strategy 1 Timeframe: PERIOD_M15
Strategy 1 Name: Strategy 1
Strategy 1 Trade Comment: S1
========== STRATEGY 1 TRADING ==========
Trade Direction: TRADE_ONLY BUY
Period (50): 50
Channel Width in points: 20000.0
Magic Number: 12345
Base Lot size: 0.3
Max lot per trade: 200.0
Profit Growth % to start increasing lot size: 300.0
Maximum total lot size for all trades: 2000.0
Enable or disable lot size increase: true
Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize: false
Take Profit in points (0=disable): 0
Stop Loss in points (0=disable): 30000
Trailing Start in points (0=disable): 0
Trailing Step in points (0=disable): 0
========== STRATEGY 2 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy 2 Max Balance % (0-100): 30.0
Strategy 2 Max Loss %: 50.0
Strategy 2 Timeframe: PERIOD_M1
Strategy 2 Name: Strategy 2
Strategy 2 Trade Comment: S2
========== STRATEGY 2 TRADING ==========
Enable Reversal Trading: true
Reversal Magic Number: 1818181820
Reversal Lot Size: 0.05
Reversal Candle Count: 1
Min Candle Size (points): 20000
Stop Loss (points): 5000
Take Profit (0=disable): 30000
Trailing Trigger: 15000
Trailing Step: 7500
========== STRATEGY 3 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy 3 Max Balance % (0-100): 20.0
Strategy 3 Max Loss %: 50.0
Strategy 3 Timeframe: PERIOD_M30
Strategy 3 Name: Strategy 3
Strategy 3 Trade Comment: S3
========== STRATEGY 3 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========
Number of candles for average speed: 10
Speed multiplier (1.5 = 50% faster): 1.5
Enable popup/sound alerts: false
========== STRATEGY 3 TRADING SETTINGS ==========
Trading Timeframe: PERIOD_M30
Enable buy trades: true
Enable sell trades: true
Pending order distance (points): 10000
Magic number: 33333
Maximum slippage (points): 500
Maximum spread (points): 500
Base lot size: 0.05
Stop loss (points): 10000
Take profit (points): 100000
Trailing trigger (points): 30000
Trailing step (points): 15000
========== STRATEGY 3 TRADE MANAGEMENT ==========
TRUE = One trade at a time, FALSE = Multiple trades: true
Maximum trades per candle (0 = unlimited): 5
Maximum total concurrent trades (0 = unlimited): 10
========== STRATEGY 3 MARTINGALE ==========
Enable Martingale system: false
Lot size multiplier after loss: 2.0
Maximum martingale levels: 5
Reset martingale after profit: true
TP multiplier for martingale levels: 1.0
Start martingale from which loss count: 2
========== STRATEGY 3 AUTO LOT SIZE ==========
Enable auto lot size based on balance: false
Initial balance for lot size calculation: 100.0
Balance growth % to double lot size: 100.0
Balance decrease % to halve lot size: 50.0
========== STRATEGY 3 PROTECTION ==========
Enable balance protection: false
Balance drawdown % to stop trading: 50.0
Close all positions on balance drawdown: true
Enable equity protection: false
Equity drawdown % to stop trading: 70.0
Close all positions on equity drawdown: true
========== STRATEGY 4 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy 4 Max Balance % (0-100): 25.0
Strategy 4 Max Loss %: 50.0
Strategy 4 Timeframe: PERIOD_M5
Strategy 4 Name: Strategy 4
Strategy 4 Trade Comment: S4
========== STRATEGY 4 TRADING ==========
Risk as % of Trading Capital (uses allocated balance): 10
Take Profit (points): 10000
Stop Loss Points (points): 5000
Points in profit before Trailing SL is activated: 30000
Trailing Stop Loss (points): 1500
Timeframe for signals: PERIOD_M5
EA identification number: 44444
Trade comment: S4
========== STRATEGY 4 TIME FILTER ==========
Start Hour (e.g., 8 for 08:00): H_Inactive
End Hour (e.g., 21 for 21:00): H_Inactive
========== STRATEGY 4 PENDING ORDER SETTINGS ==========
Number of bars for swing detection: 5
Expiration of pending orders in bars: 100
Minimum distance from current price to place pending order (points): 100
========== STRATEGY 5 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy 5 Max Balance % (0-100): 20.0
Strategy 5 Max Loss %: 50.0
Strategy 5 Timeframe: PERIOD_M5
Strategy 5 Name: Strategy 5
Strategy 5 Trade Comment: S5
========== STRATEGY 5 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========
Period 1: 14
Period 2: 3
Period 3: 13
Period 4: 13
========== STRATEGY 5 TRADING SETTINGS ==========
Magic Number: 55555
Max Spread (points): 500
Max Slippage (points): 500
Enable Buy Trades: true
Enable Sell Trades: true
Take Profit (points): 60000
Stop Loss (points): 20000
Use Trailing Stop: TRUE
Trailing Trigger (points): 30000
Trailing Step (points): 20000
Trading Timeframe: PERIOD_M5
========== STRATEGY 5 COMPOUNDING ==========
Enable Compounding: false
Growth % to double lot: 100.0
Base lot size: 0.1
========== STRATEGY 6 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy 6 Max Balance % (0-100): 20.0
Strategy 6 Max Loss %: 100.0
Strategy 6 Timeframe: PERIOD_M5
Strategy 6 Name: Strategy 6
Strategy 6 Trade Comment: S6
========== STRATEGY 6 TRADING SETTINGS ==========
Magic Number: 6666666
Allow Buy Trade: true
Allow Sell Trade: true
Max Slippage (points): 500
Max Spread (points): 500
Base Lot Size: 0.2
Fixed TP (points): 0
Fixed SL (points): 0
Enable Trailing Stop: TRUE
Trailing Trigger Point (points): 20000
Trailing Step (points): 10000
Auto Exit on SuperTrend Reversal: true
Trading Timeframe: PERIOD_M5
========== STRATEGY 6 COMPOUNDING ==========
Compounding Management: false
Balance growth to double lot (%): 100.0
========== STRATEGY 6 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========
Period 5: 100
Period 6: 100
Period 7: 12
Multiplier 1: 1
Period 8: 4
Sensitivity 1: 1000
Period 9: 2
Period 10: 30
Period 11: 5