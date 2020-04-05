Oracle Stone

Конечно, я понял. Вот абсолютно чистый текст без всяких звездочек и лишних символов (без Markdown). Вы можете просто скопировать его отсюда и вставить прямо в поле описания на MQL5 Market:

Представляю вашему вниманию Oracle Stone — профессиональный торговый эксперт, созданный на базе комплексных алгоритмических решений. 

Я являюсь разработчиком и практикующим трейдером. В основе этого советника заложена строгая математическая и торговая логика. Я не даю нереалистичных обещаний: в трейдинге не существует «священного Грааля», и ни один алгоритм не может давать прибыль в 100% случаев. Однако системный и выверенный подход дает свои плоды. По результатам исторического тестирования за один из периодов длительностью в 1 месяц алгоритм показал прирост около 150%. Это результат работы строгого алгоритма на рыночных данных. Тем не менее, всегда помните об умеренном риске.

Моя главная цель — предложить качественный инструмент, который будет приносить пользу осознанным трейдерам. Текущая стоимость отражает вложенный код, время и опыт. Я глубоко убежден, что бесплатные продукты обесцениваются в глазах пользователей, поэтому цена установлена на справедливом уровне. 
Внимание: В перспективе запланированы масштабные обновления. Как только будет подготовлен и выпущен релиз версии 1.5, стоимость советника вырастет до 1000$.

Ключевые особенности Oracle Stone:

- 6 независимых торговых стратегий. В единый советник интегрировано сразу шесть различных алгоритмов. Каждый из них выполняет свою уникальную задачу на рынке.

- Модульная архитектура (True/False). Вы полностью контролируете торговый процесс. Любую из шести стратегий можно включать или отключать в настройках в любой момент.

- Индивидуальный мани-менеджмент. В коде предусмотрена возможность выделять для каждой отдельной стратегии свой собственный лимит баланса, что обеспечивает гибкую диверсификацию на одном счете.

- Абсолютная автономность. Более 3000 строк чистого кода. Советник работает без внешних зависимостей. Не требуются сторонние индикаторы, дополнительные файлы или библиотеки DLL.

- Оптимизация под Золото (XAUUSD). На данный момент советник полностью откалиброван и настроен для работы с золотом. 

- Бесплатные обновления. Работа над советником продолжается. В будущих обновлениях будут добавлены качественные настройки для других валютных пар. Приобретая советник один раз, вы получаете все последующие обновления абсолютно бесплатно.

Обязательная инструкция для покупателей:

В советнике заложено множество входных параметров, поэтому для корректной работы вам понадобятся готовые файлы настроек.

1. Сразу после покупки эксперта, пожалуйста, напишите мне личное сообщение здесь, в сообществе MQL5.
2. Я вышлю вам актуальные .set файлы с детальными настройками под золото.
3. Настоятельно рекомендую перед запуском на реальных средствах прогнать советник в тестере стратегий и поставить его на демо-счет для оценки динамики работы.

Oracle Stone — это серьезный инструмент для тех, кто понимает алгоритмическую природу финансовых рынков. Буду рад видеть вас в числе пользователей!


inputs----

========== MASTER EA SETTINGS ==========

Main Deposit Balance ($): 10000.0

Enable Strategy 1: true

Enable Strategy 2: true

Enable Strategy 3: true

Enable Strategy 4: true

Enable Strategy 5: true

Enable Strategy 6: true

Base Magic Number for Master EA: 1000

Log detailed strategy info: true


========== DISPLAY SETTINGS ==========

Enable on-chart strategy stats: true

X offset for display panel: 10

Y offset for display panel: 30

Background color: clrBlack

Text color: clrWhite

Font size: 8


========== STRATEGY 1 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy 1 Max Balance % (0-100): 100

Strategy 1 Max Loss %: 100

Strategy 1 Timeframe: PERIOD_M15

Strategy 1 Name: Strategy 1

Strategy 1 Trade Comment: S1


========== STRATEGY 1 TRADING ==========

Trade Direction: TRADE_ONLY BUY

Period (50): 50

Channel Width in points: 20000.0

Magic Number: 12345

Base Lot size: 0.3

Max lot per trade: 200.0

Profit Growth % to start increasing lot size: 300.0

Maximum total lot size for all trades: 2000.0

Enable or disable lot size increase: true

Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize: false

Take Profit in points (0=disable): 0

Stop Loss in points (0=disable): 30000

Trailing Start in points (0=disable): 0

Trailing Step in points (0=disable): 0


========== STRATEGY 2 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy 2 Max Balance % (0-100): 30.0

Strategy 2 Max Loss %: 50.0

Strategy 2 Timeframe: PERIOD_M1

Strategy 2 Name: Strategy 2

Strategy 2 Trade Comment: S2


========== STRATEGY 2 TRADING ==========

Enable Reversal Trading: true

Reversal Magic Number: 1818181820

Reversal Lot Size: 0.05

Reversal Candle Count: 1

Min Candle Size (points): 20000

Stop Loss (points): 5000

Take Profit (0=disable): 30000

Trailing Trigger: 15000

Trailing Step: 7500


========== STRATEGY 3 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy 3 Max Balance % (0-100): 20.0

Strategy 3 Max Loss %: 50.0

Strategy 3 Timeframe: PERIOD_M30

Strategy 3 Name: Strategy 3

Strategy 3 Trade Comment: S3


========== STRATEGY 3 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========

Number of candles for average speed: 10

Speed multiplier (1.5 = 50% faster): 1.5

Enable popup/sound alerts: false


========== STRATEGY 3 TRADING SETTINGS ==========

Trading Timeframe: PERIOD_M30

Enable buy trades: true

Enable sell trades: true

Pending order distance (points): 10000

Magic number: 33333

Maximum slippage (points): 500

Maximum spread (points): 500

Base lot size: 0.05

Stop loss (points): 10000

Take profit (points): 100000

Trailing trigger (points): 30000

Trailing step (points): 15000


========== STRATEGY 3 TRADE MANAGEMENT ==========

TRUE = One trade at a time, FALSE = Multiple trades: true

Maximum trades per candle (0 = unlimited): 5

Maximum total concurrent trades (0 = unlimited): 10


========== STRATEGY 3 MARTINGALE ==========

Enable Martingale system: false

Lot size multiplier after loss: 2.0

Maximum martingale levels: 5

Reset martingale after profit: true

TP multiplier for martingale levels: 1.0

Start martingale from which loss count: 2


========== STRATEGY 3 AUTO LOT SIZE ==========

Enable auto lot size based on balance: false

Initial balance for lot size calculation: 100.0

Balance growth % to double lot size: 100.0

Balance decrease % to halve lot size: 50.0


========== STRATEGY 3 PROTECTION ==========

Enable balance protection: false

Balance drawdown % to stop trading: 50.0

Close all positions on balance drawdown: true

Enable equity protection: false

Equity drawdown % to stop trading: 70.0

Close all positions on equity drawdown: true


========== STRATEGY 4 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy 4 Max Balance % (0-100): 25.0

Strategy 4 Max Loss %: 50.0

Strategy 4 Timeframe: PERIOD_M5

Strategy 4 Name: Strategy 4

Strategy 4 Trade Comment: S4


========== STRATEGY 4 TRADING ==========

Risk as % of Trading Capital (uses allocated balance): 10

Take Profit (points): 10000

Stop Loss Points (points): 5000

Points in profit before Trailing SL is activated: 30000

Trailing Stop Loss (points): 1500

Timeframe for signals: PERIOD_M5

EA identification number: 44444

Trade comment: S4


========== STRATEGY 4 TIME FILTER ==========

Start Hour (e.g., 8 for 08:00): H_Inactive

End Hour (e.g., 21 for 21:00): H_Inactive


========== STRATEGY 4 PENDING ORDER SETTINGS ==========

Number of bars for swing detection: 5

Expiration of pending orders in bars: 100

Minimum distance from current price to place pending order (points): 100


========== STRATEGY 5 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy 5 Max Balance % (0-100): 20.0

Strategy 5 Max Loss %: 50.0

Strategy 5 Timeframe: PERIOD_M5

Strategy 5 Name: Strategy 5

Strategy 5 Trade Comment: S5


========== STRATEGY 5 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========

Period 1: 14

Period 2: 3

Period 3: 13

Period 4: 13


========== STRATEGY 5 TRADING SETTINGS ==========

Magic Number: 55555

Max Spread (points): 500

Max Slippage (points): 500

Enable Buy Trades: true

Enable Sell Trades: true

Take Profit (points): 60000

Stop Loss (points): 20000

Use Trailing Stop: TRUE

Trailing Trigger (points): 30000

Trailing Step (points): 20000

Trading Timeframe: PERIOD_M5


========== STRATEGY 5 COMPOUNDING ==========

Enable Compounding: false

Growth % to double lot: 100.0

Base lot size: 0.1


========== STRATEGY 6 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy 6 Max Balance % (0-100): 20.0

Strategy 6 Max Loss %: 100.0

Strategy 6 Timeframe: PERIOD_M5

Strategy 6 Name: Strategy 6

Strategy 6 Trade Comment: S6


========== STRATEGY 6 TRADING SETTINGS ==========

Magic Number: 6666666

Allow Buy Trade: true

Allow Sell Trade: true

Max Slippage (points): 500

Max Spread (points): 500

Base Lot Size: 0.2

Fixed TP (points): 0

Fixed SL (points): 0

Enable Trailing Stop: TRUE

Trailing Trigger Point (points): 20000

Trailing Step (points): 10000

Auto Exit on SuperTrend Reversal: true

Trading Timeframe: PERIOD_M5


========== STRATEGY 6 COMPOUNDING ==========

Compounding Management: false

Balance growth to double lot (%): 100.0


========== STRATEGY 6 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========

Period 5: 100

Period 6: 100

Period 7: 12

Multiplier 1: 1

Period 8: 4

Sensitivity 1: 1000

Period 9: 2

Period 10: 30

Period 11: 5

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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Product Name:   Quantum Core MT5 - Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Description:   A swing trading expert advisor designed to execute 15-30 trades per month with built-in risk management parameters. Key Features: Algorithmic Strategy: Combines technical algorithms with market analysis for trade execution. Auto-Lot Sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on account equity (configurable). Risk Control: Options for manual SL/TP or dynamic risk parameters. Equity Limits: Built-in safety stop feature allows
Speed Alert
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
Speed Alert is a professional volatility-based indicator designed to detect fast market movements and high-speed candles in real-time. When the market suddenly accelerates and a candle moves with abnormal speed compared to recent price action, Speed Alert instantly notifies the trader. The indicator continuously analyzes recent candles to calculate the average price speed. When the current candle exceeds the defined speed threshold, it indicates strong momentum and increased volatility, which
Side Zone
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
SideZone: Trend Intensity Oscillator – Filter the Noise, Ride the Trend Overview SideZone is a specialized oscillator engineered to solve a common trader's dilemma: distinguishing between a true trend and a ranging market. By clearly visualizing trend direction and sideways consolidation, SideZone helps you stay on the right side of the move while avoiding the whipsaw of low-volatility environments. Its core function is to provide a clear, color-coded visual representation of market sentiment
Smart Atr Sideways Detector
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
The Advance Sideways Detector is a specialized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform with a single, focused purpose to accurately identify and filter out sideways range-bound markets. By isolating periods of low volatility and price consolidation, this tool helps traders avoid the whipsaws and false signals that often lead to losses, allowing them to focus on capturing strong directional moves. Unlike traditional oscillators that provide buy or sell signals, this detector ac
Xiyana Zoka
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Important Note on Trading Restrictions In compliance with MQL5 Market rules, this Expert Advisor does not restrict trading to specific symbols. It can be attached to any chart. However, it is   optimized and recommended   exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   XAGUSD (Silver)   . Using it on other instruments may result in poor performance. Overview Xiyana Zoka is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike conventional scalpers that enter the ma
Bollinger Pro
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
MQL5 Market Listing: Bollinger Pro Bollinger Pro   is an advanced signal-based indicator designed to simplify market analysis by identifying high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Bollinger Band indicators that only show volatility channels, Bollinger Pro utilizes a proprietary algorithm to detect market conditions—whether the market is trending or sideways—and prints direct Buy/Sell signals on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who seek a "clean chart" experience while mai
Gold Zone Pro
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Gold Zone Pro Headline:   Advanced Adaptive Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and Major Pairs Description: Welcome to   Gold Zone Pro , a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed to navigate the complexities of dynamic markets. Engineered with a highly adaptive algorithm, Gold Zone Pro specializes in identifying and trading within sideways (ranging) market conditions, while simultaneously employing intelligent logic to capture substantial movements during trending phases. While the cor
BB Power
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
BB Power is a technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that accurately measures and displays market momentum by analyzing bullish and bearish strength. By evaluating the balance of power between buyers and sellers, it helps traders identify potential trend reversals, continuations, and market exhaustion points. The indicator processes volume and price action to give a clean visual representation of market sentiment, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and revers
Neuro Signals
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
Neuro Signals is a high-precision, trend-following technical indicator designed to capture explosive market moves and momentum shifts. Built upon modified adaptive ATR (Average True Range) volatility calculation principles, Neuro Signals identifies clean entry and exit points across various financial markets. Key Features: - Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Utilizes dynamic sensitivity levels to reduce noise and false breakouts. - Clean Visualization: Plots clear Buy (Up Arrow) and Sell (Down Arro
Claude Signals
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
Claude Signals AI-Powered Trend Confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview Claude Signals is a professional trend-following indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by analyzing market momentum and trend strength. It helps traders avoid weak market conditions and focus only on strong trending moves. How It Works The indicator continuously analyzes market trend strength and momentum before generating a signal. When a strong bullish trend is confirmed, Claud
Neuro Power
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutio
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