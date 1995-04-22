Oracle Stone
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.20
- 更新: 21 四月 2026
- 激活: 5
Overview
Welcome to Oracle Stone, a highly sophisticated, multi-layered algorithmic trading system engineered for serious traders. Developed by a professional trader and programmer, Oracle Stone is built on pure mathematical logic, dynamic market algorithms, and strict risk management principles.
Currently, Oracle Stone is highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). My mission with this Expert Advisor is simple: to share a robust, high-performing tool with the community while maintaining absolute transparency.
The Architecture: 10 Independent Strategies in 1 System
Unlike standard single-logic EAs, Oracle Stone is a powerhouse coded with over 5000+ lines of pristine, heavily optimized MQL5 code.
It features 10 entirely distinct trading strategies integrated into a single Expert Advisor:
- 100% Standalone: Zero dependency on external files, custom indicators, or DLLs. Everything is
built-in.
- Ultimate Customization (True/False): You have full control. You can toggle any of the 10 strategies ON or OFF based on your market bias or risk appetite.
- Isolated Capital Allocation: You can allocate a specific, separate balance or risk percentage to each individual strategy. This ensures that no single strategy can overexpose your entire account margin.
Current Optimization & Future Roadmap
- Current Version: Fine-tuned specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The built-in metrics and internal logic are currently calibrated to handle Gold's unique volatility structure.
- Future Updates: I am actively optimizing the algorithmic logic for other major Forex pairs. Once completed, these updates will be implemented in future versions and made available to all existing buyers completely free of charge.
Pricing & Value (Important Notice)
I am a trader first and a developer second. I do not believe in offering premium, painstakingly developed logic for free, as it naturally diminishes its perceived value and attracts non-serious users. The current price is specifically set to reward early adopters who recognize the value of genuine algorithm development.
⚠️ PRICING UPDATE ALERT: The current price is a heavily discounted, limited-time offer. As soon as Version X.5 is officially launched with the upcoming multi-pair updates, the price will automatically increase to $1,000. Secure your copy now to lock in lifetime updates at the current introductory rate.
Realistic Expectations & Transparency
There is no such thing as a "holy grail" or "magic" in trading. Oracle Stone uses complex algorithmic data to find high-probability setups. While our historical data and recent performance tests have shown exceptional potential—achieving up to 150% growth in a single month during backtesting—the market remains dynamic. I provide a real, highly capable tool, not an unrealistic guarantee.
How to Get Started After Purchase
- Purchase and install the Oracle Stone EA on your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
- Send me a direct private message here on the MQL5 community.
- I will personally send you the optimized .set files (presets) for XAUUSD and provide any necessary setup guidance.
- Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, load the .set file, and ensure Auto-Trading is enabled.
Key Parameters & Inputs
Account Type : Standrad Cent (Recommended)
Broker: Exness(Recommended)
- Strategy 1 to 10 Toggle: Enable or disable individual strategies via True/False inputs.
- Strategy Capital Allocation: Define risk levels and balance limits per individual strategy.
- Risk Management Base: Fully customizable lot sizes, stop loss, and take profit logic parameters suited for your broker's specific environment.
Risk Warning: Before trading on a live account, it is highly recommended to test the EA and the provided .set files on a Demo account for at least 1-2 weeks to familiarize yourself with the strategy's behavior. Past performance in historical testing does not guarantee future results.
inputs----
; ========== MASTER EA SETTINGS ==========
MainDepositBalance=30000.0
EnableStrategy1=true
EnableStrategy2=true
EnableStrategy3=true
EnableStrategy4=true
EnableStrategy5=true
EnableStrategy6=true
EnableStrategy7=false
EnableStrategy8=true
EnableStrategy9=true
EnableStrategy10=true
MasterMagicBase=1000
LogDetailedInfo=true
; ========== DISPLAY SETTINGS ==========
EnableOnChartDisplay=true
DisplayXOffset=10
DisplayYOffset=30
DisplayBgColor=-1
DisplayTextColor=0
DisplayFontSize=12
; ========== STRATEGY 1 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy1MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy1MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy1Timeframe=15
Strategy1Name=1111
Strategy1Comment=1111
; ========== STRATEGY 1 TRADING ==========
Strategy1TradeDirection=1
Strategy1Period=50
Strategy1ChannelWidth=20000.0
Strategy1MagicNumber=12345
Strategy1BaseLotSize=0.9
Strategy1MaxLotPerTrade=600.0
Strategy1LotGrowthPercent=300.0
Strategy1MaxTotalLotSize=6000.0
Strategy1EnableLotIncrease=true
Strategy1EnableLotBeyondMax=false
Strategy1TakeProfit=0
Strategy1StopLoss=30000
Strategy1TrailTrigger=0
Strategy1TrailStep=0
; ========== STRATEGY 2 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy2MaxBalancePercent=30.0
Strategy2MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy2Timeframe=1
Strategy2Name=Scalper
Strategy2Comment=2222
; ========== STRATEGY 2 TRADING ==========
Strategy2Enable=true
Strategy2MagicNumber=1818181820
Strategy2LotSize=0.15
Strategy2CandleCount=1
Strategy2MinPoints=20000
Strategy2StopLoss=10000
Strategy2TakeProfit=30000
Strategy2TrailTrigger=20000
Strategy2TrailStep=8000
; ========== STRATEGY 3 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy3MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy3MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy3Timeframe=30
Strategy3Name=3333
Strategy3Comment=3333
; ========== STRATEGY 3 INDICATOR SETTINGS =======
Strategy3LookbackCandles=10
Strategy3SpeedMultiplier=1.5
Strategy3EnableIndicatorAlerts=false
; ========== STRATEGY 3 TRADING SETTINGS =========
Strategy3TradingTimeframe=30
Strategy3EnableBuyTrades=true
Strategy3EnableSellTrades=true
Strategy3PendingOrderDistance=10000
Strategy3MagicNumber=33333
Strategy3MaxSlippage=500
Strategy3MaxSpread=500
Strategy3BaseLotSize=0.45
Strategy3StopLoss=20000
Strategy3TakeProfit=100000
Strategy3TrailingTrigger=30000
Strategy3TrailingStep=10000
; ========== STRATEGY 3 TRADE MANAGEMENT =========
Strategy3OneTradeAtOneTime=true
Strategy3MaxTradesPerCandle=5
Strategy3MaxTradesTotal=10
; ========== STRATEGY 3 MARTINGALE ==========
Strategy3EnableMartingale=false
Strategy3MartingaleMultiplier=2.0
Strategy3MaxMartingaleLevels=5
Strategy3ResetMartingaleAfterProfit=true
Strategy3TakeProfitMultiplier=1.0
Strategy3MartingaleStartLevel=2
; ========== STRATEGY 3 AUTO LOT SIZE ==========
Strategy3EnableAutoLotSize=false
Strategy3InitialBalance=100.0
Strategy3LotIncreasePercent=100.0
Strategy3LotDecreasePercent=50.0
; ========== STRATEGY 3 PROTECTION ==========
Strategy3EnableBalanceProtection=false
Strategy3BalanceDrawdownPercent=50.0
Strategy3ClosePositionsOnBalanceDD=true
Strategy3EnableEquityProtection=false
Strategy3EquityDrawdownPercent=70.0
Strategy3ClosePositionsOnEquityDD=true
; ========== STRATEGY 4 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy4MaxBalancePercent=25.0
Strategy4MaxLossPercent=50.0
Strategy4Timeframe=5
Strategy4Name=4444
Strategy4Comment=4444
; ========== STRATEGY 4 TRADING ==========
Strategy4RiskPercent=10.0
Strategy4TakeProfitPoints=10000
Strategy4StopLossPoints=5000
Strategy4TrailTriggerPoints=3000
Strategy4TrailStepPoints=1000
Strategy4TradingTimeframe=5
Strategy4MagicNumber=44444
Strategy4TradeComment=4444
; ========== STRATEGY 4 TIME FILTER ==========
Strategy4StartHour=0
Strategy4EndHour=0
; ========== STRATEGY 4 PENDING ORDER SETTINGS ==========
Strategy4BarsN=5
Strategy4ExpirationBars=100
Strategy4OrderDistPoints=100
; ========== STRATEGY 5 MANAGEMENT =======
Strategy5MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy5MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy5Timeframe=5
Strategy5Name=5555
Strategy5Comment=5555
; ========== STRATEGY 5 INDICATOR SETTINGS
Strategy5Period=14
Strategy5Period=5
Strategy5Period=13
Strategy5Period=13
; ========== STRATEGY 5 TRADING SETTINGS =
Strategy5MagicNumber=55555
Strategy5MaxSpread=500
Strategy5MaxSlippage=500
Strategy5EnableBuy=true
Strategy5EnableSell=true
Strategy5TakeProfit=60000
Strategy5StopLoss=20000
Strategy5UseTrailing=true
Strategy5TrailingTrigger=30000
Strategy5TrailingStep=20000
Strategy5TradingTimeframe=5
; ========== STRATEGY 5 COMPOUNDING ======
Strategy5EnableCompounding=false
Strategy5CompoundingGrowthPercent=100.0
Strategy5BaseLotSize=0.3
; ========== STRATEGY 6 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy6MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy6MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy6Timeframe=5
Strategy6Name=6666
Strategy6Comment=6666
; ========== STRATEGY 6 TRADING SETTINGS ========
Strategy6MagicNumber=6666666
Strategy6BuyTrade=true
Strategy6SellTrade=true
Strategy6MaxSlippage=500
Strategy6MaxSpread=500
Strategy6BaseLot=0.63
Strategy6FixedTP=0
Strategy6FixedSL=0
Strategy6EnableTrailing=true
Strategy6TrailingTrigger=20000
Strategy6TrailingStep=10000
Strategy6AutoExit=true
Strategy6TradingTimeframe=5
; ========== STRATEGY 6 COMPOUNDING ==========
Strategy6Compounding=false
Strategy6CompoundingGrowth=100.0
; ========== STRATEGY 6 INDICATOR SETTINGS ======
Strategy6Period=100
Strategy6Period=100
Strategy6STPeriode=12
Strategy6STMultiplier=1.0
Strategy6Period=4
Strategy6Sensitivity=1000
Strategy6Period=2
Strategy6Period=30
Strategy6SmoothingPeriod=5
; ========== STRATEGY 7 MANAGEMENT ======
Strategy7MaxBalancePercent=15.0
Strategy7MaxLossPercent=50.0
Strategy7Timeframe=5
Strategy7Name=7777
Strategy7Comment=7777
; ========== STRATEGY 7 INDICATOR SETTING
Strategy7LookbackCandles=10
Strategy7SpeedMultiplier=1.5
Strategy7EnableIndicatorAlerts=false
; ========== STRATEGY 7 HUGE CANDLE FILTE
Strategy7AvgCandleLookback=10
Strategy7MinCandleGainPercent=25.0
Strategy7MinAbsoluteCandlePts=0
; ========== STRATEGY 7 SETTINGS
Strategy7TradingTimeframe=5
Strategy7EnableBuyTrades=true
Strategy7EnableSellTrades=true
Strategy7PendingOrderDistance=2000
Strategy7MagicNumber=77777
Strategy7MaxSlippage=500
Strategy7MaxSpread=500
Strategy7BaseLotSize=0.03
Strategy7StopLoss=2000
Strategy7TakeProfit=10000
Strategy7TrailingTrigger=1000
Strategy7TrailingStep=500
; ========== STRATEGY 7 TRADE MANAGEMENT
Strategy7OneTradeAtOneTime=true
Strategy7MaxTradesPerCandle=5
Strategy7MaxTradesTotal=10
; ========== STRATEGY 7 MARTINGALE ======
Strategy7EnableMartingale=false
Strategy7MartingaleMultiplier=2.0
Strategy7MaxMartingaleLevels=5
Strategy7ResetMartingaleAfterProfit=true
Strategy7TakeProfitMultiplier=1.0
Strategy7MartingaleStartLevel=2
; ========== STRATEGY 7 AUTO LOT SIZE ===
Strategy7EnableAutoLotSize=false
Strategy7InitialBalance=100.0
Strategy7LotIncreasePercent=100.0
Strategy7LotDecreasePercent=50.0
; ========== STRATEGY 7 PROTECTION ======
Strategy7EnableBalanceProtection=false
Strategy7BalanceDrawdownPercent=50.0
Strategy7ClosePositionsOnBalanceDD=true
Strategy7EnableEquityProtection=false
Strategy7EquityDrawdownPercent=70.0
Strategy7ClosePositionsOnEquityDD=true
; ========== STRATEGY 8 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy8MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy8MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy8Timeframe=5
Strategy8Name=8888
Strategy8Comment=8888
; ========== STRATEGY 8 SETTINGS ==========
Strategy8Period=7
Strategy8Price=1
Strategy8SmoothingPeriod=5
Strategy8UseSmoothing=true
Strategy8Level=60
Strategy8Level=40
; ========== STRATEGY 8 SETTINGS ==========
Strategy8Period=7
Strategy8Deviation=2.0
Strategy8Price=1
; ========== STRATEGY 8 TRADING SETTINGS ========
Strategy8MagicNumber=8888888
Strategy8AllowBuy=true
Strategy8AllowSell=true
Strategy8MaxSlippage=500
Strategy8MaxSpread=500
Strategy8BaseLotSize=3.0
Strategy8FixedTP=30000
Strategy8FixedSL=10000
Strategy8TradingTimeframe=5
; ========== STRATEGY 8 TRAILING STOP ==========
Strategy8EnableTrailing=true
Strategy8TrailingTrigger=10000
Strategy8TrailingStep=6000
; ========== STRATEGY 8 COMPOUNDING ==========
Strategy8EnableCompound=false
Strategy8CompoundGrowth=100.0
; ========== STRATEGY 9 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy9MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy9MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy9Timeframe=5
Strategy9Name=9999
Strategy9Comment=9999
; ========== STRATEGY 9 TRADING SETTINGS ==========
Strategy9MagicNumber=9999999
Strategy9AllowBuy=true
Strategy9AllowSell=true
Strategy9MaxSlippage=500
Strategy9MaxSpread=500
Strategy9BaseLotSize=0.6
Strategy9FixedTP=60000
Strategy9FixedSL=30000
Strategy9TradingTimeframe=5
; ========== STRATEGY 9 TRAILING STOP ==========
Strategy9EnableTrailing=true
Strategy9TrailingTrigger=40000
Strategy9TrailingStep=20000
; ========== STRATEGY 9 COMPOUNDING ==========
Strategy9EnableCompound=false
Strategy9CompoundGrowth=100.0
; ========== STRATEGY 9 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========
Strategy9Anchor=0
Strategy9Source=6
Strategy9Period=14
Strategy9Period=10
Strategy9SmoothPeriod=15
; ========== STRATEGY 10 MANAGEMENT ==========
Strategy10MaxBalancePercent=20.0
Strategy10MaxLossPercent=100.0
Strategy10Timeframe=5
Strategy10Name=1010
Strategy10Comment=1010
; ========== STRATEGY 10 TRADING SETTINGS =======
Strategy10MagicNumber=666666
Strategy10EnableBuy=true
Strategy10EnableSell=true
Strategy10MaxSlippage=500
Strategy10MaxSpread=2000
Strategy10BaseLot=0.3
Strategy10FixedSL=10000.0
Strategy10FixedTP=30000.0
Strategy10AutoExit=false
Strategy10EnableTrailing=true
Strategy10TrailingTrigger=8000
Strategy10TrailingStep=4000
; ========== STRATEGY 10 SETTINGS ========
Strategy10BuyKey=2.0
Strategy10BuyATR=300
Strategy10SellKey=2.0
Strategy10SellATR=1
; ========== STRATEGY 10 SETTINGS ========
Strategy10Period=30
Strategy10Period=30
Strategy10=0
Strategy10Type=0
; ========== STRATEGY 10 COMPOUNDING ==========
Strategy10Compounding=false
Strategy10IncreaseGrowth=100.0