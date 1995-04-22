Oracle Stone

Overview

Welcome to Oracle Stone, a highly sophisticated, multi-layered algorithmic trading system engineered for serious traders. Developed by a professional trader and programmer, Oracle Stone is built on pure mathematical logic, dynamic market algorithms, and strict risk management principles.

Currently, Oracle Stone is highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). My mission with this Expert Advisor is simple: to share a robust, high-performing tool with the community while maintaining absolute transparency.

The Architecture: 10 Independent Strategies in 1 System

Unlike standard single-logic EAs, Oracle Stone is a powerhouse coded with over 5000+ lines of pristine, heavily optimized MQL5 code.

It features 10 entirely distinct trading strategies integrated into a single Expert Advisor:

  • 100% Standalone: Zero dependency on external files, custom indicators, or DLLs. Everything is
    built-in.
  • Ultimate Customization (True/False): You have full control. You can toggle any of the 10 strategies ON or OFF based on your market bias or risk appetite.
  • Isolated Capital Allocation: You can allocate a specific, separate balance or risk percentage to each individual strategy. This ensures that no single strategy can overexpose your entire account margin.

Current Optimization & Future Roadmap

  • Current Version: Fine-tuned specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The built-in metrics and internal logic are currently calibrated to handle Gold's unique volatility structure.
  • Future Updates: I am actively optimizing the algorithmic logic for other major Forex pairs. Once completed, these updates will be implemented in future versions and made available to all existing buyers completely free of charge.

Pricing & Value (Important Notice)

I am a trader first and a developer second. I do not believe in offering premium, painstakingly developed logic for free, as it naturally diminishes its perceived value and attracts non-serious users. The current price is specifically set to reward early adopters who recognize the value of genuine algorithm development.

⚠️ PRICING UPDATE ALERT: The current price is a heavily discounted, limited-time offer. As soon as Version X.5 is officially launched with the upcoming multi-pair updates, the price will automatically increase to $1,000. Secure your copy now to lock in lifetime updates at the current introductory rate.

Realistic Expectations & Transparency

There is no such thing as a "holy grail" or "magic" in trading. Oracle Stone uses complex algorithmic data to find high-probability setups. While our historical data and recent performance tests have shown exceptional potential—achieving up to 150% growth in a single month during backtesting—the market remains dynamic. I provide a real, highly capable tool, not an unrealistic guarantee.

How to Get Started After Purchase

  1. Purchase and install the Oracle Stone EA on your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
  2. Send me a direct private message here on the MQL5 community.
  3. I will personally send you the optimized  .set  files (presets) for XAUUSD and provide any necessary setup guidance.
  4. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, load the  .set  file, and ensure Auto-Trading is enabled.

Key Parameters & Inputs

Account Type : Standrad Cent (Recommended)
Broker: Exness(Recommended)

  • Strategy 1 to 10 Toggle: Enable or disable individual strategies via True/False inputs.
  • Strategy Capital Allocation: Define risk levels and balance limits per individual strategy.
  • Risk Management Base: Fully customizable lot sizes, stop loss, and take profit logic parameters suited for your broker's specific environment.

Risk Warning: Before trading on a live account, it is highly recommended to test the EA and the provided .set files on a Demo account for at least 1-2 weeks to familiarize yourself with the strategy's behavior. Past performance in historical testing does not guarantee future results.


inputs----

; ========== MASTER EA SETTINGS ==========

MainDepositBalance=30000.0

EnableStrategy1=true

EnableStrategy2=true

EnableStrategy3=true

EnableStrategy4=true

EnableStrategy5=true

EnableStrategy6=true

EnableStrategy7=false

EnableStrategy8=true

EnableStrategy9=true

EnableStrategy10=true

MasterMagicBase=1000

LogDetailedInfo=true

; ========== DISPLAY SETTINGS ==========

EnableOnChartDisplay=true

DisplayXOffset=10

DisplayYOffset=30

DisplayBgColor=-1

DisplayTextColor=0

DisplayFontSize=12

; ========== STRATEGY 1 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy1MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy1MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy1Timeframe=15

Strategy1Name=1111

Strategy1Comment=1111

; ========== STRATEGY 1 TRADING ==========

Strategy1TradeDirection=1

Strategy1Period=50

Strategy1ChannelWidth=20000.0

Strategy1MagicNumber=12345

Strategy1BaseLotSize=0.9

Strategy1MaxLotPerTrade=600.0

Strategy1LotGrowthPercent=300.0

Strategy1MaxTotalLotSize=6000.0

Strategy1EnableLotIncrease=true

Strategy1EnableLotBeyondMax=false

Strategy1TakeProfit=0

Strategy1StopLoss=30000

Strategy1TrailTrigger=0

Strategy1TrailStep=0

; ========== STRATEGY 2 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy2MaxBalancePercent=30.0

Strategy2MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy2Timeframe=1

Strategy2Name=Scalper

Strategy2Comment=2222

; ========== STRATEGY 2 TRADING ==========

Strategy2Enable=true

Strategy2MagicNumber=1818181820

Strategy2LotSize=0.15

Strategy2CandleCount=1

Strategy2MinPoints=20000

Strategy2StopLoss=10000

Strategy2TakeProfit=30000

Strategy2TrailTrigger=20000

Strategy2TrailStep=8000

; ========== STRATEGY 3 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy3MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy3MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy3Timeframe=30

Strategy3Name=3333

Strategy3Comment=3333

; ========== STRATEGY 3 INDICATOR SETTINGS =======

Strategy3LookbackCandles=10

Strategy3SpeedMultiplier=1.5

Strategy3EnableIndicatorAlerts=false

; ========== STRATEGY 3 TRADING SETTINGS =========

Strategy3TradingTimeframe=30

Strategy3EnableBuyTrades=true

Strategy3EnableSellTrades=true

Strategy3PendingOrderDistance=10000

Strategy3MagicNumber=33333

Strategy3MaxSlippage=500

Strategy3MaxSpread=500

Strategy3BaseLotSize=0.45

Strategy3StopLoss=20000

Strategy3TakeProfit=100000

Strategy3TrailingTrigger=30000

Strategy3TrailingStep=10000

; ========== STRATEGY 3 TRADE MANAGEMENT =========

Strategy3OneTradeAtOneTime=true

Strategy3MaxTradesPerCandle=5

Strategy3MaxTradesTotal=10

; ========== STRATEGY 3 MARTINGALE ==========

Strategy3EnableMartingale=false

Strategy3MartingaleMultiplier=2.0

Strategy3MaxMartingaleLevels=5

Strategy3ResetMartingaleAfterProfit=true

Strategy3TakeProfitMultiplier=1.0

Strategy3MartingaleStartLevel=2

; ========== STRATEGY 3 AUTO LOT SIZE ==========

Strategy3EnableAutoLotSize=false

Strategy3InitialBalance=100.0

Strategy3LotIncreasePercent=100.0

Strategy3LotDecreasePercent=50.0

; ========== STRATEGY 3 PROTECTION ==========

Strategy3EnableBalanceProtection=false

Strategy3BalanceDrawdownPercent=50.0

Strategy3ClosePositionsOnBalanceDD=true

Strategy3EnableEquityProtection=false

Strategy3EquityDrawdownPercent=70.0

Strategy3ClosePositionsOnEquityDD=true

; ========== STRATEGY 4 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy4MaxBalancePercent=25.0

Strategy4MaxLossPercent=50.0

Strategy4Timeframe=5

Strategy4Name=4444

Strategy4Comment=4444

; ========== STRATEGY 4 TRADING ==========

Strategy4RiskPercent=10.0

Strategy4TakeProfitPoints=10000

Strategy4StopLossPoints=5000

Strategy4TrailTriggerPoints=3000

Strategy4TrailStepPoints=1000

Strategy4TradingTimeframe=5

Strategy4MagicNumber=44444

Strategy4TradeComment=4444

; ========== STRATEGY 4 TIME FILTER ==========

Strategy4StartHour=0

Strategy4EndHour=0

; ========== STRATEGY 4 PENDING ORDER SETTINGS ==========

Strategy4BarsN=5

Strategy4ExpirationBars=100

Strategy4OrderDistPoints=100

; ========== STRATEGY 5 MANAGEMENT =======

Strategy5MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy5MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy5Timeframe=5

Strategy5Name=5555

Strategy5Comment=5555

; ========== STRATEGY 5 INDICATOR SETTINGS

Strategy5Period=14

Strategy5Period=5

Strategy5Period=13

Strategy5Period=13

; ========== STRATEGY 5 TRADING SETTINGS =

Strategy5MagicNumber=55555

Strategy5MaxSpread=500

Strategy5MaxSlippage=500

Strategy5EnableBuy=true

Strategy5EnableSell=true

Strategy5TakeProfit=60000

Strategy5StopLoss=20000

Strategy5UseTrailing=true

Strategy5TrailingTrigger=30000

Strategy5TrailingStep=20000

Strategy5TradingTimeframe=5

; ========== STRATEGY 5 COMPOUNDING ======

Strategy5EnableCompounding=false

Strategy5CompoundingGrowthPercent=100.0

Strategy5BaseLotSize=0.3

; ========== STRATEGY 6 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy6MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy6MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy6Timeframe=5

Strategy6Name=6666

Strategy6Comment=6666

; ========== STRATEGY 6 TRADING SETTINGS ========

Strategy6MagicNumber=6666666

Strategy6BuyTrade=true

Strategy6SellTrade=true

Strategy6MaxSlippage=500

Strategy6MaxSpread=500

Strategy6BaseLot=0.63

Strategy6FixedTP=0

Strategy6FixedSL=0

Strategy6EnableTrailing=true

Strategy6TrailingTrigger=20000

Strategy6TrailingStep=10000

Strategy6AutoExit=true

Strategy6TradingTimeframe=5

; ========== STRATEGY 6 COMPOUNDING ==========

Strategy6Compounding=false

Strategy6CompoundingGrowth=100.0

; ========== STRATEGY 6 INDICATOR SETTINGS ======

Strategy6Period=100

Strategy6Period=100

Strategy6STPeriode=12

Strategy6STMultiplier=1.0

Strategy6Period=4

Strategy6Sensitivity=1000

Strategy6Period=2

Strategy6Period=30

Strategy6SmoothingPeriod=5

; ========== STRATEGY 7 MANAGEMENT ======

Strategy7MaxBalancePercent=15.0

Strategy7MaxLossPercent=50.0

Strategy7Timeframe=5

Strategy7Name=7777

Strategy7Comment=7777

; ========== STRATEGY 7  INDICATOR SETTING

Strategy7LookbackCandles=10

Strategy7SpeedMultiplier=1.5

Strategy7EnableIndicatorAlerts=false

; ========== STRATEGY 7  HUGE CANDLE FILTE

Strategy7AvgCandleLookback=10

Strategy7MinCandleGainPercent=25.0

Strategy7MinAbsoluteCandlePts=0

; ========== STRATEGY 7  SETTINGS 

Strategy7TradingTimeframe=5

Strategy7EnableBuyTrades=true

Strategy7EnableSellTrades=true

Strategy7PendingOrderDistance=2000

Strategy7MagicNumber=77777

Strategy7MaxSlippage=500

Strategy7MaxSpread=500

Strategy7BaseLotSize=0.03

Strategy7StopLoss=2000

Strategy7TakeProfit=10000

Strategy7TrailingTrigger=1000

Strategy7TrailingStep=500

; ========== STRATEGY 7  TRADE MANAGEMENT 

Strategy7OneTradeAtOneTime=true

Strategy7MaxTradesPerCandle=5

Strategy7MaxTradesTotal=10

; ========== STRATEGY 7 MARTINGALE ======

Strategy7EnableMartingale=false

Strategy7MartingaleMultiplier=2.0

Strategy7MaxMartingaleLevels=5

Strategy7ResetMartingaleAfterProfit=true

Strategy7TakeProfitMultiplier=1.0

Strategy7MartingaleStartLevel=2

; ========== STRATEGY 7 AUTO LOT SIZE ===

Strategy7EnableAutoLotSize=false

Strategy7InitialBalance=100.0

Strategy7LotIncreasePercent=100.0

Strategy7LotDecreasePercent=50.0

; ========== STRATEGY 7 PROTECTION ======

Strategy7EnableBalanceProtection=false

Strategy7BalanceDrawdownPercent=50.0

Strategy7ClosePositionsOnBalanceDD=true

Strategy7EnableEquityProtection=false

Strategy7EquityDrawdownPercent=70.0

Strategy7ClosePositionsOnEquityDD=true

; ========== STRATEGY 8 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy8MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy8MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy8Timeframe=5

Strategy8Name=8888

Strategy8Comment=8888

; ========== STRATEGY 8 SETTINGS ==========

Strategy8Period=7

Strategy8Price=1

Strategy8SmoothingPeriod=5

Strategy8UseSmoothing=true

Strategy8Level=60

Strategy8Level=40

; ========== STRATEGY 8 SETTINGS ==========

Strategy8Period=7

Strategy8Deviation=2.0

Strategy8Price=1

; ========== STRATEGY 8 TRADING SETTINGS ========

Strategy8MagicNumber=8888888

Strategy8AllowBuy=true

Strategy8AllowSell=true

Strategy8MaxSlippage=500

Strategy8MaxSpread=500

Strategy8BaseLotSize=3.0

Strategy8FixedTP=30000

Strategy8FixedSL=10000

Strategy8TradingTimeframe=5

; ========== STRATEGY 8 TRAILING STOP ==========

Strategy8EnableTrailing=true

Strategy8TrailingTrigger=10000

Strategy8TrailingStep=6000

; ========== STRATEGY 8 COMPOUNDING ==========

Strategy8EnableCompound=false

Strategy8CompoundGrowth=100.0

; ========== STRATEGY 9 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy9MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy9MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy9Timeframe=5

Strategy9Name=9999

Strategy9Comment=9999

; ========== STRATEGY 9 TRADING SETTINGS ==========

Strategy9MagicNumber=9999999

Strategy9AllowBuy=true

Strategy9AllowSell=true

Strategy9MaxSlippage=500

Strategy9MaxSpread=500

Strategy9BaseLotSize=0.6

Strategy9FixedTP=60000

Strategy9FixedSL=30000

Strategy9TradingTimeframe=5

; ========== STRATEGY 9 TRAILING STOP ==========

Strategy9EnableTrailing=true

Strategy9TrailingTrigger=40000

Strategy9TrailingStep=20000

; ========== STRATEGY 9 COMPOUNDING ==========

Strategy9EnableCompound=false

Strategy9CompoundGrowth=100.0

; ========== STRATEGY 9 INDICATOR SETTINGS ==========

Strategy9Anchor=0

Strategy9Source=6

Strategy9Period=14

Strategy9Period=10

Strategy9SmoothPeriod=15

; ========== STRATEGY 10 MANAGEMENT ==========

Strategy10MaxBalancePercent=20.0

Strategy10MaxLossPercent=100.0

Strategy10Timeframe=5

Strategy10Name=1010

Strategy10Comment=1010

; ========== STRATEGY 10 TRADING SETTINGS =======

Strategy10MagicNumber=666666

Strategy10EnableBuy=true

Strategy10EnableSell=true

Strategy10MaxSlippage=500

Strategy10MaxSpread=2000

Strategy10BaseLot=0.3

Strategy10FixedSL=10000.0

Strategy10FixedTP=30000.0

Strategy10AutoExit=false

Strategy10EnableTrailing=true

Strategy10TrailingTrigger=8000

Strategy10TrailingStep=4000

; ========== STRATEGY 10 SETTINGS ========

Strategy10BuyKey=2.0

Strategy10BuyATR=300

Strategy10SellKey=2.0

Strategy10SellATR=1

; ========== STRATEGY 10 SETTINGS ========

Strategy10Period=30

Strategy10Period=30

Strategy10=0

Strategy10Type=0

; ========== STRATEGY 10 COMPOUNDING ==========

Strategy10Compounding=false

Strategy10IncreaseGrowth=100.0


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Ritesh More
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专家
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4.95 (22)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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Toro Eloso
Dayanand Pandey
指标
Toro Eloso Trend Oscillator Toro Eloso is a premium, high-tech trend-following indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. By combining the aggressive buying force of the Bull (Toro) and the strategic selling pressure of the Bear (El Oso), this indicator provides a clean, dual-force oscillator to help traders identify the true market direction with minimal lag. Unlike standard lagging oscillators, Toro Eloso analyzes real-time momentum shifts and filters out market noise, giv
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Spike Alert Pro
Dayanand Pandey
指标
Spike Alert Pro - Advanced Volatility & Market Spike Detector Stay ahead of sudden market movements with   Spike Alert Pro , a powerful, highly responsive, and meticulously coded indicator designed to detect high-volatility market spikes in real time. Whether you are trading Forex or Gold (XAUUSD), catching rapid price expansions is crucial for successful trading.   Spike Alert Pro   acts as your personal market monitor, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity by delivering instan
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
专家
Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull  is built to handle the unique dynamics of XAUUS
Golden Vulture
Dayanand Pandey
专家
Golden Vulture EA Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30  Golden Vulture EA is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading strategies for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30. This Expert Advisor utilizes specific market conditions to generate entry and exit signals, manage risk through automatic stop-loss placement, and implement a trailing stop mechanism. Important: This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. It may not fu
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
指标
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A   green arrow   appears when price closes above the upper band. A   r
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Dayanand Pandey
指标
Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
专家
Product Name:   Quantum Core MT5 - Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Description:   A swing trading expert advisor designed to execute 15-30 trades per month with built-in risk management parameters. Key Features: Algorithmic Strategy: Combines technical algorithms with market analysis for trade execution. Auto-Lot Sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on account equity (configurable). Risk Control: Options for manual SL/TP or dynamic risk parameters. Equity Limits: Built-in safety stop feature allows
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Dayanand Pandey
指标
Speed Alert is a professional volatility-based indicator designed to detect fast market movements and high-speed candles in real-time. When the market suddenly accelerates and a candle moves with abnormal speed compared to recent price action, Speed Alert instantly notifies the trader. The indicator continuously analyzes recent candles to calculate the average price speed. When the current candle exceeds the defined speed threshold, it indicates strong momentum and increased volatility, which
Side Zone
Dayanand Pandey
指标
SideZone: Trend Intensity Oscillator – Filter the Noise, Ride the Trend Overview SideZone is a specialized oscillator engineered to solve a common trader's dilemma: distinguishing between a true trend and a ranging market. By clearly visualizing trend direction and sideways consolidation, SideZone helps you stay on the right side of the move while avoiding the whipsaw of low-volatility environments. Its core function is to provide a clear, color-coded visual representation of market sentiment
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Dayanand Pandey
指标
The Advance Sideways Detector is a specialized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform with a single, focused purpose to accurately identify and filter out sideways range-bound markets. By isolating periods of low volatility and price consolidation, this tool helps traders avoid the whipsaws and false signals that often lead to losses, allowing them to focus on capturing strong directional moves. Unlike traditional oscillators that provide buy or sell signals, this detector ac
Xiyana Zoka
Dayanand Pandey
专家
Important Note on Trading Restrictions In compliance with MQL5 Market rules, this Expert Advisor does not restrict trading to specific symbols. It can be attached to any chart. However, it is   optimized and recommended   exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   XAGUSD (Silver)   . Using it on other instruments may result in poor performance. Overview Xiyana Zoka is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike conventional scalpers that enter the ma
Bollinger Pro
Dayanand Pandey
指标
MQL5 Market Listing: Bollinger Pro Bollinger Pro   is an advanced signal-based indicator designed to simplify market analysis by identifying high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Bollinger Band indicators that only show volatility channels, Bollinger Pro utilizes a proprietary algorithm to detect market conditions—whether the market is trending or sideways—and prints direct Buy/Sell signals on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who seek a "clean chart" experience while mai
Gold Zone Pro
Dayanand Pandey
专家
Gold Zone Pro Headline:   Advanced Adaptive Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and Major Pairs Description: Welcome to   Gold Zone Pro , a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed to navigate the complexities of dynamic markets. Engineered with a highly adaptive algorithm, Gold Zone Pro specializes in identifying and trading within sideways (ranging) market conditions, while simultaneously employing intelligent logic to capture substantial movements during trending phases. While the cor
BB Power
Dayanand Pandey
指标
BB Power is a technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that accurately measures and displays market momentum by analyzing bullish and bearish strength. By evaluating the balance of power between buyers and sellers, it helps traders identify potential trend reversals, continuations, and market exhaustion points. The indicator processes volume and price action to give a clean visual representation of market sentiment, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and revers
Neuro Signals
Dayanand Pandey
指标
Neuro Signals is a high-precision, trend-following technical indicator designed to capture explosive market moves and momentum shifts. Built upon modified adaptive ATR (Average True Range) volatility calculation principles, Neuro Signals identifies clean entry and exit points across various financial markets. Key Features: - Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Utilizes dynamic sensitivity levels to reduce noise and false breakouts. - Clean Visualization: Plots clear Buy (Up Arrow) and Sell (Down Arro
Claude Signals
Dayanand Pandey
指标
Claude Signals AI-Powered Trend Confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview Claude Signals is a professional trend-following indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by analyzing market momentum and trend strength. It helps traders avoid weak market conditions and focus only on strong trending moves. How It Works The indicator continuously analyzes market trend strength and momentum before generating a signal. When a strong bullish trend is confirmed, Claud
Neuro Power
Dayanand Pandey
专家
Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutio
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