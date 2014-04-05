MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT5Pro

MADBandPro Parameter Manual

MADBandPro is a highly functional band tool that goes beyond the concepts of traditional Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels and allows you to select the median or robust statistics (MAD: Median Absolute Deviation).
In addition to the traditional MADBand, the Pro version also includes multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis and a comprehensive alert function.

Below we will explain all the parameters and options in detail.

1. Main (basic settings)

Timeframe

  • Default :   current   (Current timeframe)
  • Comments : Select the timeframe to use for the calculation.
    • MTF (Multi-Timeframe) function : If you select a "higher" timeframe than the current chart here (e.g., select H1 on an M5 chart), the bands of the higher timeframe will be overlaid on the current chart.
    • Sync Correction : In MTF mode, an automatic sync function is activated to prevent display misalignment due to data loading delays.

Period

  • Default :   20
  • Explanation : The length of the period (number of candlesticks) over which the moving average or deviation is calculated.

Shift

  • Default :   0
  • Explanation : Shift the whole band left or right (plus = future, minus = past).   0   is.

Center Method (Centerline calculation method) [Enum]

Select the formula to draw the center of the band (Mid line).

  • SMA (Simple Moving Average) : Simple moving average. Standard.
  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average) : Exponentially smoothed moving average. Sensitive to recent movements.
  • WMA (Weighted Moving Average) : Weighted moving average. Linear weighting.
  • SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) : A smooth moving average that shows slow fluctuations and long-term trends.
  • ZLMA (Zero Lag MA) : A special EMA that minimizes lag. Ideal for scalping, etc.
  • TMA (Triangular Moving Average) : A triangular moving average that draws a smooth line through double smoothing.
  • MEDIAN (Robust Statistic) : Uses the "median" within the period. It has robust properties because it can completely ignore the influence of outliers (spikes).

Applied Price [Enum]

The candlestick price data to use in the calculation.

  • Close : Closing price
  • Open : Opening price
  • High : High price
  • Low : Lowest price
  • Median :   (High + Low) / 2
  • Typical :   (High + Low + Close) / 3
  • Weighted :   (High + Low + Close x 2) / 4

Deviation Method [Enum]

The calculation logic that determines the band width.

  • Bollinger (Standard Deviation) : Uses standard deviation. The bands widen significantly with sudden price fluctuations (volatility-following type).
  • ATR (Average True Range) : Keltner Channel method, which uses ATR (average price range) and maintains a stable bandwidth.
  • MAD (Median Absolute Deviation) : Median absolute deviation. It measures pure volatility and is less affected by outliers than standard deviation. It prevents excessive band widening due to false positives.
  • Quantile Sigma : Calculates the sigma equivalent range from the difference between the statistical quantiles (84.13% and 15.87% points). Suitable for real-world market data that does not follow a normal distribution.
  • Blend (Linear Blend) : Mixes "Standard Deviation" and "ATR" in the specified ratio (adjust with Blend Weight).
  • Max (Max of StdDev & ATR) : Always use the larger of the "Standard Deviation" and "ATR". Since it always uses the wider band, it acts as a filter to avoid false breaks.

ATR Period

  • Default :   14
  • Explanation : Deviation Method   ATR, Blend, Max   The ATR calculation period used when is selected.

2. Deviation Settings (Bandwidth Adjustment)

Deviation Multiplier (Overall Multiplier)

  • Default :   1.0
  • Explanation : The coefficient that adjusts all deviations at once. 1.0   Then just leave it as it is, 1.1   Then we'll expand it by 10%.

Blend Weight

  • Default :   0.5
  • Explanation : Deviation Method   Blend   This is only valid if you select
    • 0.0: Perfect standard deviation (Bollinger)
    • 0.5: 50:50 blend of standard deviation and ATR
    • 1.0: Full ATR (Keltner)

3. TailRisk (Tail Risk Guard Function)

A function that detects abnormal fluctuations in the market and temporarily forcibly expands the band to protect your position.

Use one-sided CVaR guard

  • Default :   false
  • Description :   true   It is normally the normal band, but it will be extended only when a risk is detected.

Tail window (N)

  • Default :   100
  • Description : The historical period monitored for risk calculations.

Tail alpha (worst %)

  • Default :   0.10
  • Description : The probability threshold for an anomaly.

Tail weight (beta)

  • Default :   1.0
  • Explanation : The strength of the band expansion when guard is activated.

Tail Components (Risk Measurement Source) [Enum]

Specify what you want to measure upside and downside risk based on.

  • HO (High - Open) : Upper shadow or the body of a bullish candlestick + upper shadow. Upward pressure.
  • OL (Open - Low) : Lower shadow or the body of a bearish candlestick + lower shadow. Downward pressure.
  • HC (High - Close) : The width of the reversal including the upper shadow (in the case of a bullish candle) and the body.
  • CL (Close - Low) : The width of the reversal including the lower shadow (in the case of a bearish candle) and the body.

4. Levels (Display Line Settings)

Visible ±1~5 sigma

  • Explanation : Turns the display of each band ON/OFF.

±1~5 sigma Multiplier

  • Explanation : Set the magnification for each band.
    • InpDev1 : 1.0σ
    • InpDev2 : 2.0σ ( *Alert criteria )
    • InpDev3 : 3.0σ
    • InpDev4 : 4.0σ
    • InpDev5 : 5.0σ

5. Alerts

InpDev2 (typically ±2σ)   It will notify you when the price touches the line or breaks it on a confirmed bar.

Alert Enable

  • Default :   false
  • Explanation : The main switch for the alert function.

Notification means

  • AlertSound : Play sound (waveform file can be specified with InpAlertFile)
  • AlertPopup : Popup on the MT5 screen
  • AlertPush : Push notifications to mobile apps
  • AlertEmail : Send email

Alert Bar Close

  • Default :   true
  • Description :
    • true: Determined based on the value at which the bar is confirmed (closing price break is guaranteed).
    • false: Judged the moment the touch is made during the formation of the bar (real time).

Configuration Example

This is an example of a specific parameter combination that makes use of the diverse functions of MADBandPro.

A. Standard Settings (Basic)

1. Classic Bollinger Bands Settings

This setting makes the behavior the same as the commonly used Bollinger Bands.

  • Center Method :   SMA
  • Applied Price :   Close
  • Deviation Method :   BB   (Bollinger)
  • Period :   20

2. Keltner Channel Settings

This is a classic and reliable channel that measures the strength of a trend using the ATR.

  • Center Method :   EMA
  • Applied Price :   Typical   (or   Close)
  • Deviation Method :   ATR
  • Period :   20
  • ATR Period :   20

B. Scalping Settings (Impatient/Fast Reaction)

3. Highly Reactive Scalping Setup (Zero-Lag + MAD)

While improving price tracking, the use of MAD (Median Angle Deviation) reduces the band's overreaction due to sudden shadows.

  • Center Method :   ZLMA   (or   EMA)
  • Deviation Method :   MAD
  • Period :   10   ~   14

4. Scalping Sniper Settings (Zero-Lag + Quantile)

"Quantile Sigma" filters out short-term noise that does not follow a normal distribution, capturing deviations in pure price movements.

  • Center Method :   ZLMA
  • Deviation Method :   Quantile Sigma
  • Alert Bar Close :   false   (For instant entry by touch)

C. Robust and Protective Settings (Focus on avoiding deception and defense)

5. Robust Guardian Settings (Robust Median + Guard)

It eliminates the "fakeouts" that regular Bollinger Bands cannot prevent and captures the essence of the trend.

  • Center Method :   MEDIAN   (median)
  • Deviation Method :   MAD
  • Use one-sided CVaR guard :   true
  • Tail alpha :   0.05
  • Tail weight :   2.0

6. Robust Trend Filter Settings (Max Deviation)

This is a conservative setting that minimizes false positives and aims to break the band only when a major trend occurs.

  • Center Method :   Median
  • Deviation Method :   Max   (Use the wider of Bollinger and ATR)
  • Use one-sided CVaR guard :   true

7. Statistical Strict & Shock Guard Settings (Quantile + TailGuard)

Normally, we use the statistically rigorous Quantile Sigma to capture fluctuations, but we only use the Tail Risk function to protect against black swan-level fluctuations that occur once in 100.

  • Center Method :   Median
  • Deviation Method :   Equivalent Sigma from Quantiles
  • Use one-sided CVaR guard :   true
  • Tail alpha :   0.01   ~   0.05   (Detects abnormalities only at a rate of 1 in 100 to 1 in 20)
  • Tail weight :   2.0   ~   3.0   (In the event of an abnormality, the band strength is increased by 2 to 3 times for protection)

D. Special operations/useful functions

8. Robust Keltner Settings

This setting provides a more stable center line than the standard Keltner setting and is suitable for long-term trend following.

  • Center Method :   SMMA   or   EMA
  • Deviation Method :   ATR
  • Period :   50
  • Multiplier :   2.0   ~   2.5

9. Hybrid Blend Settings (Balanced Blend)

This setting takes the best of both worlds: the responsiveness of Bollinger Bands and the stability of Keltner Channels.

  • Deviation Method :   Blend
  • Blend Weight :   0.5   (50:50 blend)

10. MTF Trend Monitor

This setting allows you to grasp the overall picture of the higher time frame (H1) while scalping on the lower time frame (M5).

  • Timeframe :   1 Hour   (H1)
  • Levels : Set to display only Level 2 (2σ)
  • Center Method :   SMA
  • You can always be aware of the ±2σ resistance band on the higher time frame.

Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Индикаторы
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Support Resistance Breakout Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте эффективность вашей торговли на пробоях с индикатором Support Resistance Breakout Indicator MT5, мощным инструментом на основе ZigZag, который динамически определяет зоны поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя подтвержденные сигналы пробоя для входов с высокой вероятностью на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Опираясь на признанные принципы ценового действия, описанные на таких сайтах, как Investopedia и BabyPips, где пробои уровней поддержки/сопротивления считаются
Gobbo MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Индикаторы
Gobbo è un indicatore professionale che evidenzia il trend del mercato con un aspetto grafico chiaro e comprensibile, è basato sulla Moving Average e può essere impostato su qualsiasi periodo di intervallo, di default impostato sul periodo 14, scegliendo un periodo più alto evidenzierà meno cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul medio o lungo periodo, con un periodo più basso più cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul breve termine L'aggiornamento e l'adattamento al time frame scelto avviene in
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
В MetaTrader построение нескольких   горизонтальных линий   и отслеживание их ценовых уровней может быть утомительным. Этот индикатор автоматически строит горизонтальные линии на равных интервалах для установки ценовых оповещений, отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления и других ручных целей. Этот индикатор идеально подходит для начинающих трейдеров на рынке Форекс, стремящихся быстро заработать на покупке и продаже. Горизонтальные линии помогают определить возможные зоны для входа в рынок
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Индикаторы
ATREND: Как это работает и как его использовать Как это работает Индикатор "ATREND" для платформы MT5 разработан для предоставления трейдерам надежных сигналов на покупку и продажу с использованием комбинации методов технического анализа. Этот индикатор в первую очередь использует среднюю истинную амплитуду (ATR) для измерения волатильности, наряду с алгоритмами обнаружения тренда для выявления потенциальных движений рынка. Оставьте сообщение после покупки и получите специальный бонусный подаро
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Индикаторы
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
Double divergence scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот мультииндикатор / осциллятор (далее индикатор), мульти-таймфрейм и мультисимвольный индикатор определяет, когда происходит расхождение между ценой и одним, двумя или тремя индикаторами. Он определяет как обычные / классические (разворот тренда), так и скрытые (продолжение тренда) дивергенции. Он имеет опции фильтра тренда RSI и MA, что позволяет отфильтровать только самые сильные настройки. В сочетании с вашими собственными правилами и методами этот индикатор позволит вам создать (или улучш
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Индикаторы
Индикатор индекса относительной силы Gekko — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора RSI. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор RSI с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Входные параметры Period: период расчета RSI; Метод расчета сигнала входа (свинга): 1 - Генерирует сигналы на выход для свинг-торговли на основе входа и выхода значения RSI из верхней и нижней зоны; 2 - Генерирует сигналы на вход/выход для свинг-торговли на осно
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Trade Filter
Milen Cholakov
Индикаторы
Trade Filter is a tool designed primarily for traders using many Expert Advisors on the same currency pair and/or grid systems creating many simultaneous trading operations. By adding the filter (as an indicator) to a given chart, must select a magic number of the EA and only its trades remain visible. Numerous settings for colors, line styles, font sizes and others have been added, through which you can adjust the display according to your preferences. Set files also can be created and loaded.
Bullhouse WavePrice
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Индикаторы
Wave Price Indicator The Wave Price indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that visualizes price movements in wave formations using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant price patterns, trends, and potential reversals by breaking down price action into meaningful waves. Price Wave Analysis : Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns ZigZag-based Calculation : Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves Color-Coded Waves : Aqua: Bullish wa
