Dual Pending EA

This product is a fully automated pending order trading strategy that uses dual-direction pending orders with a reverse grid mechanism, operating in a continuous cycle.

1. Trading Logic

  1. Initial Pending Orders

    • The system places one pending order above and one below the current price:

      • Buy Stop above

      • Sell Stop below

  2. Single-Side Execution Handling

    • When either pending order is triggered, the system automatically deletes the opposite untriggered order, avoiding simultaneous long and short positions.

  3. Reverse N-Point Orders with Multipliers

    • After execution, the system places a reverse pending order at a set N-point distance in the opposite direction

    • The new order can increase in lot size according to a multiplier

    • The strategy operates back and forth between two price levels automatically

  4. Unified Exit Mechanism

    • All positions are managed based on a total account amount

    • Positions are closed when reaching:

      • Total take profit level

      • Total stop loss level

    • Trailing take profit can be enabled or disabled

  5. Cycle and Cooldown

    • After all positions are closed, the system waits for 1 minute before starting a new cycle

    • The next cycle begins again with dual pending orders above and below the price

2. Risk and Filters

  • Spread filter:

    • Pending orders are not placed if the spread exceeds the set value

  • Helps prevent trades during high spread or low liquidity periods

3. Key Features

  • Dual-direction pending orders with automatic direction handling

  • Total amount-based risk management

  • Optional trailing take profit

  • Spread filter to avoid abnormal market conditions

  • Fully automated, no manual intervention required

4. Customization

If you have ideas for upgrades or custom features, you are welcome to contact me.
Custom modifications and personalized versions of this indicator can be developed upon request.

⚠ Disclaimer

This is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profits.
Please test it thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account.


