XAU Fort Knox

XAU Fort Knox is a professional Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, combining precision Trend Following with intelligent Level Trading logic. By utilizing an optimized MA10 and MA50 crossover system, the robot captures high-probability momentum while safeguarding your capital through Dynamic Auto-Lot management and an automated Trailing Stop to maintain a superior profit-to-loss ratio. Designed for traders who prioritize "fortress-level" security, it executes trades based on bar closures to eliminate market noise and prevent excessive drawdowns.
AeJeanz CyberSync EA
Hanali Setiawati
Experts
AEJEANZ CyberSync EA is an MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to synchronize trading decisions with real-time market movements using an adaptive price-level approach. The EA operates by identifying key price levels and aligning entries and position management with current market structure and volatility. The core strategy of AEJEANZ CyberSync EA is level-based synchronization, where trades are executed at structured price zones rather than random candle-based entries. These levels are dynamically adju
FREE
