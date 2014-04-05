Automatically unlocks vertical scrolling and fixes chart scaling issues when switching symbols or timeframes.

Are you frustrated by MT5 constantly resetting your chart to "Auto Scale"?

Every time you change a symbol or timeframe, MT5 snaps the chart grid to the high/low of the price, locking the vertical axis. To move the chart up or down, you are forced to manually open properties or drag the side scale every single time.





Scale Enforcer solves this instantly.



This utility automatically detects when you change a symbol or timeframe and applies a "Smart Fixed Scale" with breathing room. It mimics the feeling of switching to a higher timeframe, giving you empty space above and below the candles.