On Chart Watchlist

An efficient, on-chart button panel that lets you switch symbols instantly. Features auto-sync with Market Watch, custom grids, and a highly customizable UI.

Stop wasting screen space with the bulky standard Market Watch window. On Chart Watchlist places a sleek, customizable dashboard directly on your chart, allowing you to scan markets and switch symbols with a single click.

Designed for manual traders, scalpers, and anyone who needs to navigate multiple pairs quickly, this tool keeps your workspace clean and your focus on the price action.


Key Features

    • 🚀 Instant Switching: Click a button to instantly change the current chart to that symbol.
    • 🔄 Auto-Sync Mode: Automatically fetches symbols from your MT5 Market Watch. If you add or remove a symbol in MT5, the panel updates automatically in real-time.
    • 📝 Custom List Mode: Prefer a static list? Type in your specific pairs (e.g., "EURUSD, BTCUSD, US30") to keep a fixed watchlist.
    • GridView System: Organize 10, 50, or 100+ symbols neatly. Set row or column limits to wrap buttons automatically into a perfect grid.
    • 🎨 Fully Customizable: Change button size, font size, colors, and corner position (Top-Left, Bottom-Right, etc.).
    • 💡 Active State Logic: The button for the currently active symbol highlights automatically so you always know where you are.

    Settings / Inputs

    • Source: Choose between  Custom List  or  Auto-Fetch Market Watch .
    • Orientation: Choose  Vertical  (columns) or  Horizontal  (rows).
    • Grid Limit: Max buttons per row/column before starting a new line.
    • Position: Anchor to any corner of the screen.
    • Smart Styling: Auto-adjusts positioning for cleaner looks on the right-side of the chart.


    How to Use

    1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
    2. Select "Auto-Fetch" to mirror your Market Watch, or select "Custom" to type your own pairs.
    3. Click any button to switch the chart to that asset.
