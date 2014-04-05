Scale Enforcer

Automatically unlocks vertical scrolling and fixes chart scaling issues when switching symbols or timeframes.

Are you frustrated by MT5 constantly resetting your chart to "Auto Scale"?
Every time you change a symbol or timeframe, MT5 snaps the chart grid to the high/low of the price, locking the vertical axis. To move the chart up or down, you are forced to manually open properties or drag the side scale every single time.


Scale Enforcer solves this instantly.

This utility automatically detects when you change a symbol or timeframe and applies a "Smart Fixed Scale" with breathing room. It mimics the feeling of switching to a higher timeframe, giving you empty space above and below the candles.

Key Features:

  • Vertical Freedom: Drag your chart up and down freely immediately after loading a symbol.
  • Smart Padding: Automatically calculates the perfect amount of empty space above and below current candles.
  • Zoom Preservation: Keeps your candle width exactly how you like it; never messes up your zoom level.
  • Shrink-Proof Logic: Uses advanced calculation based on candle wicks, preventing the "shrinking chart" bug common in other scripts.
  • Plug & Play: Simply add it to your chart (or save it in your Default template).
  • 'Reset View' Button: Resets the view immediately.


Settings:

  • PaddingMultiplier: (Default 1.0). Controls how much empty space is added.
    • 0.5  = Moderate space.
    • 1.0  = Large space (Floating effect).


Stop fighting the MT5 auto-scale. Install Scale Enforcer and navigate your charts freely.

